Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Money for child care available to Wyoming community college students
GILLETTE, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Department of Family Services announced it is providing Emergency Child Care Assistance Grant money to help community college students during the fall 2022 semester. Students enrolled in a degree, credit diploma or certificate program are eligible for the grants if they have...
county17.com
Two new toxin advisories issued in Wyoming; harmful bloom advisories in effect at 21 waterbodies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two new toxin advisories have been issued in Wyoming this week due to toxin concentrations associated with harmful cyanobacterial blooms exceeding recreational thresholds, according to an online advisories map of harmful blooms in the state. Toxin advisories were issued Tuesday at Eden Reservoir and at Leazenby...
county17.com
Ken Clouston for House District 32
Republican, Ken Clouston, is running for House District 32. His beliefs are of service to others, local control, conservative fiscal values, and examination of all options and the effects of decisions on all involved. As a state, he believes we need to support the CORE of Wyoming; coal, oil, ranching, education, and at the same time support small business diversification.
county17.com
Rangers rescue three people in less than 24 hours in Grand Teton National Park
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Rangers in Grand Teton National Park conducted three major search and rescue operations in less than 24 hours this week, helping one person who became disoriented and two who sustained injuries in the park. At around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Teton Interagency Dispatch received a report of...
Comments / 0