27-year-old man pleads guilty for deadly shooting at Buffalo convenience store
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a deadly shooting that happened last year inside a Buffalo convenience store. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Rickey L. Bryant shot Tony D. Rookard, 35, on Jan. 19, 2021. Rookard was shot multiple times inside a convenience store on Doat Street and later died from his injuries.
Deputies seize 5 pounds of meth, 470 doses of steroids in parking lot of Blasdell supermarket
BLASDELL, N.Y. — A Tennessee man is facing charges after the Erie County Sheriff's Office says he traveled to WNY to deliver narcotics. They say deputies from the department's Narcotics and Intelligence Unit developed information that a suspect was heading to the Buffalo area to deliver methamphetamine. That suspect,...
Wanted Man Who Fled Police Faces Additional Charges Following Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted man who allegedly led police on a high-speed vehicle pursuit in Jamestown is facing additional charges after officers raided his residence uncovering drugs and guns. Just before noon on Tuesday, officers with Jamestown Police attempted to stop 40-year-old Samuel Pointer’s vehicle...
Jamestown Man Jailed in Cattaraugus County on Family Court Warrant
A Jamestown man was arrested Monday on a warrant out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 43-year-old Theodore Hannold was taken into custody at the 7-Eleven in Randolph on the warrant, which was issued for a violation of the Family Court Act. Hannold was arraigned in Conewango Town Court and then transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail to be held on $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond.
Jamestown man charged after domestic incident on city's south side
A Jamestown man has been arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman, and choking her during a domestic incident on the city's south side early Tuesday evening. Jamestown police say that officers responded to the call around 6 pm and learned that 33-year-old Anthony Rios-Colon had grabbed the woman by the neck, and began choking her in the presence of two young girls. Police say Rios-Colon then allegedly held the victim against a wall and pushed one of the girls. The second girl then became very upset. Officers arrested Rios-Colon, charging him with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the city jail, pending arraignment.
Early Afternoon Drug Bust in Jamestown Nets Three Arrests
Three Jamestown residents were taken into custody as the result of a drug bust early Wednesday afternoon in the city. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 728 East 7th Street at about 1:00 PM, with the Jamestown Police SWAT Team entering the residence. Police say three adults and three children were located inside, and a search revealed a quantity of cash, 11.3 grams of fentanyl, and 57.5 grams of crack cocaine. 29-year-old Ashlyann Lopez-Lopez, 45-year-old Angel Cruz-Cruz and 41-year-old Zuleyka Fuentes-Cruz were arrested and transported to the Jamestown City Jail. All three were charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Jamestown Police were assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, the Jamestown Fire Department, and the Chautauqua County Emergency Services Tactical Medical Team.
19-year-old pleads guilty to murder in 2 separate homicide cases
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 19-year-old Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to murder in two separate homicide cases, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. The District Attorney's Office says the first murder happened on Dec. 24, 2020 when Calvin D. Clemons intentionally shot and killed Felix Aguirre, 17, with an illegal weapon. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. while Aguirre was sitting inside a parked vehicle on Liddell Street in Buffalo. Aguirre was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman Reports Someone Impersonating Police Tried to Pull Her Over
A woman told Pennsylvania State Police someone impersonating police tried to pull her over on Sunday. It happened on Burning Well Rd. in Wetmore Township, McKean County and was reported to troopers around 6:40 p.m. The 36-year-old Kane woman said an unmarked police car tried to make her pull over...
Man charged with falsely reporting kidnapping
ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was arrested Monday is accused of falsely telling deputies he was kidnapped. Terrance Dandridge II was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, as he allegedly told deputies he was kidnapped at his residence in Buffalo and was left tied up in his vehicle in […]
Bradford Woman Arrested for Disturbances
A Bradford woman was arrested on Monday for causing disturbances. According to City Police, 19 year old Faith Ann Miller was screaming and yelling near the intersection of Kennedy and Williams Streets Monday afternoon. Miller reportedly left the scene when police arrived. Later, officers were dispatched to the Best Western...
Jamestown Man Accused Of Physically Assaulting Woman, Juvenile
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 33-year-old Jamestown man is accused of physically assaulting a woman and a juvenile during a domestic dispute on Tuesday. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Anthony Roios-Colon following the reported incident at a southside residence. Through investigation it is alleged that...
Fugitive Arrested in Bradford Tops
A fugitive was arrested in Bradford. Around noon Sunday, City Police located 50 year old John Hallock of Bradford, who they knew to have a warrant out for his arrest, on a bicycle near Tops on Main Street. Officers lost sight of Hallock, but surveillance cameras allowed officers to track...
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office: Man falsely reported being kidnapped
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said a man on Saturday falsely reported that he was kidnapped from his Buffalo home and tied up in a car that was left in the town of Elba. Terrance L. Dandridge III was charged with falsely reporting an incident. A police investigation concluded...
Four Jamestown residents indicted for narcotics conspiracy
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four Jamestown residents were indicted on Wednesday for their roles in a narcotics conspiracy. According to the court, between 2019 and December 2021, Roberto Morales Sanchez, 53, Ryan A. Bloom, 36, Rachelle N. Allison, 36 and Katie E. Calimeri, 30, all conspired to sell heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Jamestown […]
Gunman given maximum sentence for Easter Sunday murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man will spend 25 years to life in prison for killing a man on Easter Sunday in 2020. The Erie County District Attorney's office says 38-year-old Andrello Brown was sentenced in county court Thursday morning. Brown was convicted of murder for shooting 41-year-old Clint...
Jamestown woman charged after wandering toddler was located
A Jamestown woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a two-year-old toddler was discovered wandering around unattended Monday evening. Jamestown Police says officers were on patrol in the area of West 9th and Cherry Streets around 7:45 pm when they were flagged down by two citizens who had noticed the child. The child was located about two blocks from the residence. Police later arrested 19-year-old Lynette Merced. She was transported to the city jail pending arraignment on the charge. The child was not injured and was turned over to another family member.
Bradford Man Arrested for Terroristic Threats
A Bradford man is in McKean County Jail for alleged terroristic threats. According to the City of Bradford Police, 61-year-old William J. Brooks threatened to kill another man without provocation. Brooks, who was out on bail at the time for another terroristic treats case and an unconnected disorderly conduct case,...
Inmate Accused Of Destroying TV At The Chautauqua County Jail
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man incarcerated at Chautauqua County’s Jail is accused of damaging the facility’s property. This is not the first time he has faced additional charges while in Sheriff custody. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says that Winfred Clark, while...
Buffalo man recovering after Quincy Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man appears to be the victim of a targeted Quincy Street shooting. He was shot in the hand in the first block of Quincy Street Tuesday just before 4:20 p.m., according to Buffalo Police. An initial investigation revealed the shooting appeared to be targeted.
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Drugs In Overnight Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 37-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with several illegal drug compounds overnight Tuesday during a traffic stop on the city’s eastside. Jamestown Police officers conducted a traffic stop on Tyler Elsesser’s vehicle in the area of East Second near Cowing Streets....
