Wisconsin State

La Follette wins Democratic primary for Secretary of State

MADISON, Wis. — Doug La Follette has won the Democratic primary for Wisconsin Secretary of State as Republicans have hopes of taking the office and reshaping its powers in November. La Follette won the Democratic primary over Alexia Sabor with 62.6% of the vote as of just before 9:40...
Kleefisch concedes to Michels in Republican primary for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican primary for governor Tuesday night, setting the businessman up to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall. Michels defeated primary rivals Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the primary. The...
Battleground Wisconsin: Which issues are driving Wisconsinites to the polls this primary

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters have a lot on their minds heading into the polls, but what exactly is driving their vote?. Our team took to the streets outside of the Capitol to find out the biggest issues for some voters ahead of the primary. The answers included a variety of different subjects, including climate change, abortion rights, and gun violence.
What you need to know before you go to the polls Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. — Tuesday marks the last step before what could be a pivotal election in November, with voters going to the polls for the partisan primary. If you’re planning on voting, here’s what you need to know. FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE. There’s a chance your polling...
DOC's largest class of correctional officers of 2022 graduates

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections’ largest class of correctional officers this year got their badges Thursday as they prepare to enter a job market that sees them in demand. Forty-two new correctional officers will be heading to facilities around the state. Officials like DOC Secretary...
Man wanted in deadly north Madison shooting arrested in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio — A Dane County man wanted in a deadly shooting on Madison’s north side late last month was arrested last week in southern Ohio. Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Thursday. He is being held in the Montgomery County, Ohio, jail and is awaiting extradition.
Local For You - We Care - Cars Curing Kids

FOX47 is a proud sponsor of the Cars Curing Kids 2nd Annual Capital Flight Invitational Cruise-In, "Aviation and Autos" event - Saturday, August 13th! Cars Curing Kids is an organization committed to improving health outcomes for children throughout Southern Wisconsin. We've got the details about their upcoming fundraising event which...
