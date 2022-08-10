Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yankees star Matt Carpenter drops truth bomb after suffering foot injury
The New York Yankees’ rough stretch was made vastly worse on Monday when Matt Carpenter was removed from the game against the Mariners after getting hit by a pitch in his back foot. It’s a potentially season-ending injury for Carpenter, who had just revived his career with the Yankees, emerging as a key player for the organization. Via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Carpenter revealed his mindset after sustaining the injury and made clear that he’s going to do whatever possible to get back onto the field this season.
MLB・
Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game
A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen
The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Juan Soto trade demands for Dodgers revealed: Nats wanted huge return
What would it have taken for the Dodgers to get Juan Soto from the Nats? To beat out the Padres, LA would have had to give up a bunch of major prospects. The Dodgers were one of the finalists in the battle to make a blockbuster trade for Juan Soto, who ultimately went to the Padres.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Braves lose ace Max Fried to worrying head injury
The Atlanta Braves will be without ace Max Fried for a short while after he was placed on the 7-day Concussion IL on Thursday. Fried’s IL stint will be retroactive to August 8, so the left-hander could return to action one week from that date, lining him up to potentially pitch again on August 15. […] The post Braves lose ace Max Fried to worrying head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission
Joey Gallo has greatly enjoyed his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers so far. The team is undefeated with him and increasing their lead atop the MLB standings. After being traded by the New York Yankees amid a very disappointing season, he is now living large in LA. The Yankees’ outcast has not been much […] The post ‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees
From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Oswald Peraza’s latest Instagram story has Yankees fans losing it
New York Yankees fans have been calling for Oswald Peraza to be promoted from Triple-A amid the team’s struggles during the midsection of the season. While the Yankees have kept the prized shortstop prospect in the minor leagues, his latest Instagram story has caught the eye of the fanbase. Peraza, who is currently on the Triple-A roster in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posted a photo of him and his girlfriend in New York City on Monday night via his Instagram story. The post set Yankees fans alight, with many believing it was a sign that he was on his way to the Bronx.
RELATED PEOPLE
Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before
St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas is not having a particularly sweet Tuesday evening, as he just got absolutely rocked on the mound by the Colorado Rockies. Mikolas started the game but was not even able to touch three innings after surrendering an embarrassing amount of runs to the Rockies that not only put the […] The post Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s better to be discussed within the family’: Tony La Russa not pleased with Johnny Cueto’s White Sox criticism
Johnny Cueto was fed up. Frustrated with the state of the Chicago White Sox after the team blew a lead late against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, Cueto called out the team. The two-time All-Star said that the club needs to “show the fire” that they have, “if they have any.” They were eye-opening comments from a veteran player who has won a World series in his career.
Al Avila gets thrown under the bus for Tigers’ Justin Verlander, JD Martinez trades
The Detroit Tigers made the difficult and surprising decision to part ways with Al Avila, who had been the organization’s general manager for the past seven seasons. During a press conference after the news broke of the Tigers’ decision, team owner Chris Illitch proceeded to throw Avila under the bus for some questionable moves he […] The post Al Avila gets thrown under the bus for Tigers’ Justin Verlander, JD Martinez trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Schwarber leaves Phillies game vs. Marlins with injury, creating concern in Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Phillies might have to play without two of their stars for the time being. Kyle Schwarber left the Phils’ home contest against the Miami Marlins midway through it after seemingly suffering an injury. Schwarber drew a walk in the bottom of the fifth inning but was immediately pinch-ran for by Brandon Marsh. He […] The post Kyle Schwarber leaves Phillies game vs. Marlins with injury, creating concern in Philadelphia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yankees make key Miguel Andujar decision amid Matt Carpenter injury
The New York Yankees were dealt a brutal injury blow on Monday when Matt Carpenter was hit by a pitch in the foot. He was diagnosed with a fracture left foot and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the rest of the season. With Carpenter heading to the IL, the Yankees are […] The post Yankees make key Miguel Andujar decision amid Matt Carpenter injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets’ Edwin Diaz about to add a literal trumpet to his arsenal
There’s arguably no sound more demoralizing for opposing teams than the sound of trumpets blaring at Citi Field. As every New York Mets fan and MLB team knows, hearing trumpets at Citi Field means just one thing; it’s Edwin Diaz time. The superstar closer’s bullpen entrance song recently went viral after the entire stadium went into […] The post Mets’ Edwin Diaz about to add a literal trumpet to his arsenal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Field of Dreams Game Odds: Cubs vs. Reds prediction, odds, pick – 8/11/2022
The Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds in the Field of Dreams Game. Check out our MLB Field of Dreams Game odds preview for our Cubs Reds prediction and pick. Drew Smyly starts for the Cubs, while Nick Lodolo goes to the mound for the Reds. Drew Smyly has...
Video: Juan Soto makes big blunder while trying to get cute in field
Juan Soto tried to get a little too cute in the field on Wednesday. Soto was acquired by the San Diego Padres just before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. The 23-year-old on Wednesday played in his eighth game with his new team, and he committed an ugly error early in the game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rumor: MLB insider drops bold prediction for Cubs’ free agency plans
For any team that is looking for a boost at shortstop, the upcoming MLB free agency period will be just the time to revamp their depth at the position. Multiple All-Star shortstops are set to be out of a contract later this year, including Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner and Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson. More […] The post Rumor: MLB insider drops bold prediction for Cubs’ free agency plans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros SP Framber Valdez gets $200 million vote of confidence after dominating win
On Thursday afternoon, Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez took the hill against the Texas Rangers. To no one’s surprise, he dominated once again. Valdez tossed seven shutout innings in a 7-3 victory. With the win, Valdez improved to 11-4 striking out eight. After the game, Astros catcher Martin...
Field of Dreams game gets emotional recreation from Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr.
Baseball scores another big win with the 2022 edition of the Field of Dreams Game. Last year, the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox graced the iconic diamond in Iowa. This time around, it’s the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds who are sharing the field, but before the game started, MLB legends Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad Ken Griffey Sr. gave fans all the goosebumps as they recreated the memorable scene near the end of the Field of Dreams movie where Kevin Costner’s character said: “Hey dad, you want to have a catch?”
MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Red Sox prediction, odds, pick – 8/11/2022
The Baltimore Orioles take on the Boston Red Sox. Check out our MLB odds series for our Orioles Red Sox prediction and pick. Dean Kremer gets the ball for the Orioles, while Josh Winckowski takes the hill for the Red Sox. Dean Kremer has a 3.43 ERA, but he has...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0