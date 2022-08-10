Read full article on original website
Kim Laurent
1d ago
So glad he was convicted. At last his daughter's can rest in peace knowing he will spend the rest of his days locked away from society.
Reply
6
Guest
1d ago
The mother is just as guilty. I know she was young when she married him, but she knew he would hurt the girls and she went back to him because she felt bad for leaving him. It wasn’t about her feeling bad…her job was to protect those girls.
Reply(1)
5
Related
New Mexico slaying suspect had previous confrontations with victim, brother says
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the four Muslim men killed in New Mexico in recent months had previous confrontations with the man charged in two of the slayings, a brother of the victim said Wednesday in an interview. Mohammad Zaher Ahmadi, 62, was fatally shot outside the Ariana Halal...
theadvocate.com
Texas woman staying at St. Landry Airbnb found dead inside vehicle; autopsy pending, sheriff says
Officials are awaiting autopsy results for a Texas woman found dead inside a vehicle in St. Landry Parish on Sunday. St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pitre Road in the Swords area around 2 p.m. Sunday after a Hispanic woman was discovered unresponsive inside a vehicle. Deputies found the woman, 40-year-old Katherine Guerine of Cedar Park, Texas, dead inside the vehicle, Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said.
Judge reinstates 3rd-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help on Interstate 95 earlier this year. The charges were dropped in June after Webb's defense attorney said the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement following the reinstatement of the third-degree murder charges. Krasner believes the charges were "always appropriate." The charge of 3rd-degree murder was always appropriate for this defendant, whose actions we allege led to the violent deaths...
Arrest made in 1982 death of 15-year-old California girl abducted from bus stop
SUNNYVALE, Calif. — A Hawaii man has been arrested after DNA technology helped investigators identify him as a suspect in the 1982 slaying of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Northern California from a bus stop, raped and killed, authorities said. Karen Stitt was waiting for a bus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston nurse in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder
A Houston nurse suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including an 11-month-old, and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus was charged Monday with murder.
tigerdroppings.com
Texas woman accused of attacking queer couple faces hate crime charges
A Texas boutique owner has been arrested and charged with hate crimes after being accused of attacking a transgender man and his boyfriend in April. Police arrested Evan Berryhill-Jewell, the owner of Texas Angels Boutique, on assault charges Monday, said Richard Espinoza, spokesperson for the San Angelo Police Department. Berryhill-Jewell was charged with assault because of bias or prejudice, an enhancement that carries more severe penalties if found to be guilty.
Texas traveling nurse facing murder charges in California crash that killed 6
The driver, identified as Nicole Linton, was working in Los Angeles as a traveling nurse out of Texas, when the crash occurred last Thursday, authorities said.
Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release
Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas girl sworn in as police officer before her 7th chemo round
Isabella's first battle with neuroblastoma ended in success but the cancer returned in 2021.
Search for missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery is now a homicide investigation, officials say
A "sweet and innocent" New Hampshire girl who has been missing for nearly three years is a homicide victim, though her remains have yet to be found, authorities said Thursday. Harmony Montgomery was likely killed in Manchester in early December 2019, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella told reporters. The...
California doctor arrested for allegedly poisoning husband with drain cleaner
A Southern California dermatologist was arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband using drain cleaner. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how the husband put up a hidden home camera due to suspicions following a gastritis diagnosis. Aug. 11, 2022.
Oklahoma man pleads guilty to stalking and threatening GOP Rep. Kevin Hern
An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty Wednesday to cyberstalking Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., and threatening to "kidnap and assault" Hern and his wife, court papers show. Under the terms of the plea deal, Keith Charles Eisenberger, 39, of Bartlesville, is likely to be sentenced to three years in prison for what federal prosecutors described as a yearslong campaign of threats and harassment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'My other half is gone,' says the sister of the pregnant woman killed in L.A.-area crash
Six murder charges aren't enough for the driver accused of killing five people in a fiery crash near Los Angeles, says the sister of the pregnant woman who died in the accident last week. The charges are only the “bare minimum," Sha’seana Kerr said. “My other half is...
Three arrested, three wanted in connection to kidnapping
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three were arrested, and three others are wanted, in connection to an aggravated kidnapping case. On Sunday, July 3, 2022, deputies responded to an aggravated kidnapping at Avenida Katarina in Cameron Park, a release by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Deputies made contact with a witness who said the […]
Two Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
Houston nurse Nicole Linton charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6
A nurse from Houston was charged Monday with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz that barreled through a red light at Slauson and La Brea avenues last Thursday and slammed into several other vehicles in the Windsor Hills area, according to the CHP. The six people killed included all the members of one family — 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, the child she was pregnant with, her boyfriend, 24-year-old Reynold Lester, who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16-year-old girl missing after Lake Tahoe party
The search is intensifying for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who disappeared from a party with hundreds of other kids at a Lake Tahoe area campground in the early hours of August 6th. The search for Kiely is expanding to involve multiple agencies, including the FBI. Police are pushing the partygoers, including teens from Nevada to the Bay Area, to come forward with any information they have.Aug. 10, 2022.
‘Biological evidence’ discovery turns search for missing NH girl into homicide investigation
The search for missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery has been officially turned into a homicide investigation after officials found "biological evidence.” Montgomery has been missing for three years and her remains have yet to be found.Aug. 11, 2022.
Oklahoma contractor facing additional embezzlement charge
An Oklahoma contractor is now facing an additional charge after being accused of defrauding Oklahomans.
KXAN
Judge denies Texas senator’s request to release Uvalde shooting records
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, a Travis County district judge denied a state senator’s request to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to release records related to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, requested various records under public information laws that...
NBC News
432K+
Followers
52K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 9