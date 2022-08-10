Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
star64.tv
Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
WLWT 5
'A lot of people could have died': 2 men arrested for mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — A camera captured the split seconds, in sound and video, when a normal night of revelry on Main Street in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood erupted into chaos. Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deters played the video, featuring approx. 12 seconds of gunfire, during a news conference Thursday afternoon. "A...
Cincinnati: Shooting Outside A Senior Care Home
Cincinnati: Shooting Outside A Senior Care Home
WKRC
13-year-old Wyoming boy dies while waiting for a heart transplant
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wyoming boy has died while waiting for a heart transplant. Brayden Otten, 13, passed away on August 5. Local 12's Liz Bonis reported on Brayden's fight shortly before his death. Brayden was born with a heart defect. He went to Children's Hospital on May 11...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men arrested in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that sent 9 to hospital
CINCINNATI — Two men have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine Sunday that sent nine people to the hospital. Officials say Diablo McCoats, 29, has been indicted on 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability. If convicted on...
WLWT 5
Blue Ash Police investigating after officer finds injured 8-year-old boy, woman fatally shot
CINCINNATI — Blue Ash police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot and a young boy was found injured Tuesday. According to police, on Aug. 9 around 12:30 p.m. Officer Pete Bronner discovered an 8-year-old boy with a severe leg injury walking along Williamson Road. Police said...
WLWT 5
Ride Cincinnati: Raising money for a life-saving cause
CINCINNATI — WLWT is raising money for a life-saving cause. Join us for the 16th annual Ride Cincinnati, the grassroots bike tour to help raise money to fight cancer. It all starts with the big kickoff party on Sept. 16 with food, entertainment and more. On Sept. 17, riders...
Fox 19
Woman hospitalized after being hit by car on Reading Road
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman remains in the hospital after she was hit by a car early Thursday on Reading Road. Christa Curtis, 38, was standing on the sidewalk along Reading Road near Mercy Health Plaza when she was hit by a 2008 Nissan Altima, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police issue weekend parking restrictions in Over-the-Rhine through end of year
CINCINNATI — City leaders announced new temporary parking and sidewalk changes in Over-the Rhine starting this weekend. Cincinnati police have begun hanging parking restriction signs along Main Street in Over-the-Rhine. The restrictions will be enforced on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the year. The signs read: "No...
newsnet5
Neighbors in Columbia Twp. upset after bullet from nearby resident landed in yard, just missing 3 children
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Stoneridge Estates in Columbia Township is a scenic, quiet, and nature-filled neighborhood. “We moved here 10 years ago for the quiet and the nature and the big yard, so our kids could play,” said Mark Heinrich, a resident. But the past couple of years,...
WLWT 5
Police officer, suspect injured in shootout in eastern Indiana
RICHMOND, Ind. — An eastern Indiana police officer was critically wounded and a man was injured in a shootout following a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics, authorities said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist...
WLWT 5
Police: Body of woman missing from northern Kentucky nursing home found in nearby woods
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — The body of a missing woman was found Wednesday in a wooded area near the nursing home she walked away from several days ago. According to police, 67-year-old Sherry Moore was reported missing Aug. 4 after walking away from the Regency Manor nursing home located on Madison Pike in Independence, Kentucky.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Sheriff: Hamilton woman charged after ‘repeatedly’ giving young boy booze
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton woman faces criminal charges after repeatedly giving a 6-year-old boy alcoholic beverages, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies on Aug. 5 cited Victoria Hampton, 26, with child endangerment and contributing the unruliness or delinquency of a child. They first encountered...
WLWT 5
Two left lanes blocked on I-75 North beyond Galbraith Rd due to accident
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to an accident on I-75 North at Galbraith Road on Thursday. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The left two lanes are blocked on I-75 North beyond Galbraith Road to Davis St./Lockland and Reading due to...
Richmond officer third local officer shot in line of duty in less than a month
Wednesday’s night’s officer-involved shooting in Richmond, Indiana is the third to involve law enforcement in our area in less than one month. The first involved Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney on July 12. He and a second officer went to check out a domestic violence call involving a...
WLWT 5
Firefighters battling blaze on Wayne Avenue in Woodlawn
CINCINNATI — Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire on Wayne Avenue in Woodlawn, Wednesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Hamilton County dispatch was able to confirm that there is a working fire on the 10,000 block...
WLWT 5
1 dead after overnight house fire in Ripley
RIPLEY, Ohio — A woman has died after a house fire overnight in Brown County. Officials say the woman was found on the front porch when first responders got to the scene. The fire, authorities say, started just after 1 a.m. and the house was fully engulfed in flames.
Cincinnati police investigate shooting outside Westwood retirement facility
Investigators said they were called to the senior care center on Harrison Avenue for the report of a man trespassing in the lobby.
WLWT 5
Man hospitalized after being found shot in senior care facility parking lot
CINCINNATI — A man has been taken to the hospital after being found shot in the parking lot of a senior care facility. Officials say the man, who is not a resident of the Judson Care Center, was found and discovered by District 3 police around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person was hospitalized after being shot in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Lawrence PD: ‘We are extremely proud of our officers’ work;’ Butler Twp. shooting suspect in custody. Crews responded to the 100 block...
Comments / 2