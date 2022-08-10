Read full article on original website
Residents Sign Petition Against North Hickory Creek Development
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Property Developer R.M. Investments LLC is asking Hamilton County to rezone 53.9 acres on North Hickory Valley Road from rural residential to multi-family residential. Next Wednesday, the County Commission is expected to vote on the rezoning request, which would allowing 13 units of housing per acre.
chattanoogacw.com
Erlanger updates commissioners on plan to keep employee benefits when going private
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Commission wants to make sure Erlanger employees get to keep their benefits after the hospital makes the switch away from a public hospital. Erlanger CEO Jim Coleman and Erlanger attorney Richard Cowart gave commissioners an update at their Wednesday morning meeting. Erlanger is...
WDEF
Erlanger Privatization to be Complete in 2024
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Hamilton County is moving ahead with the plan to transition Erlanger Medical Center from a public entity to a private non-profit. The move has been in the works for Several Months, and, according to Mayor Jim Coppinger, is intended to make Erlanger a more competitive hospital.
WTVC
Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Renew Exterior Cleaning Services
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week's Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Renew Exterior Cleaning Services. Brandon Beavers talks about “soft washing” surfaces and the company’s rebranding event. Stay connected with Renew Exterior Cleaning Services. (423) 488-1988. ______________. Stay connected with Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce. 423-756-2121. ______________
WDEF
Here are the public hearings over property taxes in North Georgia
LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – North Georgia governments are in the process of telling residents how much they are rolling back your millage rate this year and whether those sky-high new evaluations will actually mean higher property taxes. Remember, in Georgia, both your Commission and School Boards control the tax...
chattanoogacw.com
Forgotten in history: Red Bank officials working to learn origin of abandoned cemeteries
RED BANK, Tenn. — Two cemeteries in Red Bank are what city leaders say have been forgotten in history. One is Red Bank Cemetery. It is hidden behind trees and is in the backyard of some homes. Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry says several families who are well-known names...
WDEF
The Partnerships in Industry and Education Innovation Center in Cleveland opened for first event
The Partnerships in Industry and Education Innovation (PIE) Center in Cleveland hosted its first event Thursday afternoon. The Smart Solutions for Smart Factories Expo held by the PIE Center gave a look into the type of innovative tech that PIE center students may be learning. The center is a planned...
chattanoogacw.com
With fanfare, Hamilton County students return to classes Wednesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents, teachers and administrators at schools across Hamilton County celebrated the first day back at school for students Wednesday morning. Some students were welcomed with thunderous applause. Alumni, local leaders, teachers and Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy cheered on students at Brainerd High School as...
WTVC
Hughes Retirement Group: How to achieve a secure retirement
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Rick Hughes discusses how to achieve a secure retirement. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Paddlefest Comes To The Tennessee River On August 27th
Join Outdoor Chattanooga and community partners on Aug. 27 for a free community paddling event from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Chattanooga’s waterfront along the Tennessee River from the Tennessee Riverpark boat ramp to Ross’ Landing. Chattanooga Paddlefest is an organized, recreational people-powered paddle event to celebrate...
WDEF
More To The Story: Vision of Mercy
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga native Diane Moore founded “Vision of Mercy” back in May of last year. With a goal of providing non-perishable food bags and other services to the homeless. The organization provides some 100 food bags at least once a month. At different locations. The...
WTVC
Flash flooding in Chattanooga poses traffic hazards, puts people at risk Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As our StormTrack 9 team predicted, strong storms caused flash flooding throughout our viewing area Wednesday morning, including in Chattanooga. Viewer Lamone Stewart shared video of men pushing a car out of flash floodwaters in a parking lot on East 23rd Street:. Here are the roads...
WDEF
Severe storms lead to flooded roads in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Reports of roads being closed due to the inclement rain spread all throughout the Tennessee Valley from Alton Park to East Ridge. W. 33rd Street in Chattanooga was just one of several roads that became submerged on Wednesday. While some drivers braced themselves and crossed, others...
Government Technology
Hamilton County Schools' Free Internet Helps Engage Parents
(TNS) — Since the EdConnect program launched in 2020, more than 16,000 low-income students — and 28,000 of their family members — have received free Internet in their homes. While the effort works to close the digital divide, researchers have discovered another benefit: Parents are showing more involvement in the education of their children.
wutc.org
Reclaiming A Piece Of African-American History At “The Field”
The White Oak Connector Trail project links Stringer’s Ridge Park in Chattanooga with White Oak Park in Red Bank. In the past few years, the trail’s development led by the Trust for Public Land yielded the existence of an African-American cemetery, forgotten by many - unknown to many more.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for August 11
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Officers were notified of a vehicle exiting the Budgetel that had been taken without the permission of the owner. The vehicle had been taken from an address in Chattanooga but the owner had not reported it stolen. The vehicle was located and returned to the owner.
WDEF
Back to School: The Public Education Foundation places future teachers in disadvantaged schools
The Public Education Foundation (PEF) in Chattanooga is placing future teachers in our economically disadvantaged schools. On this first day back to school, the program ‘Project Inspire’ is placing future teachers in our schools that typically have a low teacher retention rate. The program offers individuals who already have a Bachelor’s Degree an alternative way of getting teaching credentials.
WDEF
From The Archives: 1982 Flooding
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – We usually think of summertime as hot and dry in our area. But this year is an outlier. It has been hot, but we’ve also seen more than our share of rain in East Tennessee this summer. However, that’s not unheard of.
WTVCFOX
School board member: Grundy County elementary school didn't need to close this school year
An elementary school in Grundy County that closed in 2021 may not have had to close after all, according to one outgoing Grundy County School Board member. Parents learned a year ago that Palmer Elementary students would have to attend another school for this entire school year. This shift affected 115 students.
WDEF
Marion Co. parents call on school board to address racial harassment
Two Marion County mothers are going public with the lack of support they have received from the school district after their black children have been continuously harassed at Jasper Middle School. “It’s getting to our Jasper, middle school is going to be an all white school, because they’re not protecting...
