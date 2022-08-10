ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Fire burning northeast of Pocatello

By Joel Killam
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWiKo_0hBFm97e00

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Several fire agencies are working on a new fire Tuesday night burning northeast of Pocatello.

It's called the Ross Fork fire.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's fire map, it was first reported at 5:47 PM.

It's burning on the Fort Hall Reservation.

The National Weather Service Pocatello said on their twitter page the fire was listed at 100 acres.

Our Linda Larsen was on the scene and at this time it doesn't appear any structures or buildings are threatened.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

The post Fire burning northeast of Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

SCORCHED EARTH: Two wildfires burning near Pocatello, structure fire guts American Falls garage

Firefighters in Southeast Idaho have been busy the past two days battling two wildfires near Pocatello and extinguishing a structure fire in American Falls. Work to combat a wildfire in Fort Hall started Tuesday evening and continued Wednesday as firefighters were also sent to battle a blaze in the hills west of Pocatello. A garage in American Falls was a total loss by the time firefighters were able to extinguish that blaze Tuesday afternoon. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

SIPH needs to speak to person who delivered rabid bat to Pocatello facility

Southeastern Idaho Public Health on Thursday afternoon said it needs to speak to the individual who dropped off a rabid bat to its facility in Pocatello on Monday.The rabid bat delivered to SIPH's office on Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello on Monday is a different bat than the one that tested positive in Bingham County, SIPH officials said. SIPH this week had three bats test positive for rabies, two of which were found in Bannock County and one was found in Bingham County. SIPH officials are attempting to speak with the individual who found one of the rabid bats in Bannock County. "SIPH has tried to call the individual many times, but hasn’t been able to reach them," the agency said in a Thursday news release. "If you dropped off a bat on Monday or you know the individual who did, please call 208-478-6303. It is very important that we speak with you."
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
Pocatello, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls Fire Department conducts a live structure fire training learns how fire reacts in a home

If you were driving by community park in Idaho Falls Thursday you may have noticed smoke coming from a home near the park with fire engines in front. Thursday was the final day of training for many of the Idaho Falls Fire Departments new recruits as the department conducted a live structure fire training. The post Idaho Falls Fire Department conducts a live structure fire training learns how fire reacts in a home appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning#Fish#National Weather Service#Local News 8
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Fort Hall Fire Department restarts evacuations, requests aid from state

The Fort Hall Fire Department has restarted evacuations as the Ross Fork Fire has increased in size and changed directions. The Fort Hall Emergency Operations Center has begun the process of requesting assistance from state agencies, according to an update provided to EastIdahoNews.com by Shoshone-Bannock Tribes spokeswoman Randy’L Teton.
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police: Four men arrested for conspiring together to cash fake checks in different states

Four Texas men were recently arrested and charged with felonies for conspiring together to travel to different states to cash fake checks and split the money between them, according to Chubbuck police and court records. Quinton Jamal Hawkins, 28, Johntay Taylor, 25, Anthony Mares, 30 and Kemon Witt, 30, all of Forth Worth, Texas, have each been charged with felony passing of fictitious bills and felony conspiracy to make and pass forged checks following an incident in the Pocatello area last week. ...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Fire Department conducting live burn training this week

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be conducting a live burn structure training on Thursday, Aug. 11. The fire department is planning to conduct the training on the east side of Holmes Avenue, just south of Home Depot from approximately 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. According...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent quite a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon. The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Water line repair on E 17th Street Thursday

The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a water line in the 1500 block of E 17th Street, between St. Clair Rd and S Woodruff Ave, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. The post Water line repair on E 17th Street Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wildfire Breaks Out Near Pocatello Airport

Around 5:15 Wednesday morning, a wildfire broke out south of the Pocatello Regional Airport and Interstate 86 in the Michaud Creek area. Fire crews are on the scene battling the fire.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho State Journal

Chubbuck Road overpass closed starting Wednesday as transformation to underpass begins

CHUBBUCK — On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Chubbuck Road overpass will be closed over I-15 to facilitate demolition of the overpass. As part of the "Leading Idaho" program's I-86/I-15 System Interchange rebuild, the Chubbuck Road crossing will be converted from an overpass to an underpass. Due to the amount of traffic on I-15, construction of the new underpass will occur in stages while the rest of the project progresses. As such, the new underpass is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024. This project is partially funded with Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation (TECM) funds as part of Gov. Little’s Leading Idaho initiative. The program allows ITD to accelerate project timelines to address rapid growth and build critical infrastructure today that would otherwise take many years to fund and build.
CHUBBUCK, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly admitted to stealing $15,000 car

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with grand theft after he reportedly admitted to stealing a 2016 Ford Transit from a parking lot. According to the probable cause affidavit, Aaron Stanton, 25, was recorded by a security camera entering a business near the intersection of Lincoln Road and Woodruff Avenue on Jan. 12, grabbing the car’s keys, then going to the parking lot and entering the car.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy