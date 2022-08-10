Read full article on original website
Nevada Highway Patrol investigating road rage shooting
Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident wherein one driver shot at another. The incident occurred on 1-15 and Starr Avenue.
Nevada Highway Patrol enters Best Looking Cruiser Contest for 5th year
It's that time of year again when state police and highway patrol agencies across the nation put their best-looking patrol vehicles head-to-head in America's Best Looking Cruiser Contest hosted by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST).
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police locate, arrest robbery suspect posing as health inspector
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A man has been arrested in connection to two robbery incidents where he pretended to be a health inspector to steal money from local businesses. Dimitar Kolev was arrested on August 5 near Russell and Fort Apache after being linked to the crimes. According to...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after DUI crash in front of Resorts World
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly crash involving DUI in front of Resorts World Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. According to police, a Nissan Versa was in the left turn lane facing southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard north of the intersection with Resorts World when a BMW […]
Prosecutors to seek death penalty in New Year's Eve spree killings
Local prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for two men accused of killing two people during a string of armed robberies in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve, court records show.
8newsnow.com
Police: Road rage shooter arrested in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s car wheel was shot during a road rage incident on I-15 near Silverado Ranch, police said. According to police, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and following the incident, the woman whose car was struck called the police, giving them a description of the shooter.
news3lv.com
Teen pulled into commercial woodchipper dies
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WOLF) — A Pennsylvania teenager was killed after being pulled into a woodchipper and now an investigation is underway into the boy's death. Pennsylvania State Police and the Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating the death of the teenager after they say he was pulled into a commercial wood chipper.
news3lv.com
Man accused in deadly Las Vegas hit and run crash in appears in court
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of killing a person and fleeing the scene in one of Tuesday's crashes appeared in court. James Frasco was identified as the hit and run driver involved in a crash on Flamingo and Arville, the second of four crashes involving pedestrians in Las Vegas Tuesday morning.
news3lv.com
60-year-old man arrested for deadly stabbing in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 60-year-old man has been arrested for a deadly stabbing in the east Las Vegas valley on Saturday, according to police. Brian McLemore was identified as the suspect and taken into custody on suspicion of open murder Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Las Vegas police search for teenager with 'dangerous weapon'
Las Vegas police are searching for a teenager they say is carrying a dangerous weapon and urge the public to reach out with any relevant information.
Las Vegas police seek suspects accused of robbing, throwing elderly man in walker to the ground
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro detectives are asking for help in identifying two suspects who are accused of throwing a 90-year-old man in a walker to the ground before robbing him. The suspects are accused of following the man from a convenience store to a bus stop near Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road on […]
news3lv.com
'Street Outlaws' show lacked county filming permit on night leading to deadly crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The television show "Street Outlaws" did not obtain, or try to obtain, a Clark County film permit before a fiery crash killed cast member Ryan Fellows on Sunday, according to the county. “A Clark County film permit was required, but not sought,” a county spokesperson...
8newsnow.com
I-TEAM: Teens in smoke shop robbery were on GPS monitoring
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The 8 News Now I-Team has learned that three teens accused of a robbery at a smoke shop had records in the juvenile justice system. Two of the teens were on GPS monitoring while one was on probation. The three of them previously met in drug court.
mynews4.com
Troy Driver ordered to competency hearing, dismissal motion found 'premature'
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The State of Nevada has ordered Troy Driver to participate in a competency evaluation before a trial into the kidnapping, murder and sexual assault of Naomi Irion begins. Fernley Justice Court Bailiff Ted Bolzle released a set of documents Wednesday detailing...
news3lv.com
1 killed in crash near Las Vegas Boulevard, Resorts World Drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash. It was reported on Thursday morning around 1:35 a.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard and Resorts World Drive. Police say a 2019 Nissan Versa was stopped, facing southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, north of the...
Police: No criminal charges in case of fatal dog attack
Las Vegas police say they won't pursue criminal charges in the case of an 88-year-old woman who was attacked by a dog, because she was the dog's owner.
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Metro Police, a pedestrian accident took place near West Flamingo and Arville Street on Tuesday morning. The police stated that a man was hit by a vehicle just after 4:30 a.m. The victim was taken to UMC Trauma, where the authorities pronounced him dead. Police are suspecting...
news3lv.com
Prosecutors file to seek death penalty against pair in deadly New Year's shootings
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Prosecutors have filed notices of intent to seek the death penalty against the two men accused of killing two people during a string of armed robberies in Las Vegas over New Year's weekend. Court records show the notices were filed on Aug. 5 in the...
news3lv.com
Child, 3, cuts clothes off as she waits for shoplifting grandmother in hot car, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman has been accused of leaving her 3-year-old granddaughter in a car for roughly an hour while she shoplifted at a store in South Carolina, according to an incident report obtained by WCIV. The report notes that 55-year-old Pamela Lawson is now facing charges.
Police: Woman fatally mauled by dog near Clark High School
A dog is custody after a fatal apparent mauling near Clark High School on Tuesday, Las Vegas police say.
