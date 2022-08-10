At least three people were shot outside the Six Flags Great America theme park in Gurnee, Illinois on Sunday evening.The shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot, which immediately drove away, according to park officials.Two of the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital while the third person reportedly refused to accept medical attention.“Park security and on-site Gurnee Police Department Substation officers responded immediately. Law enforcement is investigating,” Six Flags said in a statement. The shooting prompted a heavy police deployment at the park and led to chaos among the visitors. The park was closed...

GURNEE, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO