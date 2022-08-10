ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Mom Riding E-Bike with Toddler Killed in Collision with SUV in Carlsbad

A mother riding an e-bike with her daughter in Carlsbad was transported to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a colliding with an SUV, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. The woman died Monday from her injuries at the hospital, police said. The 35-year-old woman was riding on an...
CARLSBAD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Carlsbad, CA
Crime & Safety
Carlsbad, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Carlsbad, CA
kusi.com

Lakeside hero Scot Wolfe rescues 52-year-old woman from drowning in Lindo Lake

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Good Samaritan Scot Wolfe, the hero of the Lakeside community, visited with Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego”. A week ago Wolfe risked his own life in order to save a woman who was drowning in Lindo Lake. While waiting for authorities, Wolfe realized the 52-year-old victim in the water was likely to die before help could arrive. 56-year-old Wolfe, who has a heart condition, reached the woman in the water while police officers waded in after him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Distracted Driving#Accident#Toyota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sandiegocountynews.com

Woman injured in electric bike vehicle collision dies

Carlsbad, CA–A female electric bicyclist seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle in a traffic collision in Carlsbad has died from her injuries, Carlsbad Police Department said Monday. On August 7, Carlsbad police responded to a report at about 5:45 p.m. of a traffic collision involving a...
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

Police Seeking Tips on Multiple Vandalism Attacks in Normal Heights

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying a man who has repeatedly vandalized a Normal Heights fire extinguisher business over the last year, causing an estimated $24,000 worth of monetary losses. The vandal has committed various damaging acts, including shattering windows and spraying paint thinner on...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy