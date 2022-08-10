ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Sagle man arrested after standoff in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho - A Sagle man has been arrested after an hour long standoff in Hayden earlier tonight. Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies say 49-year-old Duke C. Huckabee was arrested for aggravated assault, kidnapping and battery. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says they received a domestic violence call around 4:30 p.m....
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One dead after motorcycle/SUV crash on Maple and Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle/SUV accident that occurred on Maple Street and Northwest Boulevard in the Emerson Garfield neighborhood. Police say one person died from the crash and another person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred near the Safeway grocery store. The intersection at Maple and Northwest is now...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
South Hill, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Spokane, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Big Country News

14-Time Felon Arrested Again After Spokane Valley Deputies Use Spike Strips to Stop Eluding Vehicle

SPOKANE - On Thursday, July 28, Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle that is believed to have fled from Deputies three times in the last month. The driver, a multi-time convicted felon (14 felony convictions), was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Vehicle, Violation of a Domestic Violence Order of Protection, and Reckless Driving.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Hayden standoff ends peacefully

COEUR d'ALENE — A Sagle man was arrested Wednesday evening following a standoff with law enforcement in Hayden. Kootenai County sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspect, Duke Huckabee, 49, at a residence in the 8900 block of Neufeld Road. Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris told The Press the incident...
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man sprayed by skunk during arrest in Deer Park outside church

DEER PARK, Wash.— Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office arrested a burglary suspect in Deer Park for second-degree burglary. Just past 3 a.m. on August 4, deputies responded to the report of an active burglary at the Church of the Nazarene in Deer Park. The person who called to report the burglary said they saw a man walking around and inside the church on the surveillance footage, wearing a mask over his face. He had a flashlight and was looking for audio equipment.
DEER PARK, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for robbing Spokane Valley 7-11 at knifepoint

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man that robbed a 7-11 at knifepoint on Monday. 48-year-old Shawn M. Moller was arrested for first degree robbery when he was found in a park north of the 7-11 Monday night. Deputies said they got a...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
FOX 28 Spokane

Car theft turned RV fire leaves auto sales business hurting

SPOKANE, Wash. – Days after a motor home exploded on their car lot, Ronnie Marks and his son, Hank, are picking up the pieces. “They could’ve killed somebody simply,” Ronnie Marks said. “The blast was a blast I’ve never heard before. It shook the building,” he said....
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man banned from Spokane Valley Walmart for 99 years after allegedly stealing shoes, fleeing police

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 27-year-old was booked on multiple charges and banned from Walmart for 99 years after attempting to flee police in shoes stolen from the store. Walmart’s loss prevention team called police when they observed Jacob Lockard walking around the store in shoes that he had not paid for. They showed the arriving deputy the rack where he had placed his old, worn shoes.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Chronicle

Police Investigate Possible Assault, Arson After Man Arrives at Washington Hospital on Fire

The man who arrived earlier this week at a Spokane hospital while still on fire may have been intentionally lit on fire, according to court documents. Providence Holy Family Hospital employees told police that Steven Maupin-Bureau, 23, arrived with burn injuries at the north Spokane hospital around 1:15 p.m. Monday in a private vehicle.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sentencing begins Thursday for Freeman High School shooter

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sentencing for the Freeman High School shooter will finally begin on Thursday. It has been nearly five years since Caleb Sharpe opened fire at the school, killing 15-year-old Sam Strahan and shooting three others students. Sharpe pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder in January, though he admitted to the shooting during interviews shortly after it happened....
FREEMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for assault and harassment at University High School

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One man was arrested for second degree assault and harassment after an incident at University High School on Tuesday night. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office, 55-year-old Tyrone B. Horton was arrested for second degree assault, harassment and possession of a dangerous weapon on school premises.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Nespelem man sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for assault

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Nepselem man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for assault, arson and shooting a firearm after a kidnapping spree in the summer of 2020. 35-year-old John Edward McGinnis was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty in May 2021. According to court documents,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Court records: Woman found dead in burning house may have been murdered

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – An elderly woman found dead inside a burning house may have been murdered, according to new court records.  Detectives are now investigating her death as possible arson and homicide.  Firefighters responded to the house fire on S. Clinton Road earlier this month when a postal worker reported seeing smoke.  Firefighters found the woman face down in...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Duck’s death shocks golf community

HAYDEN — Members of Avondale Golf Course frequently enjoy sightings of the local wildlife, from birds to deer to muskrats. But Dale the duck was special. For years, the black Cayuga duck was Avondale’s unofficial mascot, beloved by golfers and staff alike. A group of four people allegedly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy