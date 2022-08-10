Rougned Odor's late two-run HR moves O's closer in playoff positioning

Rougned Odor knew the ball was gone as soon as it left the bat.

Odor's two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Orioles to a 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles have won seven of their last eight games.

The Orioles (58-52) moved closer into playoff contention. They are just two games behind Toronto, a half game behind Tampa Bay and could be tied with Seattle depending their outcome of its game against New York Tuesday evening. Cleveland is also tied with Baltimore.

Baltimore rallied from a 5-3 deficit, scoring a run in the seventh and two in the eighth.

Felix Bautista notched the save.

Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle, Cedric Mullins and Odor all had two hits for the O's

The teams will meet again at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday.