Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
HCSO searching for whomever broke into old Carver Elementary School
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is requesting the public’s help in identifying whomever broke into the old Carver Elementary School and stole multiple items. The HCSO has put out a request for the public’s help in locating those who allegedly broke into the...
KSLA
Shreveport councilman comments on Perkins' appeal
The school board is calling for a $189 million bond election for facility upgrades across the district. Bossier City apartment holds lemonade fundraiser to benefit children with cancer. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A special fundraiser was held Friday, Aug. 12 to help affect change in the lives of children...
KSLA
Texarkana Stuff the Bus campaign wrapping up
The success of this plan could cost residents more on their tax bill. Jeff Roberts, Caddo School District's transportation director, discusses parents concerns, bus driver shortage and supply chain issues.
KSLA
Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
NPSO: Shreveport man wanted in Texas and Louisiana arrested
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) has arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection to alleged jewelry store heists. The Shreveport man, Lester Ray Moody, 39, was arrested in Natchitoches Parish by NPSO. Accordingly, Moody was wanted in connection to a robbery at Kay Jewelers in the Longview Mall in Longview, Texas.
KSLA
Woman sought, accused of stealing acquaintance’s car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman who allegedly stole an acquaintance’s car. On July 28th, 2022, SPD received a report from a man saying his vehicle was taken by a woman he knew. He told police she was waiting inside the car while he stepped inside a business in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
KSLA
Indoor mask mandate returns to Southern University for fall semester
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With school starting this week for the Southern Jags, officials have decided to bring back their indoor mask mandate taking effect Monday, August 15. In an effort to continue to keep its campus communities safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern University System will reinstate its indoor mask mandate on all campuses effective Monday, August 15, 2022. This includes Southern University and A&M College, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport, Southern University Law Center, and Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
KSLA
Altered NWLA to host GPS Reality Check; young women’s empowerment event
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Altered NWLA’s GPS Reality Check event is aiming to empower young women in their lives. On August 20th, Altered NWLA will be hosting their “reality check” event at the Pierre Bossier Mall, 2950 East Texas Street, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is aimed at giving young women opportunities to learn to navigate adult life. Girls between the ages of 15 to 21 are invited to learn how to alter their path in life to become a positive influence in their community.
RELATED PEOPLE
KSLA
Goodwill of North Louisiana to host upcoming job fair
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Goodwill of North Louisiana is hosting a job fair featuring 13 employers and 3 apprenticeship programs. The job fair is happening Wednesday, August 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Center, 800 West 70th Street, Shreveport. If you need a job or...
KSLA
Fake news story about Minden serial killer spreading on Facebook
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The Minden Police Association is dispelling rumors spread by a fake post about a serial killer in Minden. The Minden Police Association has released a statement to warn people to check their news sources before believing anything they see on social media. The police association made this comment because of a false news post circulating on online sales sites/pages.
KSLA
SFD crews called to Werner Park house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire on the morning of Friday, Aug. 12. Dispatchers got the call just before 9:30 a.m. to the 2800 block of Drexel Street in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood. Fire officials on scene say the house was...
KSLA
Military Marriage Day celebrates military unions
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s Military Marriage Day here in the ArkLaTex. And many couples came together at the Paradise Theater inside Margaritaville Casino to celebrate their unions. The founder created the special day in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic because she said the journey is not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
Bossier City apartment complex holds lemonade stand fundraiser to benefit children with cancer
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A special fundraiser was held Friday, Aug. 12 to help affect change in the lives of children with cancer. Morgan Properties, the owner and operator of Stockwell Landing Apartment Homes in Bossier City, held its annual Alex’s Lemonade Stand fundraiser Friday. Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is “changing the lives of children with cancer by funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer,” according to the foundation’s website.
KSLA
Shreveport hot dog eatery celebrates grand re-opening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A familiar eatery in Shreveport opened their doors once again on Saturday, Aug. 13. Crave Hotdogs and Barbecue Restaurant had their grand re-opening under new ownership and management. They were closed for about two weeks for staff training and setup. Now, they say they’re ready to get the ball rolling again.
KSLA
Hot and humid to finish off the weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hot hot hot! Yes, it is going to be hot today and it is a return of that more brutal heat that we have had a short break from after the rain last week. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper-90s today with heat index values exceeding the 100-degree mark. Not much else will be happening, please be careful with the heat if you are spending any significant time outside. Isolated showers or storms are possible but unlikely. Lows will drop to the mid-70s tonight.
KSLA
How to stay fit on the field & safe from the heat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students all across the ArkLaTex are going back to school and training for various sports in near triple-digit heat. Physical fitness is especially important for Captain Shreve quarterback Kenyon Terrell. “It’s really important because I need to stay health and in shape because we run a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
25th Annual Texas Country Music Hall of Fame celebrates Texas artists
HCSO looking for three suspects that broke into school, stole items. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects who broke into the old Carver Elementary school and stole multiple items. Chimp Haven finishes $20M project for new habitats. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at...
KSLA
Very hot to start the week, relief on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Get the water jugs ready and find the sunscreen because you will need both of them for the start of this week. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service Shreveport Office for most of the region tomorrow from Noon until 7 PM. Measured high temperatures tomorrow may very well rise above the 100-degree mark. Heat index values will easily exceed 105 in some places, hence the advisory. Other alerts may be needed Tuesday and Wednesday and we will let you know when and if the NWS issues them. Lows tonight and tomorrow night will drop to the mid and upper-70s.
KSLA
Hot and humid into the week with rain chances on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Regardless of your opinion of Summer it still continues as we approach the midway point of August. Highs today reached the mid-90s as expected with plenty of sunshine. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s, as they have every night since I arrived in the ArkLaTex.
KSLA
Chimp Haven completes $20 million expansion
KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - After five years, Chimp Haven has finished its Welcome Them Home project, creating play corrals, forest habitats, and additional facilities. Chimp Haven collected over $20 million dollars in private donations for the project. The new habitats and facilities are needed for an additional 300 former research chimps to live out the rest of their lives in retirement.
Comments / 0