spectrumlocalnews.com
RCSD teacher addresses staffing crisis, superintendent turnover
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Teacher candidates are interviewing this week with the Rochester City School District. The RCSD is furiously hiring for the coming school year for a faculty that could use all hands on deck. “The last two years have probably been the most challenging I’ve ever had as...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester firefighter: Party mocked Juneteenth and county leaders
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — At a conference outside of City Hall, Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones said his captain took him to a party that mocked Juneteenth and county leaders. Nate McMurray, the attorney for Jones, said that someone at the party was impersonating County Legislature Rachel Barnhart acting in...
Geneva City Schools Announces Three New Hires
Two new district administrators and a middle school assistant principal will join Geneva City Schools in the next few weeks. John González will join the district as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in October. Kathryn McFarland will join Geneva as director of technology and innovation at the end of August. Nicole Campbell will join the middle school as assistant principal later this month.
New $35M tech center coming to Monroe Community College
The State University of New York will reimburse the county for half of all project costs.
WHEC TV-10
New Applied Technology Center to be built at MCC
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — A new applied technology center will be built at Monroe Community College in Brighton. On Tuesday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the County Legislature has approved $35 million in funding to construct a new state-of-the-art Applied Technologies Center at the Brighton campus of Monroe Community College. The new building would replace an outdated facility on West Henrietta Road and connect ATC students with the college’s existing science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.
WHEC TV-10
School supply giveaway and family resource fair
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health is hosting a free event on Friday where families can connect with community resources—and get supplies for the upcoming school year. Each student will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies, and children of all ages will be able to fill...
WHEC TV-10
30 days before school, RCSD is trying to fill hundreds of teacher jobs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - 30 days from the start of school and there are still hundreds of open teaching positions in the city school district. When News10NBC first told us about this a week ago, the number stood at 352. Between our first story and today, the district says it...
13 WHAM
RCSD deadline to register this coming Wednesday
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District is reminding families that Wednesday is the deadline for new families to register for school in order to guarantee transportation. Any pick up or drop off changes must be noted by then as well.
WHEC TV-10
Retired Ogden Police Chief to fill new role as Spencerport Schools Security Director
SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) — A familiar face is taking over as security director at a local school district. Retiring Ogden Police Chief Chris Mears will be working for Spencerport Schools in a new position approved by voters this past May. Chief Mears is leaving law enforcement after 27 years...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Vertus High School boosting student engagement with out-of-the-box electives
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — When students return to class in the fall, engaging them with out-of-the-box electives will be what one Rochester charter school does to keep them coming back for more. Tyrell Nunes is a senior at Vertus High School. He admits school wasn’t always his favorite, but with...
Newark residents experience water outage due to water main break; Board of Education declares citywide emergency
Many Newark residents are currently experiencing a water outage due to a water main break, which is especially dangerous on one of the hottest days of the year.
Firefighter to talk about being “forced to attend Juneteenth spoof party”
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — The Black Rochester firefighter who filed a complaint against his captain accusing the captain of forcing him and others to attend what he calls a Juneteenth spoof party while on duty is planning to talk publicly about the incident for the first time Thursday in front of City Hall. The firefighter […]
WHEC TV-10
‘Do the Right Thing’ end-of-year celebration
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It’s a special day for some awesome students from our schools. The winners of the “Do the Right Thing” awards! We’ve shared all the stories of how they are making a difference. Wednesday, they all got to hang out together for the annual end-of-year celebration at Seabreeze.
13 WHAM
Rochester firefighter alleges he was forced to attend racist party while on duty
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester Fire Department supervisor has been suspended for wrongdoing - though just what they did to merit the discipline is unknown. However, the group Advocates for Justice says a firefighter is alleging he "was forced to attend Juneteenth spoof party while on duty" last month. It featured "shocking displays of racism and misogyny."
WHEC TV-10
Gov Hochul signs legislation to help parolees keep jobs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a new legislative package to quote "restore dignity" for parolees and incarcerated people. The first move changes the word "inmate" in state law with "incarcerated individual." The second will help parolees keep jobs and continue their education by expanding the hours they can go to required community supervision programs.
WHEC TV-10
Local group hits streets to call for change
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The parolee arrested for killing two Rochester men, in two separate shootings, was arraigned this morning at Rochester City Court. Christopher Williams pleaded not guilty to the charges he now faces. News10NBC was in the courtroom. Police say Williams shot and killed 47-year-old Marcus Bennett last...
House of Mercy residents move from MLK Park to new location
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — County officials are assisting those displaced from the House of Mercy in another transition, after a fatal stabbing Sunday night. The house is closed for the foreseeable future, according to staff there. County Executive Adam Bello says over the course of the past few days, some residents were able to find housing […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gun violence state of emergency continues in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester continues dealing with historic levels of deadly violence. Now two and a half weeks after the mayor of Rochester declared a gun violence state of emergency, he provided an update to the public on the city's progress on Tuesday. Rochester Police Chief...
