Newton County, GA

Georgia homeowners concerned new development is flooding their property

By Ashli Lincoln, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Residents in Newton County are experiencing flooding issues.

They attribute these issues to a new subdivision being built earlier this year, Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln learned.

“Behind my house I got a pond,” homeowner Daniel McCullum said.

McCullum says because of that, he hasn’t touched his patio furniture all spring and summer due to severe water runoff.

“It’s a constant flow of water,” he said.

“This can’t be healthy,” homeowner Catherine Collymore said.

“This is very frustrating,” homeowner association vice president Willard Johnson said.

Since January, after this new subdivision development broke ground on Kirkland Road in Covington and this retention pond was built directly behind residents’ home, neighbors say it becomes a constant flow of water.

“This is scary, going underneath the house,” Collymore said.

Neighbors told Channel 2 that whenever it rains, their back yard becomes a muddy mess.

Collymore says her fence has received extensive damage from the running water.

“We’ve been here 20 years no issues, we went through rainstorms, snowstorms, ice no issues ever until the building back there began,” she said.

Both say they’re already seeing the impacts to their property eight months later.

“It’s red all through here, all in our back yards, red clay dirt, and that is very scary,” Collymore said.

“The ground is very soggy,” McCullum said.

“No I don’t think that they’re taking it too seriously,” Johnson said.

Johnson says he reached out to Newton County leaders for help.

“I look at it like another five or six months if this water continues like this here, it’s just going to eat away at the foundation at the ground,” he said.

Channel 2 spoke with Newton County commissioner Alana Sanders, who said she’s been working closely with the county’s development services division.

Sanders said that county leaders told the developer of the subdivision Pulte Homes to make fixes to the pond, but residents say there’s been nothing permanent about this fix.

Sanders notes in an email to residents that county leaders stated before development that this wasn’t good land to build on.

Channel 2 sent Pulte an email for comment and we’re waiting to hear back.

“Hopefully they can get to a resolution of this problem and fix it,” Johnson said.

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta approves ordnance requiring special licenses for adult businesses

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta City Council voted unanimously to overhaul the city's sex-shop law. It would mandate adult-entertainment businesses apply for special licenses. The council approved the ordinance on Wednesday. The new regulation creates a new, special license for adult establishments. Employees would also have to get a special license from the city to work at the business.
MARIETTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board recommends new warehouse distribution center at Old Oakwood Road

The Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Tuesday recommended for approval a 260,000-square-foot warehouse distribution center that would be split between Gainesville and Oakwood. The proposed 17-acre site would be located west of the Old Oakwood Road and Mountain View Road intersection. “Approximately 210,000 square feet of the building would...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side

The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
ATHENS, GA
County
Newton County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Covington, GA
Newton County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Forest Cove Apartment debris dumped in neighboring community

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dirty mattresses, broken furniture, and piles of trash sit along a southeast Atlanta street. People living on Thomasville Blvd. believe the trash comes from Forest Cove Apartments, a dilapidated property about a quarter-mile up the road. Several residents said they saw trucks dumping debris in broad daylight.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County school seeks help with dangerous situation

ROSWELL Ga. (CBS46) - Families at a small school that sits on the border of two north Fulton County cities are growing frustrated that neither city government has addressed a dangerous traffic situation at the school’s entrance. Porter Academy, a private school for children with varying developmental needs, opened...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

County, city at impasse over sales tax proceeds

No deal has been made yet concerning the distribution of Local Option Sales Tax revenues in Coweta County. Coweta County’s LOST Committee attempted to negotiate an agreement at their meeting Friday, but no deal was reached. The committee consists of representatives from the county government, as well as the cities of Newnan, Grantville, Senoia, Chattahoochee Hills and others.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County residents continue to berate commissioners over proposed tax hike

CONYERS — Rockdale County residents continued Tuesday to express their outrage, frustration and fear over a property tax increase proposed by the Board of Commissioners. Over and over, citizens called on commissioners to halt plans for a tax increase, citing the number of residents who are on fixed incomes, the current rate of inflation and the increased assessments they have already received on their home values.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta sues Newnan to stop Green Top development

The Coweta County government has filed a motion with the Coweta County Superior Court to halt the city of Newnan’s annexation process for a proposed residential subdivision on Green Top Road. The motion, filed Monday, seeks to stop the city from moving forward with the process, arguing that “no...
NEWNAN, GA
News Break
Politics
wgxa.tv

Downtown Macon: Same dumpster, different day, different fire

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's become a common part of everyday language to refer to an undesirable event as a "dumpster fire" but, for WGXA and First Choice Primary Care employees, it can be quite literal at times. As fire crews responded to the fire and explosions on Tuesday, our...
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
