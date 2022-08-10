Read full article on original website
Fire swells to "roughly" 1,000 acres east of Waterville; level 2 evacuation issued
WATERVILLE - Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Callie says "roughly" 1,000 acres of sage brush, grass and wheat stubble have burned 12 miles southeast of Waterville. The blaze is now burning south of US 2. Authorities say the fire was a flare up from a blaze that was believed to have...
Fire crews at Cow Canyon Fire prepared for possible storms, strong winds
ELLENSBURG — Possible thunderstorms with strong winds are concerns for firefighters on Tuesday at the Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg. Firefighters will be watchful for any new ignitions from possible lightning Tuesday night and Wednesday, along with increases in fire behavior with hotter weather and gusty winds. “Strong...
UPDATE: Canyon Rd Fire Near Grandview Expands
GRANDVIEW, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:15 a.m. State fire mobilization has been approved to send more firefighters to the Canyon Rd fire in Yakima County near Grandview. The fire is spreading rapidly and is currently burning 1,500 acres. Homes, infrastructure, and the treatment plant are currently threatened. Level 2: GET SET...
Nelson Dam demolition wraps up, fish to have new passage by spring
YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews plan to finish demolition this week on the Nelson Dam in Yakima and get started on establishing a roughened channel to replace it in time for spring. The old dam was built in the 1920 and had design flaws that made it difficult for fish to migrate upstream on the Naches River and resulted in sediment buildup that rose water levels and caused flooding.
UPDATE: Level 2 evacuation issued for Rimrock Meadows due to Mohr Fire
UPDATE (1:50 p.m.) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 (be ready to leave) evacuation for the Rimrock Meadows area. The Mohr Fire continues to burn about five miles northwest of Rimrock Meadows. WATERVILLE — The Mohr Fire east of Waterville has grown to...
Lightning hits Pierce County hard, knocking out power for thousands
Where there's thunder, there's lightning. Just as forecasted, thunderstorms rolled through the Puget Sound area, shooting lightning bolts from the sky. “I was actually on the grills, scrubbing it off and there was big old roar thunder coming down," said Michelle Davis, who works at Jersey Mikes in Fife. "I actually felt it through the floor and through my ventilation system it kind of rumbles our grill. It made me a little nervous I had to back up for a second I was touching too much metal for my liking."
Man who drowned in the Wenatchee River was swimming, not kayaking
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said today the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking, as previously reported. Tristen Manalo was swimming near the KOA Campground near Leavenworth just before 4 p.m. when he got caught in some...
Brush fire burning near Waterville
WITHROW - Emergency officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating a brush fire burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville northeastern Douglas County. Douglas County deputies broke the news about the fire, which is burning in the area of Road F and Road 6 at around 5 p.m. The...
Chelan County Tightens Up on Fire Restrictions
Chelan County is tightening up their fire restrictions on August 12, with fire levels currently designated as Extreme. Chelan County is moving to a Stage 2 designation, which will be set in place for both valley and mountain zones. Stage 2 will include the following restrictions:. Barricades on county road...
Wenatchee, NCW See Break in Excessive Heat
North Central Washington is catching a break in the weather as what started as an excessive heat warning Monday has turned into just a heat advisory today. Meteorologist Daniel Butler with the National Weather Service says the change is connected to the sun being blocked. "The cloud cover can alter...
Passengers identified in fatal Moses Lake crash
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies have released the names of four people involved in a fatal crash in Moses Lake on July 30. Deputies say 22-year-old Karri S. Ortega was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when it missed a curve and rolled several times near Hiawatha Road. All four people inside were ejected.
Packwood Mountain Fly-In Draws in 22 Aircraft
Pilots and their passengers from as far away as Renton and Tacoma flew into Packwood on July 30 for the sixth annual Packwood Mountain Fly-In, according to a news release from Lewis County. Participants comprised of 22 small aircraft, including a Cessna 150 and a Lake Renegade Amphibian Seaplane, took...
Wildfire burns 1,200 acres near Palisades
A new wildfire is burning in Central Washington. It's charred close to 1,200 acres near Waterville. People living there have been ordered to evacuate.
Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Washington Cascade Foothills, Colville Reservation by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Washington Cascade Foothills; Colville Reservation; Methow Valley; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON PDT THURSDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING AND DRY FUELS FOR MUCH OF NORTH-CENTRAL WASHINGTON INCLUDING FIRE WEATHER ZONES 702 THROUGH 706 * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley (Zone 703), Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley (Zone 704), Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades (Zone 705) and Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706). * Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms developing overnight into Thursday morning. * Outflow Winds: Gusty and erratic winds can be expected with thunderstorms. * Impacts: Thunderstorms combined with dry fuels may result in new fire starts.
Man drowns while kayaking on Wenatchee River near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — A 25-year-old man drowned on Sunday in the Wenatchee River while kayaking near Leavenworth. The Redmond, Wash. resident was kayaking, reportedly without a life jacket, near the Leavenworth KOA when he was seen going underwater and had not resurfaced, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
Chelan County Records Fifth Drowning Of Summer
Chelan County has recorded its fifth drowning death this summer. On Sunday, 25-year-old Tristen Manalo of Redmond was killed while kayaking on the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports Manalo was witnessed going under the water without surfacing near the KOA campground. Several bystanders swam to...
East Wenatchee Addressing Water Issues On Grant Road
The City of East Wenatchee is continuing its effort to improve water quality and control. East Wenatchee’s public works manager, Garren Melton, says a full analysis of potential issues within the city's boundaries is already well underway. “We’re modeling the entire city, we’re coming up with a project list,...
Quarantine Likely Due To Japanese Beetle Infestation In Eastern WA, Says WSDA Official
Lauren Paterson reports on what the uptick in beetles means for growers and gardeners. (Runtime :53) The small and shiny invasive Japanese Beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
