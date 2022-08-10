Read full article on original website
8-12-22 ag race likely to turn on broader issues
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul will have to go through an experienced Republican prosecutor to win a second term, setting up a fall race that will likely turn on their stances on major national issues such as abortion, gun restrictions and voter fraud. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney bested two sharply conservative rivals in Tuesday’s primary to win the GOP nomination. Both he and Kaul are seasoned attorneys, which means they’ll have to campaign on their stances on larger issues. Kaul has sued to undo Wisconsin’s abortion ban and has advocated for tighter gun control laws. Toney charged several people with violating Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order and is prosecuting a number of others for voter fraud.
8-12-22 wisconsin voter turnout most in 40 years
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Turnout in Wisconsin’s primary election that featured a hotly contested Republican race for governor neared 26%, the highest for a non-presidential primary in 40 years. Unofficial results for Tuesday’s primary show that nearly 693,000 Republicans voted in the governor’s race and more than 501,000 Democrats voted in the Senate primary. Interest fell in that race won by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes after his three top challengers dropped out two weeks ago. Still, the 25.8% turnout was the best since 26.9% in 1982. Turnout in the 2018 primary, which featured a large field of Democratic gubernatorial candidates, was 23%.
8-9-22 dems rally around abortion. are they reaching black voters?
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Democratic hopefuls in Wisconsin see abortion as the issue that will carry them to election wins in November, but efforts to reach Black voters on the topic are sparse. Several organizing groups said it’s a complicated issue in the Black community, with a legacy of views long handed down from the more prominent and conservative denominations in the Black church. Polling data shows that abortion is a slightly more potent issue for white voters in the Democratic coalition than for Black voters. Most of the groups organizing in the Milwaukee area, a critical area for Democrats to win statewide races, are steering away from messaging solely on the issue.
8-10-22 jury picked in 2nd trial in governor whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury has been selected in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The judge and lawyers on Tuesday settled on 18 people, including six alternates, to hear the case against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. A jury in April couldn’t reach a verdict on the two men. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty. Dozens of prospective jurors from western and northern Michigan reported to the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids. The government says the plot to kidnap the Democratic governor followed training in Wisconsin and Michigan and two trips to scout her second home in northern Michigan. Defense attorneys say Fox and Croft were entrapped.
8-11-22 jury is told two men wanted to kidnap whitmer, start revolt
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A second trial is underway for two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Jurors are getting two views of Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox. A prosecutor says Fox and Croft wanted to ignite a “second American revolution” in 2020 by kidnapping Whitmer. Defense attorneys say it’s a case of entrapment with undercover agents and informants embedded at every critical turn. Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time. In April, a different jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict while acquitting two other men. Jurors will hear evidence of a “shoot house” for gun drills as well as two trips to see Whitmer’s northern Michigan home. Two men who pleaded guilty will testify for the government.
