On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 10:13 am Rock Falls Police responded to 904 West 5th Street for reported shooting. When officers arrived, they located a 30-year-old male injured by multiple gunshots to his body and extremities. The injured male was transported to CGH Medical Center in Sterling for treatment where he underwent surgery before being transferred to OSF St. Anthony in Rockford where he is in serious condition.

ROCK FALLS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO