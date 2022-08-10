Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Problem at the post office: People sleeping in Chico post office lobby
CHICO, Calif. - Some people say when they come to a post office in Chico, they expect to just pick up their mail from their PO box. Instead, they're sometimes met with something else, people sleeping in the lobby. "It's pretty sad they have to resort to this to have...
mynspr.org
Fire survivor solidarity | McKinney Fire ignition | Pallet shelter update
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Aug. 10. A year after the Dixie Fire, survivors work to help victims of another devastating blaze. It's been about a year since the Dixie Fire devastated Plumas County's Indian Valley. Now, some fire survivors there are working on supporting the next fire survivor community.
Lake County News
Caltrans seeks community feedback on Highway 20 wildlife overcrossing in Colusa County
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — Caltrans is hosting a community open house next week to seek public comments about a proposed wildlife overcrossing on State Highway 20 in Colusa County. The event will be Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Williams City Hall, 810 E St. Community...
krcrtv.com
PG&E provides Northstate food banks with funding to combat food insecurity
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — The PG&E Corporation Foundation allotted $750,000 to help fight food insecurity in the Northern and Central California. Of the grants, an estimated $106,425 will assist six local food banks serving Yuba, Sutter, Colusa, Butte, Glenn, Tehama, Plumas, Trinity, Siskiyou and Shasta counties. A total of 4.5...
krcrtv.com
Carr Fire family surprises retiring Red Bluff Fire Chief with a farewell message
RED BLUFF, Calif. — After eight years of serving the City of Red Bluff, Fire Chief Ray Barber is hanging up his fire hat and is officially retiring. Colleagues, firefighters, and the community expressed gratitude and appreciation for Barber's leadership and service to the City of Red Bluff. And among the many is a family who survived the Carr Fire four years ago and cannot thank Barber enough.
krcrtv.com
Chico State teaching wildfire mitigation techniques
CHICO, Calif. — Chico State is teaching students how to prevent wildfires. Forestry programs at Chico State are getting a $21 million grant from the American Rescue Plan, through the Foundation for California Community Colleges. The Northstate Planning and Development Collective and the Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve are...
krcrtv.com
2 Butte County firefighters awarded Medal of Valor for heroic actions during wildfires
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Two Butte County Cal Fire firefighters are getting awarded the most prestigious honor in the State of California for public safety officers, the Gold Medal of Valor. Cal Fire's Butte Unit Chief Garret Sjolund awarded the State of California’s Gold Medal of Valor to Cal...
The Watcher: smoke spotter at Sierra fire lookout is a safeguard for vulnerable mountain communities
Ken Jordan calls it “spotting smokes,” and it’s an easy job when the mountain air is clear: “Sometimes, it’s second nature to spot a smoke without even looking for it.”. White, gray or bluish, woodsmoke typically stands out clearly against the dark backdrop of alpine...
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
krcrtv.com
Students return to Chico State next week, local businesses enthused
CHICO, Calif. — Chico State students are heading back to school. From Aug. 15-18, the university's housing department will host its annual move-in, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day, when approximately 2,300 students will be moving into on-campus housing. The stoplight at the intersection of Legion Avenue...
krcrtv.com
Northstate nonprofits send container full of medical supplies to Ukraine
CHICO, Calif. — A shipping container began its journey to Ukraine on Wednesday thanks to a Redding couple and a Chico-based nonprofit that gives unused and outdated medical equipment and supplies new life to save lives. Volunteers and workers at Chico Project S.A.V.E. (Salvage All Valuable Equipment) got started...
actionnewsnow.com
U-Pick Peaches event returns to Chico State University Farm
CHICO, Calif. - Chico State University Farm is providing another chance to pick peaches from the orchard. Chico State says this year's crop was pretty good and the drought didn't really impact the peaches. Last year, the university farm sold more than 21,000 pounds of peaches. At $2 a pound,...
crimevoice.com
Yuba County Sherriff’s Assist in Narcotics Arrest
Originally Published by: Yuba County Official Page:. “Olivehurst, Ca. – On August 2nd, 2022, members of the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), with the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a traffic stop on Jonathan Rivera-Lopez (18 years old) in the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst, CA. Jonathan Rivera-Lopez is a previously documented active participant of the Norteno Criminal Street Gang. NET-5 Agents had a search warrant for Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, his vehicle, and his residence located in the 4100 block of Donald Drive in Olivehurst. During the execution of the search warrant Jonathan Rivera was found to be in possession of a Glock semi-automatic handgun, a Smith and Wesson .410 handgun, 540 counterfeit Xanax Farmapram tablets, 9.8 pounds of marijuana and $5,860 in US currency.
krcrtv.com
Butte County schools dealing with staffing shortage
OROVILLE, Calif. — Teacher’s have never seen it this bad, according to a recent Washington post article describing the nationwide teacher shortage. Fewer teachers, doubled with the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to worse learning outcomes for students. The shortage has also hit Butte County. "I think people are...
actionnewsnow.com
Quinceañera murder suspect’s lawyer is Chico woman arrested in July
CHICO, Calif. - The lawyer for the 17-year-old murder suspect is Chico attorney Stephana Femino, the woman who the Butte County district attorney said was arrested for helping her boyfriend remain a fugitive on several felony arrest warrants. Femino was supposed to represent the suspect in the Quinceañera stabbing in...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters knock down attic fire in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 8:39 p.m. UPDATE - Chico Fire Department confirms that Filbert Ave. has been reopened. 4:27 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have knocked down the attic fire in Chico on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out at 970 Filbert Ave. before 3:15 p.m. Just before 4:30 p.m., firefighters said the...
Nevada City and surrounding area without power
NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large portion of Nevada City and the surrounding area is without power on Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas and Electrics outage map. An estimated 3,490 customers are currently without power, according to PG&E. The cause of the outage has yet to be announced. PG&E said a crew has been […]
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Felon arrested for pointing gun at mother and toddler in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico woman called police Wednesday night to report a man had tailgated her car and pointed a gun at her and her toddler. Mario Urzua-Avalos, 20, was arrested on a series of charges being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico stabbing: victim speaks
CHICO, Calif. - Police revealed new information on the stabbing investigation that happened Monday morning near downtown Chico. Investigators said the stabbing at America's Best Value Inn on Broadway St. between West 7th and 8th was unprovoked. Chico Police arrested 48-year-old Jeremy Brooks. Police said the victim told them Brooks...
krcrtv.com
Officer seriously injured by homeless man threatening customers inside store in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico police officer was seriously injured Tuesday evening while arresting a homeless man reportedly swinging around a hammer and threatening customers inside a store. Chico Police said they received a call from a store on the 2500 block of Notre Dame Boulevard at around 6:15...
