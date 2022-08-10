Read full article on original website
Officials Search for Suspect Who Shot a Washington Bear Hunter and Fled the Scene
A bear hunter was shot in Eastern Washington’s Blue Mountains near Walla Walla last Friday. The shooter ran from the scene before he could be identified. Fortunately, the victim’s hunting partner witnessed the shooting and was able to alert authorities. The hunter was hospitalized that same day, and he remained in the hospital as of August 9.
KPD: Off-duty detective arrests suspect seen raping developmentally disabled woman
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An off-duty detective jumped into action when a 57-year-old man was spotted taking advantage of a woman with developmental disabilities in a public park on Wednesday evening. According to a release from the Kennewick Police Department, an off-duty police detective noticed a familiar adult woman in...
Early Morning Train vs Truck Collision In Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- Around 1:15 a.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a train versus truck collision near Finley. The accident happened at the tri-intersection area of Piert Rd and SR 397 near Straitbanks Rd and Chemical Drive. According to Sergeant Dan Korten with the Benton County Sheriff's Office a...
Tri-Cities law enforcement arrests three robbery suspects
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three people have been arrested for robbery following collaboration between the Kennewick and Richland police departments. KPD detectives were investigating several robberies connected to the three people, two men and a woman. All three were wanted by police. KPD arrested one suspect, a 22-year-old male, on...
Assault rifle ruled out in deadly Pasco house party shooting Saturday night
A candlelight vigil was held this week where the shooting happened.
Who Shot A Hunter Near Walla Walla? Deputies Want to Know
The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office wants to know who shot a bear hunter with a a high-powered rifle. Friday, August 5th, Walla Walla Deputies and other law enforcement agencies swarmed to Nightingale Canyon, which is just over 10 miles east of Walla Walla, after a hunter was shot. The WWCSO released this information Monday.
‘So unfair:’ Girlfriend of 38yo Richland veteran speaks out after he was found deceased during heatwave
RICHLAND, Wash. — Tiffany Woodrome remembers Sean Aaberg, her boyfriend of four-and-a-half years, as “a goofball” who loved being a father and making others laugh. “He wanted to be everybody’s friend,” Woodrome said. “He would literally do anything for anyone.” Some of her favorite memories include the stay-at-home dad taking their children “constantly to the parks.” “He wanted to keep...
Multiple emergency crews responding to Pendleton Flour Mills fire
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Pendleton Police Department is asking people to stay clear of the Grain Craft Pendleton Flour Mill as emergency crews respond to a large fire. Photos shared on Facebook show a massive plume of smoke rising from the structure. A number of agencies are working to control the blaze. Police are urging people with asthma or...
‘I will kill you ...’ Mesa murder victim suffered years of threats and abuse, court records say
“I alone cannot protect them from how far down she has gone.”
‘Just stunned.’ Ex-wife testifies against Tri-Cities judge at domestic violence trial
Judge Sam Swanberg is charged with attacking his now ex-wife twice.
Tri-Cities police agencies team up to apprehend three suspects in string of robberies
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In light of investigations into a string of robberies committed across the Tri-Cities area, Kennewick and Richland police officers teamed up to arrest three suspects who were identified as persons of interest in the crimes. According to a press release issued by the Kennewick Police Department,...
Pasco man arrested for string of fraudulent checks
PASCO, Wash. - After being released from jail after a fraudulent check arrest, 24-year-old Dalton Wade McManamon tried to cash another fraudulent check. The Pasco Police Department is warning people to verify all checks before selling big-ticket items. The Pasco man was arrested July 12 for the unlawful issuance of...
Have You Seen These 10 Missing Washington State Kids?
There are too many children missing in Washington State. Keep an eye out for any of these missing kids in our State right now. Please look through this list and then go to their website to look at the kids missing I did not post here. Information and Details: Sofia...
Fire Destroys Flour Mill
PENDLETON, Ore.- UPDATE: 9:55 a.m. According to Grain Craft, the company that operates the flour mill in Pendleton, there were no injuries reported in the blaze. The mill is completely destroyed. UPDATE: 8:20 a.m. According to a press release from the Pendleton Police Department, the fire at the Grain Craft...
Richland club’s bookkeeper stole over $110K and left the group in trouble with the IRS
Some club members couldn’t believe she was capable of years of deception.
200-acre vegetation fire off WA-14 near OR/WA border draws widescale firefighting presence
BOARDMAN, Ore. — More than a dozen resources have been deployed to Washington State Route 14 (WA-14) at S Canoe Ridge Rd in Benton County where a vegetation fire has already burned 200 acres of natural land off the side of the roadway. “We arrived to find it already going up the hill behind us, right now we’re at about...
Seeds of change are being planted in Washington's largest cannabis desert
At a Pasco City Council meeting in late July, David Morgan, an owner of downtown Spokane's Lucky Leaf, gave a presentation about the benefits cannabis retailers can bring to a blighted or overlooked area within a city. He had to give the presentation because before Morgan can open a new...
Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
Is It Legal In Washington For Your Dog To Ride In The Back Of An Open Truck Bed?
Is It Legal For My Dog To Ride In An Open Truck Bed In Washington State?. As I was coming down 27th avenue in Kennewick a few days ago I saw a dog running from side to side in the back of a truck. Washington Drivers Might Be Breaking The...
