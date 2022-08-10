ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Police: Road rage shooter arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s car wheel was shot during a road rage incident on I-15 near Silverado Ranch, police said. According to police, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and following the incident, the woman whose car was struck called the police, giving them a description of the shooter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Teen pulled into commercial woodchipper dies

NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WOLF) — A Pennsylvania teenager was killed after being pulled into a woodchipper and now an investigation is underway into the boy's death. Pennsylvania State Police and the Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating the death of the teenager after they say he was pulled into a commercial wood chipper.
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
news3lv.com

Man accused in deadly Las Vegas hit and run crash in appears in court

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of killing a person and fleeing the scene in one of Tuesday's crashes appeared in court. James Frasco was identified as the hit and run driver involved in a crash on Flamingo and Arville, the second of four crashes involving pedestrians in Las Vegas Tuesday morning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

60-year-old man arrested for deadly stabbing in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 60-year-old man has been arrested for a deadly stabbing in the east Las Vegas valley on Saturday, according to police. Brian McLemore was identified as the suspect and taken into custody on suspicion of open murder Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

I-TEAM: Teens in smoke shop robbery were on GPS monitoring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The 8 News Now I-Team has learned that three teens accused of a robbery at a smoke shop had records in the juvenile justice system. Two of the teens were on GPS monitoring while one was on probation. The three of them previously met in drug court.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

1 killed in crash near Las Vegas Boulevard, Resorts World Drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash. It was reported on Thursday morning around 1:35 a.m. near Las Vegas Boulevard and Resorts World Drive. Police say a 2019 Nissan Versa was stopped, facing southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, north of the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

