David Krejci shares true feelings to Bruins fans after shocking decision
The Boston Bruins have not only brought back to the fold Patrice Bergeron but also veteran forward David Krejci. The team announced just this week that Krejci has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million to give it another go with the Bruins. David Krejci could not have been more excited about being able to […] The post David Krejci shares true feelings to Bruins fans after shocking decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Krejci reveals whether Cassidy firing influenced his decision to return
Monday was a busy day for the Boston Bruins. Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci both announced their return and signed contracts with the B's. The center duo is back together for another run at the Stanley Cup. After the Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy as head coach in June, fans wondered...
Yardbarker
Bruins: 3 Remaining Free Agent Forwards to Target
The Boston Bruins had themselves an eventful start to the work week, as they signed Patrice Bergeron , Pavel Zacha, and David Krejci to new contracts. Although these are likely going to be the last major moves the team makes before the regular season begins, it wouldn’t hurt them to bring in one last depth forward. When looking at the remaining free agents on the board, there are three who stand out, in my opinion. Let’s take a look at each of them.
Yardbarker
3 Potential Landing Spots for Zdeno Chara
Zdeno Chara has not decided on whether or not he will be playing during the 2022-23 season. His agent, Matt Keator, told Matt Porter of the Boston Globe earlier this summer that the veteran would announce his decision this September (from ‘How former Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask is enjoying himself in retirement,’ The Boston Globe, 6/25/22). If the 45-year-old defenseman decides that he wants to play one last season, three teams seem like clear potential landing spots for him. Let’s take a look at each of them now.
NHL・
Yardbarker
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: David Quinn
The San Jose Sharks fired former head coach Bob Boughner last month after a 32-37-13 record. In his three seasons at the helm, Boughner never coached the team higher than sixth place in the Pacific Division. The franchise is looking for a big change now as it brought on new...
After trip back home to Czechia, Krejci returns to Bruins
BOSTON (AP) — When David Krejci decided to return to the NHL after a year playing in his native Czechia, there was only one option. With Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron deciding to play another year and fellow Czech David Pastrnak also recruiting his countryman, Krejci re-signed with Boston this week to make one more run at the Stanley Cup. “I told my agent: ‘Just get a deal done. Do what you’ve got to do, let’s just get it done. I want to be a Boston Bruin next season,’” Krejci told reporters Tuesday, a day after Bergeron had a teleconference to discuss his return. “Obviously, there was a B plan, but I never wanted to go that way,” said Krejci, who will be paid $1 million, with the potential to earn $2 million more in incentives. “I didn’t want to play anywhere else. I’m more than happy that I’m a Bruin again.”
The Media Column: Some hints on how NESN will revamp its Sox booth after Eck's retirement
With Dennis Eckersley announcing his retirement Monday, NESN has a big void to fill in its Red Sox booth. Play-by-play man Dave O’Brien dropped some hints about what they’ll do.
NBC Sports
Krejci reveals how playing with Pastrnak impacted decision to return to Bruins
David Krejci is back with the Boston Bruins, and two of his teammates -- Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak -- played a huge part in the veteran center deciding to return to the NHL. "We signed (Monday), but the decision was made a few weeks before that," Krejci told reporters...
Yardbarker
Bruins Will Need Zacha’s Flexibility Early in 2022-23
Over the past two NHL trade deadlines, the Boston Bruins were rumored to have interest in New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha. At both deadlines, the Devils ended up holding onto Zacha, but that all changed in July. Boston general manager (GM) Don Sweeney acquired Zacha in a trade for Erik Haula.
NHL
O'Connor shares day with Cup, teammates on boat in Alberta
The Colorado Avalanche forward spent a full day with the Cup in Calgary, Alberta. After his daily dose of caffeine, O'Connor and the Cup met up with teammate and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar for a cruise around town and then, out on Bow River. As the saying goes, days...
Yardbarker
Watch: Matt Coronato dazzles to set up Team USA’s second goal against Germany
Calgary Flames prospect Matt Coronato put on a show to set up Team USA’s second goal of Tuesday’s game against Team Germany at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton. Coronato, 19, deked past a German defender while entering the offensive zone on the power play before...
NHL・
NBC Sports
Bruins GM gives new update on David Pastrnak contract extension talks
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said July 13 that his team would have an "aggressive mindset" in its attempt to sign right winger David Pastrnak to a contract extension. Almost a month has passed since those comments and Pastrnak is still without an extension. He's entering the final year...
