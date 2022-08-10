Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
1 Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Spokane Police reported a multi-vehicle accident on the 9th and Helena in Spokane’s South Perry District. According to the police, the accident happened on Tuesday morning. A 12-year-old was behind the wheels that crashed into another vehicle, stated the Police. A representative of the woman stated that the...
KHQ Right Now
Driver arrested for vehicular assault following crash on Bruce and Peone that sent one to hospital
On August 10, 2022, at approximately 8:05 am, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of N. Bruce Road and E. Peone Road. Deputies and Spokane County Fire District 9 personnel arrived at the scene, contacted the two drivers, and...
KHQ Right Now
Sagle man arrested after standoff in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho - A Sagle man has been arrested after an hour long standoff in Hayden earlier tonight. Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies say 49-year-old Duke C. Huckabee was arrested for aggravated assault, kidnapping and battery. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says they received a domestic violence call around 4:30 p.m....
One dead after motorcycle/SUV crash on Maple and Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle/SUV accident that occurred on Maple Street and Northwest Boulevard in the Emerson Garfield neighborhood. Police say one person died from the crash and another person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred near the Safeway grocery store. The intersection at Maple and Northwest is now...
14-Time Felon Arrested Again After Spokane Valley Deputies Use Spike Strips to Stop Eluding Vehicle
SPOKANE - On Thursday, July 28, Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle that is believed to have fled from Deputies three times in the last month. The driver, a multi-time convicted felon (14 felony convictions), was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Vehicle, Violation of a Domestic Violence Order of Protection, and Reckless Driving.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Hayden standoff ends peacefully
COEUR d'ALENE — A Sagle man was arrested Wednesday evening following a standoff with law enforcement in Hayden. Kootenai County sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspect, Duke Huckabee, 49, at a residence in the 8900 block of Neufeld Road. Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris told The Press the incident...
Man sprayed by skunk during arrest in Deer Park outside church
DEER PARK, Wash.— Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office arrested a burglary suspect in Deer Park for second-degree burglary. Just past 3 a.m. on August 4, deputies responded to the report of an active burglary at the Church of the Nazarene in Deer Park. The person who called to report the burglary said they saw a man walking around and inside the church on the surveillance footage, wearing a mask over his face. He had a flashlight and was looking for audio equipment.
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for robbing Spokane Valley 7-11 at knifepoint
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man that robbed a 7-11 at knifepoint on Monday. 48-year-old Shawn M. Moller was arrested for first degree robbery when he was found in a park north of the 7-11 Monday night. Deputies said they got a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Car theft turned RV fire leaves auto sales business hurting
SPOKANE, Wash. – Days after a motor home exploded on their car lot, Ronnie Marks and his son, Hank, are picking up the pieces. “They could’ve killed somebody simply,” Ronnie Marks said. “The blast was a blast I’ve never heard before. It shook the building,” he said....
FOX 28 Spokane
Man banned from Spokane Valley Walmart for 99 years after allegedly stealing shoes, fleeing police
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 27-year-old was booked on multiple charges and banned from Walmart for 99 years after attempting to flee police in shoes stolen from the store. Walmart’s loss prevention team called police when they observed Jacob Lockard walking around the store in shoes that he had not paid for. They showed the arriving deputy the rack where he had placed his old, worn shoes.
Chronicle
Police Investigate Possible Assault, Arson After Man Arrives at Washington Hospital on Fire
The man who arrived earlier this week at a Spokane hospital while still on fire may have been intentionally lit on fire, according to court documents. Providence Holy Family Hospital employees told police that Steven Maupin-Bureau, 23, arrived with burn injuries at the north Spokane hospital around 1:15 p.m. Monday in a private vehicle.
Sentencing begins Thursday for Freeman High School shooter
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sentencing for the Freeman High School shooter will finally begin on Thursday. It has been nearly five years since Caleb Sharpe opened fire at the school, killing 15-year-old Sam Strahan and shooting three others students. Sharpe pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder in January, though he admitted to the shooting during interviews shortly after it happened....
inlander.com
Spokane cops have taken in a record-breaking number of guns this year; here's the story of three of them
Jesse L. Jones loves guns. Rifles. Handguns. Shotguns. His ex-girlfriend tells the court that Jones has bragged to her about storing more than 30 of them in a secret underground bunker. "Hahaha i don't f—- around," Jones says of the bunker in a text message entered as evidence. It's...
KHQ Right Now
Cheney man's cows go missing in Williams Lake fire
CHENEY, Idaho - The aftermath of the Williams Lake Fire is starting to appear. Longtime Chen…
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for assault and harassment at University High School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One man was arrested for second degree assault and harassment after an incident at University High School on Tuesday night. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office, 55-year-old Tyrone B. Horton was arrested for second degree assault, harassment and possession of a dangerous weapon on school premises.
KHQ Right Now
Nespelem man sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for assault
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Nepselem man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for assault, arson and shooting a firearm after a kidnapping spree in the summer of 2020. 35-year-old John Edward McGinnis was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty in May 2021. According to court documents,...
Court records: Woman found dead in burning house may have been murdered
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – An elderly woman found dead inside a burning house may have been murdered, according to new court records. Detectives are now investigating her death as possible arson and homicide. Firefighters responded to the house fire on S. Clinton Road earlier this month when a postal worker reported seeing smoke. Firefighters found the woman face down in...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley deputies stop convicted felon with PIT maneuver, find a gun and fentanyl
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies say they used a PIT maneuver to stop a convicted felon trying to escape from them and found a gun and fentanyl in his car. Deputies say 36-year-old Bryan D. Bewick was arrested after leading them on a high speed chase where they used spike strips and ultimately a PIT maneuver to stop him.
ncwlife.com
'I’ll always run from you.' Spokane chase shows Washington law enforcement's pursuit problem
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels says the recent arrest of a man with 14 prior felony convictions who recklessly fled from deputies is a prime example of what has gone wrong in Washington’s criminal justice system. The recent pursuit of Bryan D. Bewick, 36,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Duck’s death shocks golf community
HAYDEN — Members of Avondale Golf Course frequently enjoy sightings of the local wildlife, from birds to deer to muskrats. But Dale the duck was special. For years, the black Cayuga duck was Avondale’s unofficial mascot, beloved by golfers and staff alike. A group of four people allegedly...
