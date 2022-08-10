ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens

ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made.  As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
Jamie Scardina Appointed Marin County Sheriff

Acting Marin County Sheriff Jamie Scardina had the “acting” taken off his title July 19 when the Marin County Board of Supervisors appointed him to the position, becoming the 22nd sheriff in county history. Scardina, a Marin native and 23-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, replaces the retired Robert Doyle. Scardina took the oath of office, administered by Doyle, at a public swearing-in ceremony on July 28.
When can Oakland close a homeless camp? Big changes underway

The city of Oakland has agreed to significantly change how it conducts closures of homeless encampments, settling a lawsuit filed by a group of unhoused residents in 2018. The city must now provide one week’s notice before closing a camp, more carefully store residents’ belongings, and avoid closing camps during rain or extreme weather.
Fences Torn Down at 24th and Mission BART Plaza

While the fences have already been replaced, we will not sit quietly while the City treats the (housed and unhoused) residents, vendors, and workers who use the plaza every day like a nuisance to be swept up into its squad cars and jails. We will not sit quietly by while London Breed and her new puppet DA Brooke Jenkins unleash their goons on our neighbors in an effort to please their own big-money puppet masters. The City’s vision for the plaza and beyond is centered on gentrification and business interests. We know that San Francisco is more than a playground for the rich.
Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified

VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
Parents confront Mayor Schaaf at Oakland town hall meeting

OAKLAND (KPIX) - The first of three town hall meetings hosted by Mayor Libby Schaaf got underway Tuesday night. People raised concerns like affordable housing, illegal dumping, and violence but it was the fate of Parker Elementary School that lead to the most heated exchange."I just said it. What are you going to do to hold Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) accountable for assaulting parents and community. What do you mean you don't remember that simple question? That's absurd!" Joel Velasquez shouted at the Mayor. Velasquez is also running for an OUSD board seat in District 6. The Oakland resident was...
East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime

An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family’s laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants

Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
New study shows bike lane on Richmond-San Rafael bridge is underused

MARIN - Currently, a lane on the Richmond-San Rafael bridge is cordoned off for bicycle and pedestrian use, but new data points to this path being severely underused.The plan was to convert the unused shoulder of the upper deck into a bike and pedestrian lane using a moveable barrier. That's been done, but now a UC Berkeley study, commissioned by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, says use of the path has been light. The average number of bike crossings on a weekday is only 136--or 68 people if they're all roundtrips. And the study shows that only 16 pedestrians, on...
Bay Area Cities Among Most Educated in U.S.: Report

A recently released report listed some Bay Area cities as the most educated in the country. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara and San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley ranked among the top 10 places in WalletHub's "2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America." The report based the rankings on factors such as percentage of...
