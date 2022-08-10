ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CBS San Francisco

Raiders beat Vikings, move to 2-0 in preseason

LAS VEGAS -- One of the biggest questions facing Las Vegas Raiders first-year coach Josh McDaniels was where he would find the right pieces for his offensive line.McDaniels may not have all the answers after a 26-20 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but he's pleased with what he's seen in two preseason games."I think we have some depth at tackle and some competition," McDaniels said. "We've told them since the first day they got here that this was going to be a situation where guys earn their opportunities and they'll determine their role."Using numerous rotations for nearly...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 100-91: Kirk Cousins marks first QB on list

Nos. 100-91 It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Selected to his sixth straight Pro Bowl following...
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 13

Cleveland's offensive line is limping after its preseason opener. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday that center Nick Harris is "likely" going to need season-ending surgery for a right knee injury he sustained during Friday night's preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stefanski added that the team is still gathering information on Harris' injury before coming to that conclusion.
Bucs WR Julio Jones picking up offense 'fairly quickly'

Julio Jones joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just over two weeks ago and is getting up to speed on the new offense. "Everything's coming to me," Jones said Thursday, via the Tampa Bay Times. "The game of football, you just don't want to have to go out there and think. You want it to become second nature to you. But I'm picking it up fairly quickly, and it's been good."
TAMPA, FL
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets Week 1 deadline on contract talks

Lamar Jackson wants his contract situation settled before the Baltimore Ravens open the regular season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets. The former AP NFL Most Valuable Player was asked Saturday if negotiations had a hard deadline. "Yeah, we coming up to it. It's coming up. Season's coming...
BALTIMORE, MD
More Black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

PHILADELPHIA -- Two years after a pair of former players sued the NFL over the treatment of Black retirees in the league's $1 billion concussion settlement, hundreds of men whose medical tests were rescored to eliminate race bias now qualify for awards. The newly approved payouts, announced in a report...
Bill Belichick on splitting play-calling duties in preseason opener: 'We're going through a process'

The ongoing quest to uncover who will be calling offensive plays for the New England Patriots got no closer to a firm answer after the Patriots' first preseason game. Bill Belichick split play-calling duties between senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia and offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach Joe Judge in Thursday night's 23-21 loss to the New York Giants. Patricia called plays when Brian Hoyer was under center for the first two series. Then Judge took over when rookie Bailey Zappe entered the game.
