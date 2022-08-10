ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS San Francisco

Raiders beat Vikings, move to 2-0 in preseason

LAS VEGAS -- One of the biggest questions facing Las Vegas Raiders first-year coach Josh McDaniels was where he would find the right pieces for his offensive line.McDaniels may not have all the answers after a 26-20 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but he's pleased with what he's seen in two preseason games."I think we have some depth at tackle and some competition," McDaniels said. "We've told them since the first day they got here that this was going to be a situation where guys earn their opportunities and they'll determine their role."Using numerous rotations for nearly...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Most Surprising Performances from NFL Preseason Week 1 Slate

The first week of the 2022 NFL preseason brought a refreshing set of games after a long offseason. Even though we barely saw starters participate in some games and a handful of teams opted to sit the majority of their regular-season roster, the NFL is back. Week 1's opening kickoff is now less than one month away.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Drake London's Knee Injury Not Long-Term Concern for Falcons, Arthur Smith Says

Atlanta Falcons first-round wideout Drake London left Friday's preseason matchup with the Detroit Lions after suffering a knee injury and didn't practice Sunday, though the team doesn't appear to be overly worried about the situation. "It's nothing that we're really concerned about long term," head coach Arthur Smith told reporters....
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete. Wilson injured his knee on a...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III Touted as 3-Down RB by Pete Carroll

The Rashaad Penny hype train has ground to a halt. The Seattle Seahawks running back is dealing with groin tightness and is expected to sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie Kenneth Walker III should start in his place, and he received gushing praise from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who told reporters Thursday that the team would "feel comfortable with" having Walker play all three downs:
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Predictions: Dark-Horse Super Bowl Picks Certain to Surprise

The 2022 NFL season is here. Well, the preseason contests have arrived at least, and the games that count will follow close behind. So, do you have your pick for Super Bowl LVII yet? If not, you've come to the right place, as we're looking past the favorites and spotlighting three dark-horse teams sure to exceed expectations.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Ranking the NFL's Top 5 Coaching Staffs Entering 2022 Season

Coaching can be the great equalizer in the NFL. There's a saying in coaching circles that it isn't about the X's and O's but the Jimmy's and Joe's that make a difference. While that's true in most levels of football, it holds less water in the NFL, where everyone has some level of elite talent.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Preseason NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Kenny Pickett Makes Case as Steelers' Starting QB

Football is football, and the NFL is back with a full slate of Preseason Week 1 games. Half the league was in action Saturday. As is the case during glorified exhibition games, plenty of projected starters never took the field. But a couple of exceptions can be found. Furthermore, the reps that rookies and players lower on the depth chart receive are invaluable as they come to understand NFL speed and what it takes to make a roster.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Preseason NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Trey Lance Flashes New Look for 49ers' Offense & More

In the first full week of the preseason, offenses want to establish a rhythm and put together touchdown drives while defenders condition themselves for the physical demands of an NFL season. As Week 1 of the preseason continued Friday, one team certainly gained confidence in its second-year quarterback, but another...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Len Dawson, Chiefs Legendary Hall of Fame QB, Enters Hospice Care

Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson has entered hospice care at the age of 87. According to the Associated Press, Dawson's wife, Linda, confirmed the news to KMBC-TV in Kansas City, Missouri. Dawson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1991, but he continued...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Browns News: Nick Harris Likely to Need Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris is expected to need season-ending knee surgery after suffering an injury in Friday's 24-13 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday. "Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we're really hoping that it's...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Panthers' D.J. Moore Shown on Video Jumping into Stands to Break Up Fight at Fan Fest

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore leaped into the stands at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday night to break up an argument at the team's Fan Fest event. <a href="https://twitter.com/idjmoore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@idjmoore</a> Break’s Up Fight In Stands At Fan Fest <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyHero?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyHero</a> 💫 💙🖤 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeepPounding?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeepPounding</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CarolinaPanthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CarolinaPanthers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FanFest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FanFest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TikTok?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TikTok</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/viral?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#viral</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BREAKING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BREAKING</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Trending?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Trending</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fridaymorning?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fridaymorning</a> <a href="https://t.co/FTDK1z6PIb">pic.twitter.com/FTDK1z6PIb</a>
CHARLOTTE, NC

