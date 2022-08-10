ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
mymixfm.com

Disability Resources Fair comes to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Over 40 organizations participated in the first Disability Resources Fair in Terre Haute, presenting opportunities for assistance for people with a wide range of disabilities. Happiness Bag helped put on the event. Executive Director Jodi Moan said she’s been working on setting it up for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Vigo County will now be able to recycle glass

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Vigo County Solid Waste Management District has added a new service to the area. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said Vigo County community members may now recycle glass at the waste management district location during business hours. “You’ll be able to come and drop...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Wabash Valley Master Gardener’s host fall seminar

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of people made the trip to the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday, to attend a free educational seminar. The seminar discussed fall gardening techniques from the Wabash Valley Master Gardeners Association. The event included speakers, live demonstrations and vendors, as well as a tour...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

J Gumbo’s set to make its return to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – J Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue will open up soon with a new owner. Terre Haute native Adam Dalton took over the restaurant over the summer and said some light remodeling was done inside the building. Many of customers’ favorite foods will remain on...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vigo County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Hamilton, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Wabash, IN
County
Vigo County, IN
mymixfm.com

New library is seeking feedback from the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As a new library in the historic 12 Points Neighborhood is beginning to take shape, officials have one question for the community, what would you like to experience?. For more information on the library, click on the story below. The Vigo County Public Library...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

‘Clear the Shelters’ receives a big donation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – WTWO’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event sponsored by Toyota of Terre Haute has received a big donation. While Saturn Petcare is rather new to the community, the company was able to donate roughly 250,000 total cans of pet food for the event. This was accumulated over the past 9 months.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Lemonade stand helps raise money for Ryves preschool program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Lucy Chew told her daughter, Early Handlin, a student at Ryves Youth Center, that the school needed to raise $10,000 for maintenance needs, Handlin wanted to help. “I told my daughter about it and she wanted to help, and her little friends wanted to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

First Baptist Church opens up Family Life Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It took multiple tries with the oversized scissors to cut the ribbon for the new Family Life center at the First Baptist Church in Terre Haute. Senior Pastor, John Campbell, said it was a good metaphor for the roadblocks they’ve encountered in the project, one...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymixfm.com

Sara the K9 retires after seven years of service

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – After seven years of service with the Vincennes Police Department, Sara the K9 will be retiring. After undergoing surgery Sara was recently diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer. She started with the Vincennes police department in March 2015 with Sergeant Kody Waggoneer. Later she was...
VINCENNES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wamwamfm.com

Daviess Co. Arrest Report

Eric Johnson, 58, of Washington was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs dept. on 2 counts of failure to appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andrea Harrison, 37, of Washington was arrested by WPD on a count of possession of meth and criminal trespass, no bond was set.
WASHINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

2 Paris men in custody after death investigation

Editorial note: Gabriel Wallace was arrested according to ISP for home invasion, aggravated battery, and mob action. Preston Wallace for first degree murder. Original piece had names switched. PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police reported on Saturday that they arrested two Paris men after conducting an investigation into a death. The ISP arrested […]
PARIS, IL
WTHI

Clinton City Police are looking for two suspects of a hit and run

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Clinton City Police are asking for people's help finding a few suspects of a hit and run. According to the Clinton City Police Department, it happened at a Marathon gas station, where two suspects driving a red Chevy sedan appear to have hit a gas pump.
CLINTON, IN
97ZOK

This Dying Retro Mall In Illinois Might Not Be Open Much Longer

I'm back with another episode of "How Long Will This Mall Stay Open?" I really used to love malls. As a kid, it was one of my favorite places to go on weekends with my parents. Now with the power of social media and online stores, I think malls are just out of date. You'd think cities would want every inch of their city to thrive, but somehow seem to neglect the eyesores in town - aka their dying shopping malls that even look rundown on the outside.
DANVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy