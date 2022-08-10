ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Parish, LA

KSLA

Shreveport councilman comments on Perkins' appeal

The school board is calling for a $189 million bond election for facility upgrades across the district. Bossier City apartment holds lemonade fundraiser to benefit children with cancer. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A special fundraiser was held Friday, Aug. 12 to help affect change in the lives of children...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

NPSO: Shreveport man wanted in Texas and Louisiana arrested

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) has arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection to alleged jewelry store heists. The Shreveport man, Lester Ray Moody, 39, was arrested in Natchitoches Parish by NPSO. Accordingly, Moody was wanted in connection to a robbery at Kay Jewelers in the Longview Mall in Longview, Texas.
KSLA

Woman sought, accused of stealing acquaintance’s car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman who allegedly stole an acquaintance’s car. On July 28th, 2022, SPD received a report from a man saying his vehicle was taken by a woman he knew. He told police she was waiting inside the car while he stepped inside a business in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
KSLA

Indoor mask mandate returns to Southern University for fall semester

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With school starting this week for the Southern Jags, officials have decided to bring back their indoor mask mandate taking effect Monday, August 15. In an effort to continue to keep its campus communities safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern University System will reinstate its indoor mask mandate on all campuses effective Monday, August 15, 2022. This includes Southern University and A&M College, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Altered NWLA to host GPS Reality Check; young women’s empowerment event

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Altered NWLA’s GPS Reality Check event is aiming to empower young women in their lives. On August 20th, Altered NWLA will be hosting their “reality check” event at the Pierre Bossier Mall, 2950 East Texas Street, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is aimed at giving young women opportunities to learn to navigate adult life. Girls between the ages of 15 to 21 are invited to learn how to alter their path in life to become a positive influence in their community.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Goodwill of North Louisiana to host upcoming job fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Goodwill of North Louisiana is hosting a job fair featuring 13 employers and 3 apprenticeship programs. The job fair is happening Wednesday, August 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Center, 800 West 70th Street, Shreveport. If you need a job or...
KSLA

Fake news story about Minden serial killer spreading on Facebook

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The Minden Police Association is dispelling rumors spread by a fake post about a serial killer in Minden. The Minden Police Association has released a statement to warn people to check their news sources before believing anything they see on social media. The police association made this comment because of a false news post circulating on online sales sites/pages.
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

SFD crews called to Werner Park house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire on the morning of Friday, Aug. 12. Dispatchers got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 2800 block of Drexel Street in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood. Fire officials on scene say the house was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Military Marriage Day celebrates military unions

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s Military Marriage Day here in the ArkLaTex. And many couples came together at the Paradise Theater inside Margaritaville Casino to celebrate their unions. The founder created the special day in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic because she said the journey is not...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Bossier City apartment complex holds lemonade stand fundraiser to benefit children with cancer

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A special fundraiser was held Friday, Aug. 12 to help affect change in the lives of children with cancer. Morgan Properties, the owner and operator of Stockwell Landing Apartment Homes in Bossier City, held its annual Alex’s Lemonade Stand fundraiser Friday. Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is “changing the lives of children with cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer,” according to the foundation’s website.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Shreveport hot dog eatery celebrates grand re-opening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A familiar eatery in Shreveport opened their doors once again on Saturday, Aug. 13. Crave Hotdogs and Barbecue Restaurant had their grand re-opening under new ownership and management. They were closed for about two weeks for staff training and setup. Now, they say they’re ready to get the ball rolling again.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Hot and humid to finish off the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hot hot hot! Yes, it is going to be hot today and it is a return of that more brutal heat that we have had a short break from after the rain last week. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper-90s today with heat index values exceeding the 100-degree mark. Not much else will be happening, please be careful with the heat if you are spending any significant time outside. Isolated showers or storms are possible but unlikely. Lows will drop to the mid-70s tonight.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

How to stay fit on the field & safe from the heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students all across the ArkLaTex are going back to school and training for various sports in near triple-digit heat. Physical fitness is especially important for Captain Shreve quarterback Kenyon Terrell. “It’s really important because I need to stay health and in shape because we run a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Very hot to start the week, relief on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Get the water jugs ready and find the sunscreen because you will need both of them for the start of this week. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service Shreveport Office for most of the region tomorrow from Noon until 7 PM. Measured high temperatures tomorrow may very well rise above the 100-degree mark. Heat index values will easily exceed 105 in some places, hence the advisory. Other alerts may be needed Tuesday and Wednesday and we will let you know when and if the NWS issues them. Lows tonight and tomorrow night will drop to the mid and upper-70s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Hot and humid into the week with rain chances on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Regardless of your opinion of Summer it still continues as we approach the midway point of August. Highs today reached the mid-90s as expected with plenty of sunshine. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s, as they have every night since I arrived in the ArkLaTex.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Chimp Haven completes $20 million expansion

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - After five years, Chimp Haven has finished its Welcome Them Home project, creating play corrals, forest habitats, and additional facilities. Chimp Haven collected over $20 million dollars in private donations for the project. The new habitats and facilities are needed for an additional 300 former research chimps to live out the rest of their lives in retirement.
KEITHVILLE, LA

