Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Residents Sign Petition Against North Hickory Creek Development

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Property Developer R.M. Investments LLC is asking Hamilton County to rezone 53.9 acres on North Hickory Valley Road from rural residential to multi-family residential. Next Wednesday, the County Commission is expected to vote on the rezoning request, which would allowing 13 units of housing per acre.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Erlanger Privatization to be Complete in 2024

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Hamilton County is moving ahead with the plan to transition Erlanger Medical Center from a public entity to a private non-profit. The move has been in the works for Several Months, and, according to Mayor Jim Coppinger, is intended to make Erlanger a more competitive hospital.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Renew Exterior Cleaning Services

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week's Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Renew Exterior Cleaning Services. Brandon Beavers talks about “soft washing” surfaces and the company’s rebranding event. Stay connected with Renew Exterior Cleaning Services. (423) 488-1988. ______________. Stay connected with Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce. 423-756-2121. ______________
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga, TN
WDEF

Here are the public hearings over property taxes in North Georgia

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – North Georgia governments are in the process of telling residents how much they are rolling back your millage rate this year and whether those sky-high new evaluations will actually mean higher property taxes. Remember, in Georgia, both your Commission and School Boards control the tax...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
chattanoogacw.com

With fanfare, Hamilton County students return to classes Wednesday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents, teachers and administrators at schools across Hamilton County celebrated the first day back at school for students Wednesday morning. Some students were welcomed with thunderous applause. Alumni, local leaders, teachers and Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy cheered on students at Brainerd High School as...
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Paddlefest Comes To The Tennessee River On August 27th

Join Outdoor Chattanooga and community partners on Aug. 27 for a free community paddling event from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Chattanooga’s waterfront along the Tennessee River from the Tennessee Riverpark boat ramp to Ross’ Landing. Chattanooga Paddlefest is an organized, recreational people-powered paddle event to celebrate...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

More To The Story: Vision of Mercy

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga native Diane Moore founded “Vision of Mercy” back in May of last year. With a goal of providing non-perishable food bags and other services to the homeless. The organization provides some 100 food bags at least once a month. At different locations. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Severe storms lead to flooded roads in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Reports of roads being closed due to the inclement rain spread all throughout the Tennessee Valley from Alton Park to East Ridge. W. 33rd Street in Chattanooga was just one of several roads that became submerged on Wednesday. While some drivers braced themselves and crossed, others...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Government Technology

Hamilton County Schools' Free Internet Helps Engage Parents

(TNS) — Since the EdConnect program launched in 2020, more than 16,000 low-income students — and 28,000 of their family members — have received free Internet in their homes. While the effort works to close the digital divide, researchers have discovered another benefit: Parents are showing more involvement in the education of their children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wutc.org

Reclaiming A Piece Of African-American History At “The Field”

The White Oak Connector Trail project links Stringer’s Ridge Park in Chattanooga with White Oak Park in Red Bank. In the past few years, the trail’s development led by the Trust for Public Land yielded the existence of an African-American cemetery, forgotten by many - unknown to many more.
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for August 11

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Officers were notified of a vehicle exiting the Budgetel that had been taken without the permission of the owner. The vehicle had been taken from an address in Chattanooga but the owner had not reported it stolen. The vehicle was located and returned to the owner.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Back to School: The Public Education Foundation places future teachers in disadvantaged schools

The Public Education Foundation (PEF) in Chattanooga is placing future teachers in our economically disadvantaged schools. On this first day back to school, the program ‘Project Inspire’ is placing future teachers in our schools that typically have a low teacher retention rate. The program offers individuals who already have a Bachelor’s Degree an alternative way of getting teaching credentials.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

From The Archives: 1982 Flooding

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – We usually think of summertime as hot and dry in our area. But this year is an outlier. It has been hot, but we’ve also seen more than our share of rain in East Tennessee this summer. However, that’s not unheard of.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

