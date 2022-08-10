ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach, CA

Voice of OC

Did the Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board Violate Transparency Law?

The Orange County District Attorney’s office says two Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District board members may have violated California’s open meeting law earlier this year. At a Feb. 2 meeting, board member Leandra Blades criticized board President Carrie Buck for abruptly ending two previous meetings because some residents...
PLACENTIA, CA
travellemming.com

35 Best Things to Do in Orange County in 2022 (By a Local)

If you’re looking for a quintessential Southern Californian experience filled with theme parks, professional sports games, beaches, and more, then you’ll have a blast discovering the best things to do in Orange County. Located within the greater metropolitan Los Angeles area, Orange County encompasses 34 cities such as...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Coastal Commission widens scope of Hotel Laguna beach club probe

The California Coastal Commission expanded the scope of its Laguna Beach Club probe to include unoccupied beach chairs and umbrellas staged for guests, state officials wrote in a letter Wednesday. Signs placed on the sand along Hotel Laguna’s northern property line to discourage beachgoers from intermingling with guests of a...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

County of Orange appoints An Tran as new director of SSA

The Orange County Board of Supervisors has unanimously appointed An Tran as the new director of the County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA), effective August 12, 2022. With over 23 years of service to the County of Orange, Mr. Tran’s experience spans four County departments including SSA, OC Waste & Recycling, County Executive Office and the OC Health Care Agency. He currently serves as SSA’s Chief Deputy Director.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
enjoyorangecounty.com

Horseback Riding In Orange County

Orange County has a vast equestrian community and is home to several equestrian riding schools and rustic horse trails. The OC has enough room for beach goers, amusement park enthusiasts, and everyone in between. Perhaps horseback riding is your new yoga, or it is how you want to sightsee in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newportbeachindy.com

New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach

John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach USD prez won’t seek reelection, UCI professor joins ballot

The Laguna Beach Unified school board president won’t seek reelection in November, potentially creating an opening for a UC Irvine history professor. Carol Normandin, an eight-year veteran of the school board, succeeded former president Peggy Wolff after she stepped down in late 2020. The two women led the board through an unprecedented pandemic that forced school closures and distance learning.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Water Main Break Floods Main Road in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach officials were mopping up a water main rupture Wednesday that occurred overnight. The break occurred between two water tanks at Top of the World and West Ridge Trail, triggering mud and debris flow down a ravine into Laguna Canyon Road, officials said. Laguna Beach firefighters moved to evacuate...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
960 The Ref

San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone

A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Nearly a dozen Laguna Beach homes evacuated after water main breaks overnight

Several Laguna Beach residents were displaced early Wednesday morning after a water main break caused mud and debris flow. It was not clear at what time the burst pipe was reported, but Laguna Beach Fire Department crews gave evacuation notice to nearly a dozen homes in the area of two water tanks located at Top of the World and West Ridge Trail. The evacuations, a precaution by firefighters, were expected to be lifted later Wednesday. Investigators with the Laguna Beach County Water District were on scene to investigate the cause of the break, and reported that the main would be repaired and back in service as soon as possible. As a result of the broken main, mud and debris flow traveled onto Laguna Canyon Road at the bottom of the slope, where crews were working to clear the roadway. Laguna Beach Police Department officers closed the road in both directions from El Toro Road to Canyon Acres, and encouraged drivers to seek alternate routes. 
365traveler.com

16 INCREDIBLE THINGS TO DO IN IRVINE, CALIFORNIA

Irvine ranking high in quality of life and visitor experience is no accident. Ever since the 1960s, Irvine has developed following its master plan to create the perfect city. With the precision of Sim-City and a successfully growing population base, Irvine is attracting not only new residents, but also tourists around Southern California.
IRVINE, CA
tornadopix.com

Housing Crash Is Media Fault – Orange County Register

“Mailbag” gives insight into the comments I get from readers – good, bad, or in between – and my thoughts on theirs. I’ve been a business journalist for a very long time, so excuse me for my weird old man thinking, but I know the economy is going through a major turning point when the media becomes the supposed problem.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tippnews.com

Santa Fe Importers Italian Deli Celebrates 75 Years in Business

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Santa Fe Importers proudly celebrates its 75th year in business. To honor the occasion, the deli is offering commemorative items and limited edition giveaways to customers in the coming months. Along with these offerings, a new website was launched in February that will make it possible for customers to place online orders before year end. The company has two locations. The original is located at 1401 Santa Fe Avenue in the Westside of Long Beach. The 2nd location opened in 2007 in Seal Beach’s Old Ranch Town Center.
LONG BEACH, CA

