Fire burning northeast of Pocatello

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Several fire agencies are working on a new fire Tuesday night burning northeast of Pocatello.

It's called the Ross Fork fire.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's fire map, it was first reported at 5:47 PM.

It's burning on the Fort Hall Reservation.

The National Weather Service Pocatello said on their twitter page the fire was listed at 100 acres.

Our Linda Larsen was on the scene and at this time it doesn't appear any structures or buildings are threatened.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

