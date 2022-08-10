ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former police commissioner running for District Attorney

The San Francisco Standard reports Hamasaki has until Friday to finish filing his papers and paying the six-thousand dollar fee to make the November ballot. Hamasaki is a criminal defense attorney and has been a longtime critic of the San Francisco Police Department during his four years on the Police Commission.
Reports: SF DA Brooke Jenkins paid $100K for consulting on Boudin recall

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Brooke Jenkins, who was appointed San Francisco District Attorney by Mayor London Breed last month after being the public face of the recall of her predecessor, was paid more than $100,000 to consult a nonprofit formed by a billionaire who helped bankroll the recall effort, multiple media outlets have reported. Jenkins, […]
Protesters Brutalized by SF City Employees Announce Federal Civil Suit

Today renowned civil rights lawyer John Burris filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in the case of abortion rights protester Kareim McKnight. McKnight was injected with a sedative by an EMT after she and and another protester demonstrated against the anticipated Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade on June 13.
Fences Torn Down at 24th and Mission BART Plaza

While the fences have already been replaced, we will not sit quietly while the City treats the (housed and unhoused) residents, vendors, and workers who use the plaza every day like a nuisance to be swept up into its squad cars and jails. We will not sit quietly by while London Breed and her new puppet DA Brooke Jenkins unleash their goons on our neighbors in an effort to please their own big-money puppet masters. The City’s vision for the plaza and beyond is centered on gentrification and business interests. We know that San Francisco is more than a playground for the rich.
Stay issued for construction at People’s Park

Workers moved into the park early Wednesday morning to start work on a $312 million housing project and by late morning had cut down trees. Protesters halted the work while law enforcement arrested seven people in the process, according to the university. The melee injured two law enforcement officers, UC officials said.
