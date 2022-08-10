Originally Published by: Yuba County Official Page:. “Olivehurst, Ca. – On August 2nd, 2022, members of the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), with the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a traffic stop on Jonathan Rivera-Lopez (18 years old) in the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst, CA. Jonathan Rivera-Lopez is a previously documented active participant of the Norteno Criminal Street Gang. NET-5 Agents had a search warrant for Jonathan Rivera-Lopez, his vehicle, and his residence located in the 4100 block of Donald Drive in Olivehurst. During the execution of the search warrant Jonathan Rivera was found to be in possession of a Glock semi-automatic handgun, a Smith and Wesson .410 handgun, 540 counterfeit Xanax Farmapram tablets, 9.8 pounds of marijuana and $5,860 in US currency.

1 DAY AGO