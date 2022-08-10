ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittitas County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

Fire crews at Cow Canyon Fire prepared for possible storms, strong winds

ELLENSBURG — Possible thunderstorms with strong winds are concerns for firefighters on Tuesday at the Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg. Firefighters will be watchful for any new ignitions from possible lightning Tuesday night and Wednesday, along with increases in fire behavior with hotter weather and gusty winds. “Strong...
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Canyon Rd Fire Near Grandview Expands

GRANDVIEW, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:15 a.m. State fire mobilization has been approved to send more firefighters to the Canyon Rd fire in Yakima County near Grandview. The fire is spreading rapidly and is currently burning 1,500 acres. Homes, infrastructure, and the treatment plant are currently threatened. Level 2: GET SET...
GRANDVIEW, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Nelson Dam demolition wraps up, fish to have new passage by spring

YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews plan to finish demolition this week on the Nelson Dam in Yakima and get started on establishing a roughened channel to replace it in time for spring. The old dam was built in the 1920 and had design flaws that made it difficult for fish to migrate upstream on the Naches River and resulted in sediment buildup that rose water levels and caused flooding.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terrace Heights, WA
County
Kittitas County, WA
City
Yakima, WA
KOMO News

Lightning hits Pierce County hard, knocking out power for thousands

Where there's thunder, there's lightning. Just as forecasted, thunderstorms rolled through the Puget Sound area, shooting lightning bolts from the sky. “I was actually on the grills, scrubbing it off and there was big old roar thunder coming down," said Michelle Davis, who works at Jersey Mikes in Fife. "I actually felt it through the floor and through my ventilation system it kind of rumbles our grill. It made me a little nervous I had to back up for a second I was touching too much metal for my liking."
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Man who drowned in the Wenatchee River was swimming, not kayaking

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said today the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking, as previously reported. Tristen Manalo was swimming near the KOA Campground near Leavenworth just before 4 p.m. when he got caught in some...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Brush fire burning near Waterville

WITHROW - Emergency officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating a brush fire burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville northeastern Douglas County. Douglas County deputies broke the news about the fire, which is burning in the area of Road F and Road 6 at around 5 p.m. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Fire Retardant#Fire Engines#Thunderstorms#Cow Canyon Fire
kpq.com

Chelan County Tightens Up on Fire Restrictions

Chelan County is tightening up their fire restrictions on August 12, with fire levels currently designated as Extreme. Chelan County is moving to a Stage 2 designation, which will be set in place for both valley and mountain zones. Stage 2 will include the following restrictions:. Barricades on county road...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee, NCW See Break in Excessive Heat

North Central Washington is catching a break in the weather as what started as an excessive heat warning Monday has turned into just a heat advisory today. Meteorologist Daniel Butler with the National Weather Service says the change is connected to the sun being blocked. "The cloud cover can alter...
WENATCHEE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Passengers identified in fatal Moses Lake crash

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies have released the names of four people involved in a fatal crash in Moses Lake on July 30. Deputies say 22-year-old Karri S. Ortega was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when it missed a curve and rolled several times near Hiawatha Road. All four people inside were ejected.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Chronicle

Packwood Mountain Fly-In Draws in 22 Aircraft

Pilots and their passengers from as far away as Renton and Tacoma flew into Packwood on July 30 for the sixth annual Packwood Mountain Fly-In, according to a news release from Lewis County. Participants comprised of 22 small aircraft, including a Cessna 150 and a Lake Renegade Amphibian Seaplane, took...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
NORTH BEND, WA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Washington Cascade Foothills, Colville Reservation by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-11 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Washington Cascade Foothills; Colville Reservation; Methow Valley; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON PDT THURSDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING AND DRY FUELS FOR MUCH OF NORTH-CENTRAL WASHINGTON INCLUDING FIRE WEATHER ZONES 702 THROUGH 706 * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703), Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley (Zone 704), Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705) and Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706). * Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms developing overnight into Thursday morning. * Outflow Winds: Gusty and erratic winds can be expected with thunderstorms. * Impacts: Thunderstorms combined with dry fuels may result in new fire starts.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Man drowns while kayaking on Wenatchee River near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH — A 25-year-old man drowned on Sunday in the Wenatchee River while kayaking near Leavenworth. The Redmond, Wash. resident was kayaking, reportedly without a life jacket, near the Leavenworth KOA when he was seen going underwater and had not resurfaced, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River

WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
REDMOND, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Records Fifth Drowning Of Summer

Chelan County has recorded its fifth drowning death this summer. On Sunday, 25-year-old Tristen Manalo of Redmond was killed while kayaking on the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports Manalo was witnessed going under the water without surfacing near the KOA campground. Several bystanders swam to...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Addressing Water Issues On Grant Road

The City of East Wenatchee is continuing its effort to improve water quality and control. East Wenatchee’s public works manager, Garren Melton, says a full analysis of potential issues within the city's boundaries is already well underway. “We’re modeling the entire city, we’re coming up with a project list,...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy