LAS VEGAS -- One of the biggest questions facing Las Vegas Raiders first-year coach Josh McDaniels was where he would find the right pieces for his offensive line.McDaniels may not have all the answers after a 26-20 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but he's pleased with what he's seen in two preseason games."I think we have some depth at tackle and some competition," McDaniels said. "We've told them since the first day they got here that this was going to be a situation where guys earn their opportunities and they'll determine their role."Using numerous rotations for nearly...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 34 MINUTES AGO