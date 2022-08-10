ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Money for child care available to Wyoming community college students

GILLETTE, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Department of Family Services announced it is providing Emergency Child Care Assistance Grant money to help community college students during the fall 2022 semester. Students enrolled in a degree, credit diploma or certificate program are eligible for the grants if they have...
Ken Clouston for House District 32

Republican, Ken Clouston, is running for House District 32. His beliefs are of service to others, local control, conservative fiscal values, and examination of all options and the effects of decisions on all involved. As a state, he believes we need to support the CORE of Wyoming; coal, oil, ranching, education, and at the same time support small business diversification.
