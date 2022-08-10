Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Social media video shows Bartonville firefighter using N-word
BARTONVILLE, Ill. – The Bartonville Fire Department is under fire again — this time, after a years-old video resurfaced on social media allegedly showing the assistant chief using a racial slur. A pair of videos on TikTok — viewed almost 200,000 times combined — allegedly show Drew Zachman...
hoiabc.com
Law enforcement hosting forum on hate crime against houses of worship Thursday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Multiple levels of law enforcement agencies are coming to Peoria to host an information session for faith-based leaders and community members on how to prevent and respond to hate crimes against places of worship. According to the release from the DOJ’s Community Relations Service, the...
hoiabc.com
Bartonville trustee calls for action against public works employee, volunteer assistant fire chief
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - Village of Bartonville Trustee Scott Helms is calling on the mayor to “take the appropriate and immediate action for the citizens of Bartonville” after video showing the assistant chief of Bartonville’s volunteer fire department. Drew Zachman, using a racial slur, began making the rounds on social media.
hoiabc.com
Group host backpack giveaway for Bloomington students
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A local group wanted to make sure Bloomington-Normal students are ready for school. The ‘Back-to-school Alliance’ hosted a drive-thru event to help unit 5 and district 87 students in need. There were more than 4,000 free backpacks and supplies. Chair of the...
1470 WMBD
Peoria School Resource Officers to work with Peoria Police
PEORIA, Ill. – You may soon see some of the school resource officers in Peoria District 150 responding to incidents happening outside school grounds. That’s part of a new memorandum of understanding being reached between Peoria Police, and Peoria Public Schools — especially as it relates to things like curfew violations.
Central Illinois Proud
Possible new dress code for PPS high schoolers?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Concerns are on the rise about the current dress code for Peoria Public School (PPS) high schoolers. “Even something as simple as a dress code sends a message,” said Peoria community activist, Chama St. Louis. A survey is circling around social media to gain...
Central Illinois Proud
REPORT: Man indicted in viral animal abuse video violated order of protection
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Just days after being indicted for felony animal torture, 39-year-old Nicholas Prince has allegedly violated an order of protection. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, deputies took a report Wednesday saying Prince violated an order of protection, which forbids him from being near Mika, the German Shepherd abused in the video, and his ex-girlfriend.
hoiabc.com
New charges in Mackinaw murder case
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two of the four people involved in the murder of Rebecca Bolin and the shooting of her husband Douglas Bolin were in court Thursday. 18-year-old Andre Street and 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney received the following charges each; four counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, two counts of home invasion, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
wglt.org
Q&A: Police review board's Kimberly Howard and Ashley Farmer say new teen member bridges generation gap
It’s been five years since the Bloomington City Council passed an ordinance creating a resident-led police review board. And now, for the first time, the city's Public Safety and Community Relations Board includes a teen member. That’s unique among Bloomington committees and commissions, says Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe. He recently...
tspr.org
West Prairie to add school resource officer
The school district and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Department are finalizing an agreement for the position. Superintendent Guy Gradert said the SRO will work with the school psychologist and the district’s three social workers to ensure a safe, healthy environment. “When kids feel secure and they don’t have...
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: PPS custodian is Peoria’s 15th homicide victim of the year
UPDATE 3:00 p.m. - Peoria’s 15th homicide victim of the year was a custodian at Peoria Public Schools. The coroner says 49-year-old Julius J. Peyton died instantly of multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. The shooting happened last night after 10 p.m. at Peyton’s home in South Peoria, near the intersection of Kettelle and Louisa Streets.
hoiabc.com
Hundreds rally for Peoria teachers as contract talks stall
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - More than 800 people rallied Monday evening in support of teachers in Peoria Public Schools as they call for better pay, among other issues. They have been working for a week without a contract and are heading to federal mediation. “We want to be...
hoiabc.com
Death investigation underway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington Police say a person was found dead in a parked vehicle during the noon hour Tuesday on the city’s west side. Police are not revealing the gender or identity of the dead person who was found about 12:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Front Street.
Central Illinois Proud
12 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police released the results of the directed patrol they conducted Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers made 12 arrests, conducted 27 vehicle stops, issued nine tickets, impounded four vehicles and recovered one handgun. During the directed patrol, officers received information about...
Central Illinois Proud
Body found in car identified as missing Normal woman
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The dead person found in a car Tuesday has been identified as previously missing Brittany Mitchell, age 46, McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder announced Thursday. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday, Aug. 7, and police reported her missing on Tuesday, Aug 9....
Government Technology
McLean County, Ill., Police Have Issues With Body Cams
(TNS) — A recently released report from the Illinois Law Enforcement and Training Standards Board identified multiple issues Bloomington, Normal and Illinois State University police departments have experienced since implementing body-worn cameras. However, the departments largely attribute any technical issues to human error or to battery issues when their...
hoiabc.com
Peoria City Council to seek variety of proposals to reduce violent crime
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Minus the bitterness of previous discussions, Peoria City Council members are solidly behind a plan seeking proposals from organizations to reduce violent crime. The city has $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan dollars budgeted this year for violence prevention, and the council on Tuesday...
wcbu.org
'We are not Uvalde:' Recent Peoria school security steps highlighted at board meeting
Peoria Public Schools employees are largely confident about security in their buildings and throughout the district. That's the takeaway from a survey largely comprised of administrators, certified and non-certified teachers, and staff. Peoria Public Schools director of school safety Demario Boone presented the survey results to the school board on...
foxillinois.com
Missing endangered woman from Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is looking for a woman who was last heard from on August, 7. It is unknown where Brittany Mitchell, 46, was last seen. Mithell is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has pierced ears, and is known to wear eyeglasses.
hoiabc.com
New mass notification system provided for Normal residents
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - There’s a new mass notification system that’s being provided for Normal residents. It’s called ‘Notify Normal’, and it’s free. The system will provide access to the latest updates for severe weather, boil orders, parking bans, road closures, and more.
