Raiders beat Vikings, move to 2-0 in preseason
LAS VEGAS -- One of the biggest questions facing Las Vegas Raiders first-year coach Josh McDaniels was where he would find the right pieces for his offensive line.McDaniels may not have all the answers after a 26-20 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but he's pleased with what he's seen in two preseason games."I think we have some depth at tackle and some competition," McDaniels said. "We've told them since the first day they got here that this was going to be a situation where guys earn their opportunities and they'll determine their role."Using numerous rotations for nearly...
5 critical takeaways from the Las Vegas Raiders second preseason game
The Las Vegas Raiders welcomed its fans inside Allegiant Stadium for the first this time this season and let them
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Most Surprising Performances from NFL Preseason Week 1 Slate
The first week of the 2022 NFL preseason brought a refreshing set of games after a long offseason. Even though we barely saw starters participate in some games and a handful of teams opted to sit the majority of their regular-season roster, the NFL is back. Week 1's opening kickoff is now less than one month away.
Bleacher Report
Drake London's Knee Injury Not Long-Term Concern for Falcons, Arthur Smith Says
Atlanta Falcons first-round wideout Drake London left Friday's preseason matchup with the Detroit Lions after suffering a knee injury and didn't practice Sunday, though the team doesn't appear to be overly worried about the situation. "It's nothing that we're really concerned about long term," head coach Arthur Smith told reporters....
Bleacher Report
Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete. Wilson injured his knee on a...
Bleacher Report
Carson Wentz Showed 'Grace' and 'Class' in 'Pompous' Interview, Commanders Pres. Says
Washington Commanders president Jason Wright ripped into reporter Scott Abraham on Friday, calling him a "pompous, unprofessional mess" for his line of questioning to quarterback Carson Wentz in a recent interview. Thankfully, Carson demonstrated grace & class in response to this pompous, unprofessional mess. I recognize you have made a...
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' J.J. Watt Asks Twitter for Help with Baby Rattlesnake Stuck in Bathroom
Living in Arizona comes with the benefit of warm weather virtually year-round, but there's also the occasional hazard of finding a snake in your bathroom. Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt apparently had that happen to him, as he put out a call on Twitter for advice about what to do with one of the creatures:
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III Touted as 3-Down RB by Pete Carroll
The Rashaad Penny hype train has ground to a halt. The Seattle Seahawks running back is dealing with groin tightness and is expected to sit out Saturday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie Kenneth Walker III should start in his place, and he received gushing praise from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who told reporters Thursday that the team would "feel comfortable with" having Walker play all three downs:
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Predictions: Dark-Horse Super Bowl Picks Certain to Surprise
The 2022 NFL season is here. Well, the preseason contests have arrived at least, and the games that count will follow close behind. So, do you have your pick for Super Bowl LVII yet? If not, you've come to the right place, as we're looking past the favorites and spotlighting three dark-horse teams sure to exceed expectations.
Bleacher Report
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Expected to Sit Out Entire Preseason, Says HC Frank Reich
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is highly unlikely to see any action during the preseason. According to Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star, Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed as much Saturday, saying, "That's really what [general manager] Chris [Ballard] and I talked about. I can't see that changing for any reason."
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold Both 'In Command' for Panthers vs. Commanders, Rhule Says
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule declined to commit to Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold as the team's starting quarterback following a 23-21 preseason win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday. "I have to really watch the tape to see exactly what they did, but I thought they were both...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the NFL's Top 5 Coaching Staffs Entering 2022 Season
Coaching can be the great equalizer in the NFL. There's a saying in coaching circles that it isn't about the X's and O's but the Jimmy's and Joe's that make a difference. While that's true in most levels of football, it holds less water in the NFL, where everyone has some level of elite talent.
Bleacher Report
Preseason NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Kenny Pickett Makes Case as Steelers' Starting QB
Football is football, and the NFL is back with a full slate of Preseason Week 1 games. Half the league was in action Saturday. As is the case during glorified exhibition games, plenty of projected starters never took the field. But a couple of exceptions can be found. Furthermore, the reps that rookies and players lower on the depth chart receive are invaluable as they come to understand NFL speed and what it takes to make a roster.
Bleacher Report
Preseason NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Trey Lance Flashes New Look for 49ers' Offense & More
In the first full week of the preseason, offenses want to establish a rhythm and put together touchdown drives while defenders condition themselves for the physical demands of an NFL season. As Week 1 of the preseason continued Friday, one team certainly gained confidence in its second-year quarterback, but another...
Bleacher Report
Chase Claypool: People Would Clown Me More for Goal to Be Top 50 WR Instead of Top 3
In June, Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool appeared on the I AM ATHLETE podcast and said he knew "for a fact" that he was a top-five, or even top-three, receiver in the NFL. On Sunday, he returned to the podcast and offered more insight into those comments (1:47 mark) after...
Bleacher Report
Len Dawson, Chiefs Legendary Hall of Fame QB, Enters Hospice Care
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson has entered hospice care at the age of 87. According to the Associated Press, Dawson's wife, Linda, confirmed the news to KMBC-TV in Kansas City, Missouri. Dawson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1991, but he continued...
Bleacher Report
Browns News: Nick Harris Likely to Need Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury
Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris is expected to need season-ending knee surgery after suffering an injury in Friday's 24-13 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday. "Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we're really hoping that it's...
Bleacher Report
Panthers' D.J. Moore Shown on Video Jumping into Stands to Break Up Fight at Fan Fest
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore leaped into the stands at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday night to break up an argument at the team's Fan Fest event. <a href="https://twitter.com/idjmoore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@idjmoore</a> Break’s Up Fight In Stands At Fan Fest <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MyHero?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MyHero</a> 💫 💙🖤 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeepPounding?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeepPounding</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Panthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Panthers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CarolinaPanthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CarolinaPanthers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FanFest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FanFest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TikTok?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TikTok</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/viral?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#viral</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BREAKING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BREAKING</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Trending?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Trending</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fridaymorning?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fridaymorning</a> <a href="https://t.co/FTDK1z6PIb">pic.twitter.com/FTDK1z6PIb</a>
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: New Ravens Contract 'Might Not Get Done' Before Week 1
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly may enter the 2022 season without a contract extension in place. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday on Get Up that a "gap" still exists between Jackson, who's entering the final season of his rookie contract, and the Ravens in talks about a new deal.
Bleacher Report
Twitter Slams Condition of Bears' Soldier Field Ahead of Preseason Opener vs. Chiefs
It appears to be preseason for the grounds crew at Soldier Field as well. The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Before the game got underway, the state of the turf at their home stadium was a topic of conversation. Free-agent offensive lineman JC Tretter, who's also...
