Rock Falls, IL

UPDATE: Gunshot victim dead after skate park incident

UPDATE: (August 10, 2022 – 10:10 a.m.) According to a release, the Davenport Police Department responded to the Davenport Skate Park at 905 West River Drive in reference to reports of a subject that had been shot in the parking lot. Responding officers found a 19-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died. Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was self-inflicted.
DAVENPORT, IA
One Person Killed and Two Others Suffer Life Threatening Injuries in Early Morning Crash on I-88 Tuesday

Illinois State Police say they responded to a single vehicle crash on I-88 in Lee County just after 4:00 am. Troopers report a vehicle was traveling westbound on Interstate 88. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and drove through the left center median wires. The auto came to rest on the left shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-88.
LEE COUNTY, IL
UPDATED: Rock Falls Police Releases Further Details Involving Investigation: Tuesday Morning Shooting, One Person Suffers Serious Gunshot Injuries

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 10:13 am Rock Falls Police responded to 904 West 5th Street for reported shooting. When officers arrived, they located a 30-year-old male injured by multiple gunshots to his body and extremities. The injured male was transported to CGH Medical Center in Sterling for treatment where he underwent surgery before being transferred to OSF St. Anthony in Rockford where he is in serious condition.
ROCK FALLS, IL
Man shot in Rock Falls Tuesday morning, police say

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Rock Falls, police said. Around 10:13 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 900 block of West 5th Street and found a man with serious gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, police said in a media release.
ROCK FALLS, IL
1 dead, 2 injured after pickup truck leaves I-88 roadway

LEE COUNTY, Ill. — One man died and two others were injured early Tuesday morning, Aug. 9 when their pickup truck left the roadway on Interstate 88 in Lee County. According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 63.25, in the area of Franklin Grove.
LEE COUNTY, IL
Dwayne Johnson
One Person Dead, Two Injured in Lee County, IL Crash

(Lee County, IL) -- One person is dead and two others are hurt after a single vehicle crash in Lee County, Illinois. Illinois State Police say the crash happened after 4pm on Tuesday on Interstate 88 near Franklin Grove. Police say a pickup was traveling west on I-88 when it drove through the center median and stopped on the shoulder of eastbound side of the interstate.
LEE COUNTY, IL
Rock Falls police investigate shooting

UPDATE: Aug. 10, 9:23 a.m. — An individual in a Tuesday shooting in Rock Falls was detained initially, but no charges are presently pending, according to police Wednesday. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is ongoing. Officers from the Sterling Police Department and Illinois State Police along...
ROCK FALLS, IL
20-year-old dies in Rockford gas station shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Zamarye Charles, 20, has died following his injuries in the shooting. Officers responded to the Marathon Gas Station, 3299 S. Alpine Rd., around 4:55 a.m. August 2 for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. Charles was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in the front […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Investigation launched in Winnebago Co. Jail inmate death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An investigation has been launched following the death of an inmate at the Winnebago County Jail. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force launched the investigation at the request of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Winnebago County Correctional Officers found Christian K. Littrell, […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
1 dead in Lee County accident

One person is dead after a single vehicle accident in Lee County, Illinois yesterday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, a White 2017 Nissan Frontier was traveling on Interstate 88 westbound near milepost 63.25 at approximately 4:09 a.m. on August 9. The truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and drove […]
LEE COUNTY, IL
Rockford 'window smasher' woman identified; still at large

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 34-year-old Sara Hughes of Rockford has been identified as the woman who smashed a store front window at a downtown Rockford business. Hughes is wanted in connection with an attempted burglary on Monday, August 1. She’s been charged with felony criminal damage to property. Just...
ROCKFORD, IL
Mendota Police Tackle Battery Issues

Mendota police were dispatched late Friday afternoon to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon investigating, police arrested 43-year-old Elizabeth Lamendola on a charge of domestic battery. Following processing at the Mendota police station, Lamendola was taken to the La Salle County Jail.
MENDOTA, IL
Mendota man ticketed after crash with cow

A Mendota man has some tickets after a crash involving a cow early Tuesday morning. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Jorge L. Rangel, of Mendota, was heading east on E. 1553rd Road near E. 14th Road, south of Earville, when a cow entered the road. Police say Rangel was not able to avoid hitting the animal. Rangel was not hurt.
MENDOTA, IL
Police identify 2 critically injured in rollover crash on Highway 61

A 14 and 22-year-old are hospitalized with critical injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon, Aug. 5 on U.S. Highway 61 in Eldridge. The Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Friday regarding a crash on Highway 61 in the area of Mile Marker 124.5 in Eldridge, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
ELDRIDGE, IA
Colorado man killed in I-88 crash

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash in Lee County Wednesday morning left a Denver, Colorado man dead. It happened on Interstate 88 just south of Franklin Grove. Illinois State Police said that an SUV with three people inside left the road and hit the median. Gareth Foster, 41, was sitting in the front seat. […]
LEE COUNTY, IL
