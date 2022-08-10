Read full article on original website
Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered Wilmington man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Wilmington man. Saphir Deyampert, 18, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Sir Tyler Drive in the Mayfaire area wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, blue shoes, a hoodie with a greyscale camouflage design and a green and black Oak Island ballcap.
Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
Wilmington man completes 15,000 mile bike ride for veteran mental health awareness
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A trip that took almost 3 months, across 48 states and more than 15,000 miles is now complete. Sunday, Army veteran Perry Steed was welcomed back to Wilmington by his family and more than 60 bikers and fellow veterans. A trip he calls “Ride For...
3 wanted after 17-year-old shot in car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two 19-year-olds and a 16-year-old are wanted by authorities in connection with a shooting that wounded another teenager, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators obtained warrants charging Jacoby McGirt and Corey McNeil, both of Lumberton, with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and seven […]
Woman killed, man shot in rural area of Robeson County
Orrum, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in a rural area of Robeson County Thursday night. Authorities said the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. along Wiregrass Road in Orrum, which is near Smyrna, surrounded by woods and farmland. Tamika Locklear, 41,...
NHC Fire and Rescue respond to truck fire at Sheffield Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Fire and Rescue units put out a fire that fully engulfed a truck parked at a residence on Sheffield Drive. Firefighters quickly put out the fire and prevented any damage to the home. According to NHC Fire and Rescue, a Newson Flooring...
Southbound I-95 south of Fayetteville reopens after vehicle crash
The wreck was reported just before 6:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 31, which is near U.S. 301 and near St. Pauls.
Two injured in Clinton shooting
Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
Coastal Land Trust acquires milelong Cape Fear River tract
The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust has purchased 265 acres along more than a mile of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County. The organization, which serves 31 counties in the coastal plain, said Wednesday that it would transfer the property in East Arcadia, just north of Riegelwood, to the state for management by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission as part of the Whitehall Plantation Game Lands.
Person in critical condition after hit while walking near Fayetteville intersection
Fayetteville, N.C. — A person was in critical condition Saturday morning after they were hit while walking near a busy Fayetteville intersection. The Fayetteville Police Department arrived to the corner of Owen Drive and Camden Road at around 6 a.m. and found a person who had been hit. The...
2 people, 2 vehicles shot up in Clinton on Friday night
Two people and two vehicles were riddled with bullet holes in Clinton on Friday night.
Do you know this woman? Cumberland sheriff looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying relatives for a woman who passed away. Margaret Esther Brown, 77, passed away on July 24 at Pine Valley Adult Care Home in Fayetteville. Her last known address was on Patton Street in Fayetteville. Brown’s death does not appear to be suspicious.
TRU Colors hosts back-to-school giveaway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – With back-to-school preparation on the front of most parents minds’, any free supplies are welcome. Saturday at TRU Colors brewery, they hosted a back-to-school giveaway for New Hanover County school students. The supplies given away at the event ranged from backpacks to notebooks, water...
Deputies seize $5K, several bags of drugs in Hoke County drug bust
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man who was found with multiple bags of drugs and several thousand dollars. On Thursday at about 4:45 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop a car at a driver’s license checkpoint in the area of Belton’s Loop when the driver refused to stop.
Man fatally shot, handgun stolen from Fayetteville home
Fayetteville, N.C. — A person was shot and killed Thursday evening during a robbery, and the shooter is still at large, according to Fayetteville police. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a reported robbery at a home on N. Windsor Drive around 8:15 p.m. Police said shots...
Fayetteville man found dead in home; police open death investigation they call ‘not random’
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville Police are investigating after finding a man dead in his home. Police say they responded to a death investigation call early Friday in the 2000 block of Poplar Drive. At approximately 1:44 a.m., police — along with emergency medical personnel and a homicide unit...
