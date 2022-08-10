ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Harbors, MN

Two Harbors Mayor makes first statement after recall election

TWO HARBORS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson made his first public statement to KBJR/CBS3 following Tuesday’s recall election removing him from office. “We love Two Harbors and the people who make up the community. We will continue our mission to positively impact this area and are grateful for all that we have learned and that has been accomplished over the past 5 and a half years.”
Two Harbors votes overwhelmingly to recall Mayor Chris Swanson

The people of Two Harbors have spoken: Mayor Chris Swanson is out. Voters recalled the controversial mayor Tuesday night, voting on a question that reads, "Shall Mayor Christopher Swanson be recalled?" Over 86% of voters — 1,149 votes, in all — answered "yes". A Resign and Recall committee collected more than 500 signatures to get the question on Tuesday's ballot.
Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
Kozlowski defeats Forsman in DFL primary for MN House Dist. 8B

DULUTH, MN -- Alicia Kozlowski has won the DFL primary for the Minnesota State House seat representing the eastern Duluth area in St. Paul. Alicia Kozlowski works for the City of Duluth in the mayor’s office, winning Tuesday night with 56 percent of the vote. Her challenger, Arik Forsman,...
Schultz, Stauber to face off in November election

Duluth, MN-- DFL candidate Jen Schultz easily bested her challenger Tuesday to take the Democratic nomination for the Minnesota 8th Congressional District. Republican Pete Stauber, seeking his third term, also had an easy win over former Duluth school board member Harry Welty to win his party’s nomination. Copyright 2022...
Duluth City Council to vote Monday on new park levy Referendum

DULTUH, MN-- The City of Duluth officially announced a new referendum to restore the park fund levy Thursday morning. Originally created in 2012, the council passed a “Parks Fund Levy,” creating a property tax specifically for park maintenance. The parks funding was capped at around $2.6 million, so...
City by City: Grand Rapids, Cook, Cable

Grand Rapids, MN- Sidewalk replacement work will begin, Monday August 15. The sidewalk along Highway 169 between SE 1st street and NE 2nd street will be replaced. Daytime right lane closures will be enforced and pedestrians will be directed to the opposite side of the street. The work will address ADA concerns and should last 2 to 3 weeks.
City by City: Duluth, Fond Du Lac, Bayfield

Duluth, MN -- One of the nation’s longest running and most beloved blues festivals returns to Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park with a stellar performers, new sponsors, and new experiences for music fans of all ages. Bayfront’s 33rd Blues Festival will be back this starting Friday, Aug. 12-14.
Election Results

DULUTH, MN (CBS 3 Duluth) It’s election night in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and we’re covering dozens of races. Polls are open until 8 p.m. in both states. Here’s a look at current election results, updated as data is released throughout the night:
Boat Hits Superior Entry Break Wall

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Five people aboard a 35 foot boat are safe after it collided with the break wall at the Superior entry Tuesday night. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded at 10:50 p-m to find the boat taking on water and beached on the rocks of the Minnesota side of the harbor entry from Lake Superior.
Sheriffs Stepping Down: Longtime law enforcement leaders retiring

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --This year, four longtime Northland sheriffs have said they will be stepping down from their positions and will not seek re-election. That includes St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as Sheriff. In July,...
Landmark lighthouse on Lake Superior vandalized, light extinguished

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Superior Entry South Breakwater Lighthouse was vandalized earlier this week when the private structure that houses the light was broken into and extinguished. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, the incident is believed to have happened on Tuesday, August 9. Officials say...
Man Finds Lost Dog After Boat Crash: “The Right Place at the Right Time”

TWIN PORTS, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a water emergency on Lake Superior on Tuesday night. “At approximately 11 p.m. we were paged out to a water emergency in the Superior entry. A boat ran into some rocks, was taking on water, and sinking,” Carter Nelson, Sergeant with the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, said.
Missing swimmer’s body recovered near Madeline Island

La Pointe Police say they have found the body of a swimmer who went missing near Big Bay State Park on Madeline Island. Authorities say he was 41-year-old Curtis Wilmer of Eau Claire. Wilmer was a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Just before 2:40 p.m....
Search underway for missing man after boat found unoccupied in Lake Superior

Township of Sanborn, WI-- A search mission is underway for John Stanslaski of Ashland after his boat was found unoccupied. His boat was located just before 9 a.m. Monday, August 8, near Ackley Rd. in the township of Sanborn. Officers attempted to contact Stanslaski but were unsuccessful. He also did not show up for work on Monday.
