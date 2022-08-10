Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Related
Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens
ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made. As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
postnewsgroup.com
Jamie Scardina Appointed Marin County Sheriff
Acting Marin County Sheriff Jamie Scardina had the “acting” taken off his title July 19 when the Marin County Board of Supervisors appointed him to the position, becoming the 22nd sheriff in county history. Scardina, a Marin native and 23-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, replaces the retired Robert Doyle. Scardina took the oath of office, administered by Doyle, at a public swearing-in ceremony on July 28.
KTVU FOX 2
Water tests show what's causing the Oakland Estuary to be muddy brown and slimy green
OAKLAND, Calif. - People and pets are urged to stay out of the Oakland Estuary and away from Alameda’s shoreline after potentially harmful algae blooms were discovered, following several water tests. For weeks, the water has looked muddy and murky, prompting those who live on or near the water...
oaklandside.org
When can Oakland close a homeless camp? Big changes underway
The city of Oakland has agreed to significantly change how it conducts closures of homeless encampments, settling a lawsuit filed by a group of unhoused residents in 2018. The city must now provide one week’s notice before closing a camp, more carefully store residents’ belongings, and avoid closing camps during rain or extreme weather.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
indybay.org
Fences Torn Down at 24th and Mission BART Plaza
While the fences have already been replaced, we will not sit quietly while the City treats the (housed and unhoused) residents, vendors, and workers who use the plaza every day like a nuisance to be swept up into its squad cars and jails. We will not sit quietly by while London Breed and her new puppet DA Brooke Jenkins unleash their goons on our neighbors in an effort to please their own big-money puppet masters. The City’s vision for the plaza and beyond is centered on gentrification and business interests. We know that San Francisco is more than a playground for the rich.
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Paddleboarder unhurt after second shark attack in 3 months at Bay Area beach
A paddleboarder in Pacific Grove narrowly escaped injury on Wednesday morning when a shark bit through their board, throwing the person and their dog into the water.
vallejosun.com
Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified
VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents confront Mayor Schaaf at Oakland town hall meeting
OAKLAND (KPIX) - The first of three town hall meetings hosted by Mayor Libby Schaaf got underway Tuesday night. People raised concerns like affordable housing, illegal dumping, and violence but it was the fate of Parker Elementary School that lead to the most heated exchange."I just said it. What are you going to do to hold Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) accountable for assaulting parents and community. What do you mean you don't remember that simple question? That's absurd!" Joel Velasquez shouted at the Mayor. Velasquez is also running for an OUSD board seat in District 6. The Oakland resident was...
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Shooting at 24-Hour Fitness In East Bay Kills One
California legislators are weighing a bill that would limit the use of solitary confinement in the state's prisons and jails. The bill, called the California Mandela Act, would limit solitary confinement for punitive purposes to 15 consecutive days, and no more than 45 days in any 180-day span. [New York Times]
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime
An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family’s laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
kalw.org
Governor Newsom will have to make a decision on safe drug consumption sites
Senate Bill 57 would allow safe drug consumption sites to operate in the state. The Bill would also launch pilot safe consumption sites in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles. The bill passed California’s Senate Wednesday. Governor Gavin Newsom has not signaled whether he intends to sign the bill into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Almanac Online
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
KTVU FOX 2
Redwood City tenant claims harassment from property management as she fights eviction
A Redwood City woman says she’s being pushed out of her apartment and harassed by the property management after receiving an eviction notice due to renovations. Today, faith leaders and a Redwood City Council member held a vigil in support of the tenant.
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
7x7.com
A renovated Victorian duplex with a lovely yard in the Mission asks $5 million
There are few spots in San Francisco we love as well as the cross-section where the Mission meets Noe Valley meets the Castro. The mix of urban hipster culture, the diverse queer scene, family-friendly neighborhood trappings, and Dolores Park are all within easy walking distance. This beautifully renovated Victorian duplex...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants
Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
New study shows bike lane on Richmond-San Rafael bridge is underused
MARIN - Currently, a lane on the Richmond-San Rafael bridge is cordoned off for bicycle and pedestrian use, but new data points to this path being severely underused.The plan was to convert the unused shoulder of the upper deck into a bike and pedestrian lane using a moveable barrier. That's been done, but now a UC Berkeley study, commissioned by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, says use of the path has been light. The average number of bike crossings on a weekday is only 136--or 68 people if they're all roundtrips. And the study shows that only 16 pedestrians, on...
As Yerba Buena Island’s new residents move in, evicted residents look back
"Rather than saying it's an enclave for the rich, people should be saying, 'Isn't this a spectacular execution of what San Francisco aspires to be?'"
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Cities Among Most Educated in U.S.: Report
A recently released report listed some Bay Area cities as the most educated in the country. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara and San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley ranked among the top 10 places in WalletHub's "2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America." The report based the rankings on factors such as percentage of...
Comments / 0