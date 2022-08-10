ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Early Morning Train vs Truck Collision In Finley

FINLEY, Wash.- Around 1:15 a.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a train versus truck collision near Finley. The accident happened at the tri-intersection area of Piert Rd and SR 397 near Straitbanks Rd and Chemical Drive. According to Sergeant Dan Korten with the Benton County Sheriff's Office a...
FINLEY, WA
Tri-Cities law enforcement arrests three robbery suspects

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three people have been arrested for robbery following collaboration between the Kennewick and Richland police departments. KPD detectives were investigating several robberies connected to the three people, two men and a woman. All three were wanted by police. KPD arrested one suspect, a 22-year-old male, on...
KENNEWICK, WA
Who Shot A Hunter Near Walla Walla? Deputies Want to Know

The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office wants to know who shot a bear hunter with a a high-powered rifle. Friday, August 5th, Walla Walla Deputies and other law enforcement agencies swarmed to Nightingale Canyon, which is just over 10 miles east of Walla Walla, after a hunter was shot. The WWCSO released this information Monday.
WALLA WALLA, WA
‘So unfair:’ Girlfriend of 38yo Richland veteran speaks out after he was found deceased during heatwave

RICHLAND, Wash. — Tiffany Woodrome remembers Sean Aaberg, her boyfriend of four-and-a-half years, as “a goofball” who loved being a father and making others laugh. “He wanted to be everybody’s friend,” Woodrome said. “He would literally do anything for anyone.” Some of her favorite memories include the stay-at-home dad taking their children “constantly to the parks.” “He wanted to keep...
RICHLAND, WA
Pasco man arrested for string of fraudulent checks

PASCO, Wash. - After being released from jail after a fraudulent check arrest, 24-year-old Dalton Wade McManamon tried to cash another fraudulent check. The Pasco Police Department is warning people to verify all checks before selling big-ticket items. The Pasco man was arrested July 12 for the unlawful issuance of...
PASCO, WA
Have You Seen These 10 Missing Washington State Kids?

There are too many children missing in Washington State. Keep an eye out for any of these missing kids in our State right now. Please look through this list and then go to their website to look at the kids missing I did not post here. Information and Details: Sofia...
ABERDEEN, WA
Fire Destroys Flour Mill

PENDLETON, Ore.- UPDATE: 9:55 a.m. According to Grain Craft, the company that operates the flour mill in Pendleton, there were no injuries reported in the blaze. The mill is completely destroyed. UPDATE: 8:20 a.m. According to a press release from the Pendleton Police Department, the fire at the Grain Craft...
PENDLETON, OR
Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
BENTON CITY, WA
Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...

