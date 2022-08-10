ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

13-year-old Wyoming boy dies while waiting for a heart transplant

WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wyoming boy has died while waiting for a heart transplant. Brayden Otten, 13, passed away on August 5. Local 12's Liz Bonis reported on Brayden's fight shortly before his death. Brayden was born with a heart defect. He went to Children's Hospital on May 11...
WYOMING, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Ride Cincinnati: Raising money for a life-saving cause

CINCINNATI — WLWT is raising money for a life-saving cause. Join us for the 16th annual Ride Cincinnati, the grassroots bike tour to help raise money to fight cancer. It all starts with the big kickoff party on Sept. 16 with food, entertainment and more. On Sept. 17, riders...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman hospitalized after being hit by car on Reading Road

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman remains in the hospital after she was hit by a car early Thursday on Reading Road. Christa Curtis, 38, was standing on the sidewalk along Reading Road near Mercy Health Plaza when she was hit by a 2008 Nissan Altima, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police officer, suspect injured in shootout in eastern Indiana

RICHMOND, Ind. — An eastern Indiana police officer was critically wounded and a man was injured in a shootout following a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics, authorities said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist...
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

Sheriff: Hamilton woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving young boy booze

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton woman faces criminal charges after repeatedly giving a 6-year-old boy alcoholic beverages, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies on Aug. 5 cited Victoria Hampton, 26, with child endangerment and contributing the unruliness or delinquency of a child. They first encountered...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighters battling blaze on Wayne Avenue in Woodlawn

CINCINNATI — Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire on Wayne Avenue in Woodlawn, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Hamilton County dispatch was able to confirm that there is a working fire on the 10,000 block...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

1 dead after overnight house fire in Ripley

RIPLEY, Ohio — A woman has died after a house fire overnight in Brown County. Officials say the woman was found on the front porch when first responders got to the scene. The fire, authorities say, started just after 1 a.m. and the house was fully engulfed in flames.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was hospitalized after being shot in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Lawrence PD: ‘We are extremely proud of our officers’ work;’ Butler Twp. shooting suspect in custody. Crews responded to the 100 block...
DAYTON, OH

