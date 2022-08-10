ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

RCSD teacher addresses staffing crisis, superintendent turnover

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Teacher candidates are interviewing this week with the Rochester City School District. The RCSD is furiously hiring for the coming school year for a faculty that could use all hands on deck. “The last two years have probably been the most challenging I’ve ever had as...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester firefighter: Party mocked Juneteenth and county leaders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — At a conference outside of City Hall, Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones said his captain took him to a party that mocked Juneteenth and county leaders. Nate McMurray, the attorney for Jones, said that someone at the party was impersonating County Legislature Rachel Barnhart acting in...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva City Schools Announces Three New Hires

Two new district administrators and a middle school assistant principal will join Geneva City Schools in the next few weeks. John González will join the district as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in October. Kathryn McFarland will join Geneva as director of technology and innovation at the end of August. Nicole Campbell will join the middle school as assistant principal later this month.
GENEVA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

New Applied Technology Center to be built at MCC

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — A new applied technology center will be built at Monroe Community College in Brighton. On Tuesday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the County Legislature has approved $35 million in funding to construct a new state-of-the-art Applied Technologies Center at the Brighton campus of Monroe Community College. The new building would replace an outdated facility on West Henrietta Road and connect ATC students with the college’s existing science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

School supply giveaway and family resource fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health is hosting a free event on Friday where families can connect with community resources—and get supplies for the upcoming school year. Each student will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies, and children of all ages will be able to fill...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RCSD deadline to register this coming Wednesday

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is reminding families that Wednesday is the deadline for new families to register for school in order to guarantee transportation. Any pick up or drop off changes must be noted by then as well.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
WHEC TV-10

‘Do the Right Thing’ end-of-year celebration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It’s a special day for some awesome students from our schools. The winners of the “Do the Right Thing” awards! We’ve shared all the stories of how they are making a difference. Wednesday, they all got to hang out together for the annual end-of-year celebration at Seabreeze.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester firefighter alleges he was forced to attend racist party while on duty

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester Fire Department supervisor has been suspended for wrongdoing - though just what they did to merit the discipline is unknown. However, the group Advocates for Justice says a firefighter is alleging he "was forced to attend Juneteenth spoof party while on duty" last month. It featured "shocking displays of racism and misogyny."
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gov Hochul signs legislation to help parolees keep jobs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a new legislative package to quote "restore dignity" for parolees and incarcerated people. The first move changes the word "inmate" in state law with "incarcerated individual." The second will help parolees keep jobs and continue their education by expanding the hours they can go to required community supervision programs.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local group hits streets to call for change

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The parolee arrested for killing two Rochester men, in two separate shootings, was arraigned this morning at Rochester City Court. Christopher Williams pleaded not guilty to the charges he now faces. News10NBC was in the courtroom. Police say Williams shot and killed 47-year-old Marcus Bennett last...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

House of Mercy residents move from MLK Park to new location

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County officials are assisting those displaced from the House of Mercy in another transition, after a fatal stabbing Sunday night. The house is closed for the foreseeable future, according to staff there. County Executive Adam Bello says over the course of the past few days, some residents were able to find housing […]
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gun violence state of emergency continues in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester continues dealing with historic levels of deadly violence. Now two and a half weeks after the mayor of Rochester declared a gun violence state of emergency, he provided an update to the public on the city's progress on Tuesday. Rochester Police Chief...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy