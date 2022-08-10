ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Rougned Odor's late two-run HR moves O's closer in playoff positioning

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
Rougned Odor knew the ball was gone as soon as it left the bat.

Odor's two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Orioles to a 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles have won seven of their last eight games.

The Orioles (58-52) moved closer into playoff contention. They are just two games behind Toronto, a half game behind Tampa Bay and could be tied with Seattle depending their outcome of its game against New York Tuesday evening. Cleveland is also tied with Baltimore.

Baltimore rallied from a 5-3 deficit, scoring a run in the seventh and two in the eighth.

Felix Bautista notched the save.

Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle, Cedric Mullins and Odor all had two hits for the O's

The teams will meet again at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

NBC Sports

Orioles, Blue Jays rained out; doubleheader Sept. 5

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Wednesday night in what was supposed to be the finale of their three-game series. The game never started, and it was called over an hour after it was supposed to begin. Tuesday night’s game – a 6-5 Baltimore win – included a 78-minute rain delay.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

MLB odds: Surprise team moves into playoff contention, huge liability

A team that last won an MLB playoff series eight years ago and were sellers, not buyers, at the trade deadline, has moved into wild-card contention. And, if they can win it all, look for some serious gambling implications. The under-the-radar Baltimore Orioles – quick, name their manager – are...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

