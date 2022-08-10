Read full article on original website
cbs3duluth.com
Two Harbors Mayor makes first statement after recall election
TWO HARBORS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson made his first public statement to KBJR/CBS3 following Tuesday’s recall election removing him from office. “We love Two Harbors and the people who make up the community. We will continue our mission to positively impact this area and are grateful for all that we have learned and that has been accomplished over the past 5 and a half years.”
Two Harbors votes overwhelmingly to recall Mayor Chris Swanson
The people of Two Harbors have spoken: Mayor Chris Swanson is out. Voters recalled the controversial mayor Tuesday night, voting on a question that reads, "Shall Mayor Christopher Swanson be recalled?" Over 86% of voters — 1,149 votes, in all — answered "yes". A Resign and Recall committee collected more than 500 signatures to get the question on Tuesday's ballot.
kdal610.com
Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
cbs3duluth.com
Kozlowski defeats Forsman in DFL primary for MN House Dist. 8B
DULUTH, MN -- Alicia Kozlowski has won the DFL primary for the Minnesota State House seat representing the eastern Duluth area in St. Paul. Alicia Kozlowski works for the City of Duluth in the mayor’s office, winning Tuesday night with 56 percent of the vote. Her challenger, Arik Forsman,...
cbs3duluth.com
Schultz, Stauber to face off in November election
Duluth, MN-- DFL candidate Jen Schultz easily bested her challenger Tuesday to take the Democratic nomination for the Minnesota 8th Congressional District. Republican Pete Stauber, seeking his third term, also had an easy win over former Duluth school board member Harry Welty to win his party’s nomination. Copyright 2022...
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth City Council to vote Monday on new park levy Referendum
DULTUH, MN-- The City of Duluth officially announced a new referendum to restore the park fund levy Thursday morning. Originally created in 2012, the council passed a “Parks Fund Levy,” creating a property tax specifically for park maintenance. The parks funding was capped at around $2.6 million, so...
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Grand Rapids, Cook, Cable
Grand Rapids, MN- Sidewalk replacement work will begin, Monday August 15. The sidewalk along Highway 169 between SE 1st street and NE 2nd street will be replaced. Daytime right lane closures will be enforced and pedestrians will be directed to the opposite side of the street. The work will address ADA concerns and should last 2 to 3 weeks.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Duluth, Fond Du Lac, Bayfield
Duluth, MN -- One of the nation’s longest running and most beloved blues festivals returns to Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park with a stellar performers, new sponsors, and new experiences for music fans of all ages. Bayfront’s 33rd Blues Festival will be back this starting Friday, Aug. 12-14.
cbs3duluth.com
Election Results
DULUTH, MN (CBS 3 Duluth) It’s election night in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and we’re covering dozens of races. Polls are open until 8 p.m. in both states. Here’s a look at current election results, updated as data is released throughout the night:
cbs3duluth.com
Ramsay, Lukovsky to square off in November race for St. Louis County Sheriff
DULUTH, MN -- Voters have narrowed down the list of candidates for St. Louis County’s next sheriff. Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary, meaning they both will face off against each other in the November election. Chad Walsh, a local police...
kdal610.com
Boat Hits Superior Entry Break Wall
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Five people aboard a 35 foot boat are safe after it collided with the break wall at the Superior entry Tuesday night. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded at 10:50 p-m to find the boat taking on water and beached on the rocks of the Minnesota side of the harbor entry from Lake Superior.
cbs3duluth.com
Sheriffs Stepping Down: Longtime law enforcement leaders retiring
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --This year, four longtime Northland sheriffs have said they will be stepping down from their positions and will not seek re-election. That includes St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as Sheriff. In July,...
wearegreenbay.com
Landmark lighthouse on Lake Superior vandalized, light extinguished
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Superior Entry South Breakwater Lighthouse was vandalized earlier this week when the private structure that houses the light was broken into and extinguished. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, the incident is believed to have happened on Tuesday, August 9. Officials say...
cbs3duluth.com
Community packs Superior School Board meeting to discuss gender identity in curriculum
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Superior parents packed the room, spilling down the hallway Monday night to discuss part of a fifth grade curriculum that teaches gender identity. Superior Superintendent Amy Starzecki said she hadn’t seen a school board meeting so packed since mask mandates started. This time,...
Daily Telegram
Search continues for missing Ashland man after empty boat drifts ashore
ASHLAND COUNTY — An Ashland man has not been located after his unoccupied boat was found drifted ashore in the town of Sanborn on Monday. Ashland County dispatch received word of the empty vessel, found at the end of Ackley Road, shortly before 9 a.m. The boat was registered...
FOX 21 Online
Man Finds Lost Dog After Boat Crash: “The Right Place at the Right Time”
TWIN PORTS, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water emergency on Lake Superior on Tuesday night. “At approximately 11 p.m. we were paged out to a water emergency in the Superior entry. A boat ran into some rocks, was taking on water, and sinking,” Carter Nelson, Sergeant with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, said.
Duluth Central High School Property Has Been Sold For $8 Million
The seemingly never ending drama surrounding the building that used to be the home of Duluth Central High has apparently come to end. Of course, we've heard this before. In June of this year, a sale was reported but that deal ultimately fell through. However the Duluth School Board announced...
WDIO-TV
Missing swimmer’s body recovered near Madeline Island
La Pointe Police say they have found the body of a swimmer who went missing near Big Bay State Park on Madeline Island. Authorities say he was 41-year-old Curtis Wilmer of Eau Claire. Wilmer was a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Just before 2:40 p.m....
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police: Man Randomly Shot In Neck By Apparent BB Gun After Fireworks Show July 8
DULUTH, Minn. – After a tip to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger, we’ve learned a Duluth man was randomly struck by an apparent BB gun while leaving the fireworks show at Bayfront Park last month. Police Information Officer Mattie Hjelseth confirmed Tuesday that officers responded to the 300...
boreal.org
Search underway for missing man after boat found unoccupied in Lake Superior
Township of Sanborn, WI-- A search mission is underway for John Stanslaski of Ashland after his boat was found unoccupied. His boat was located just before 9 a.m. Monday, August 8, near Ackley Rd. in the township of Sanborn. Officers attempted to contact Stanslaski but were unsuccessful. He also did not show up for work on Monday.
