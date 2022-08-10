ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 34

In this issue: Highlights from this week's primaries and a look at the Republican Main Street Partnership's agenda. Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, and Wisconsin held primaries on Tuesday. Here are some highlights. Wisconsin Governor: Tim Michels won with 47% of the vote to Rebecca Kleefisch's 42% as of Wednesday...
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: Trump vs. Walker

The GOP primary for governor in Wisconsin is one of the top races to watch today. It's become a proxy war of sorts between Trump, who has backed businessman Tim Michels, and former Gov. Scott Walker, who has former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. Walker represents the state GOP's old...
US News and World Report

Abortion Foes Win Republican Governor Nods in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(Reuters) - Republican voters in Wisconsin and Minnesota on Tuesday nominated abortion foes for governor, ensuring the issue will be central to what are expected to be two of the most high-profile races in November's general election. In Wisconsin, Republican construction magnate Tim Michels will face Democratic Governor Tony Evers,...
