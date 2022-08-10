Read full article on original website
Related
NBC26
Prosecutor bests ex-legislator for Wisconsin GOP AG nod
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Veteran prosecutor Eric Toney defeated former state Rep. Adam Jarchow to win the Republican nomination for Wisconsin attorney general. Unofficial results show the Fond du Lac County district attorney beat Jarchow on Tuesday, earning the right to face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election.
NBC26
Diapers, feminine hygiene products are no longer taxed in Colorado
DENVER — Beginning Wednesday, diapers, pads, and tampons will no longer be taxed in Colorado. Governor Jared Polis signed the landmark bipartisan law on June 3, which exempted sales tax for adult and baby diapers and feminine hygiene products, including tampons and pads. Polis said the new law is...
Comments / 0