Stan announces premiere for Bali 2002 series starring Rachel Griffiths and Richard Roxburgh based on the nightclub terror attack that killed 88 Australians

By A. James
 1 day ago

Stan Original series Bali 2002 will make its world premiere on the streaming giant on September 25.

The four-part series, co-produced with Channel 9, is a dramatisation of the terrorist attack in Bali in October 2002 that killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.

Starring Aussie favourites Rachel Griffiths and Richard Roxburgh, the story delves into the lives of the everyday heroes who were touched by the tragic event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p296A_0hBFlpdM00
Stan Stan Original series Bali 2002 will make its world premiere on the streaming giant on September 25. Pictured: A scene from the mini-series

The cast includes Bridgerton star Claudia Jessie, Sean Keenan from the award-winning feature film Nitram and new comers Srisacd Sacdpraseuth (Mystery Road) and Sri Ayu Jati Kartika.

Bali 2002 has been developed in consultation with those directly impacted by the tragedy, which saw attacks on tourist hotspots.

The Bali terror attacks took place on October 12, 2002, with two of Kuta Beach's busiest nightclubs left decimated by explosions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113hDq_0hBFlpdM00
The four-part series, co-produced with Channel 9, is a dramatisation of the terrorist attack in Bali in October 2002 that killed 202 people, including 88 Australians

In the aftermath, Balinese locals teamed up with Australian and British tourists to rescue those injured in the blasts.

Amid this chaos, heroes arose from the most unlikely places and cultures united in the search for healing, justice and meaning.

A new trailer has just been released that gives viewers a teaser of what what they can expect from the powerful drama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8X3j_0hBFlpdM00
A dramatic scene from the new teaser trailer for Bali 2002 shows Rachel Griffiths playing burns specialist Dr Fiona Wood - the story delves into the lives of the everyday heroes who were touched by the tragic event

The preview begins in chilling fashion with a female character working into a scene chaos amidst flaming debris, burning cars and injured civilians.

Other scenes show smiling tourists and gorgeous jungle and beach vistas, before the bombings.

In one dramatic moment, Rachel Griffiths who plays burns specialist Dr Fiona Wood, suffering under the strain of the tragedy that she must face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZTlf8_0hBFlpdM00
A scene from the series showing the grim aftermath of the 2002 Bali bombings

Other scenes show the devastation after the bombing, with rows of burnt out cars crowding a Bali street, that would normally be crowded with tourists.

In another moment in the trailer Richard Roxburgh who plays Australian Federal Police Commander Graham Ashton is seen grimly investigating the tragedy.

The cast also features Gloaming star Ewen Leslie, Sophia Forest from the ABC surf drama Barons, Aka Das from the upcoming Stan film, The Portable Door and Anthony Wong from Stan's The Commons.

Bali 2002 was written in consultation with with Balinese writer, actor and musician Ketut Yuliarsa (Janggan). The screenwriting team includes Justin Monjo (Storm Boy), Kris Wyld (Pulse), Marcia Gardner (Wentworth) and emerging screenwriter Michael Toisuta.

Veteran Australian TV filmmaker Peter Andrikidis (Stan Original Series Eden) shares directing chores on the mini-series with Katrina Irawati Graham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7LCz_0hBFlpdM00
Bali 2002 has been developed in consultation with those directly impacted by the tragedy, which saw attacks on tourist hotspots. Pictured: A scene from the mini-series

