kalw.org
Former police commissioner running for District Attorney
The San Francisco Standard reports Hamasaki has until Friday to finish filing his papers and paying the six-thousand dollar fee to make the November ballot. Hamasaki is a criminal defense attorney and has been a longtime critic of the San Francisco Police Department during his four years on the Police Commission.
Reports: SF DA Brooke Jenkins paid $100K for consulting on Boudin recall
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Brooke Jenkins, who was appointed San Francisco District Attorney by Mayor London Breed last month after being the public face of the recall of her predecessor, was paid more than $100,000 to consult a nonprofit formed by a billionaire who helped bankroll the recall effort, multiple media outlets have reported. Jenkins, […]
indybay.org
Protesters Brutalized by SF City Employees Announce Federal Civil Suit
Today renowned civil rights lawyer John Burris filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in the case of abortion rights protester Kareim McKnight. McKnight was injected with a sedative by an EMT after she and and another protester demonstrated against the anticipated Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade on June 13.
davisvanguard.org
Appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins Pulls Papers to Run for Office
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Brooke Jenkins, who was appointed as San Francisco District Attorney after the recall of former DA Chesa Boudin, made it official Monday, announcing she’s running for the office, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. Chronicle reporter Rachel Swan wrote a “giddy crowd greeted San...
kalw.org
Governor Newsom will have to make a decision on safe drug consumption sites
Senate Bill 57 would allow safe drug consumption sites to operate in the state. The Bill would also launch pilot safe consumption sites in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles. The bill passed California’s Senate Wednesday. Governor Gavin Newsom has not signaled whether he intends to sign the bill into...
californiaglobe.com
SF DA Brooke Jenkins Announces She Will Run For Special DA Election in November
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins submitted paperwork at the Department of Elections to a cheering crowd on Monday, officially entering the November special election to fill out the remainder of what was originally former DA Chesa Boudin’s term. Ever since Boudin was recalled in June, speculation has been...
SF school commissioner accused of racism casts lone vote against Muslim holiday
On Tuesday the San Francisco Board of Education voted to recognize Eid as an official school holiday, but one member of the Board voted no, according to a press release from
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Activist Said She Was Sedated for Protesting, Decides to Sue San Francisco
A Bay Area woman is now suing San Francisco because she was forcibly sedated by a paramedic for protesting, she said. The woman said it all began when she was taken out by force from a Warriors championship game for protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Abortion rights activist...
indybay.org
Fences Torn Down at 24th and Mission BART Plaza
While the fences have already been replaced, we will not sit quietly while the City treats the (housed and unhoused) residents, vendors, and workers who use the plaza every day like a nuisance to be swept up into its squad cars and jails. We will not sit quietly by while London Breed and her new puppet DA Brooke Jenkins unleash their goons on our neighbors in an effort to please their own big-money puppet masters. The City’s vision for the plaza and beyond is centered on gentrification and business interests. We know that San Francisco is more than a playground for the rich.
Bay Area's biggest county gets encouraging sign in new homelessness data
The Bay Area’s most populous county placed 20% more unhoused residents in permanent housing in the first half of this year than the last six months of 2021, according to new data published earlier this week.
kalw.org
Nearly 200 people marched in San Francisco’s “Defend Asian Elders March” on Sunday
March organizers - The Asian Justice Movement - have specific demands of the city. They want increased security in low-income senior living facilities. They are also calling on San Francisco Police Chief William Scott to hold a town hall on the issue within the next 10 days. There were two...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants
Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
indiacurrents.com
Fremont Classical Dancer Named US Presidential Scholar
FREMONT, CA — Reva Srivastava is not your average college bound teen. She has a superpower almost as exciting as Ms. Marvel, perhaps even better. Reva is a Kathak dancer and was recently named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts. “It was like, 6am in the morning,”...
travelawaits.com
6 Reasons To Explore Concord, California On Your Next Visit To San Francisco
My first stop was only the beginning of the unique places and attractions I was to discover in Concord, California, in Contra Costa County. I parked my car on the side street, walked one block, and entered the space through a vine-laden archway. Lush plants with colorful blossoms were everywhere. Three-tier fountains added a refreshing water-rushing sound on this hot summer day, and white, red-roofed Spanish architectural buildings surrounded the space. What lay before me looked like a movie set with an unlimited budget.
kalw.org
Stay issued for construction at People’s Park
Workers moved into the park early Wednesday morning to start work on a $312 million housing project and by late morning had cut down trees. Protesters halted the work while law enforcement arrested seven people in the process, according to the university. The melee injured two law enforcement officers, UC officials said.
calmatters.network
Report says housing 'out of reach' for Bay Area minimum wage workers
A person who wants to live in a two-bedroom, market rate apartment in the San Francisco metropolitan area must make more than $60 an hour to afford it, according to a report released Thursday by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The San Francisco metro area, comprised of San Francisco,...
Why California schools are starting later this year
Millions of California youth will have the opportunity to sleep a little more this school year (or, at least, stay up a little later) as Senate Bill 328 goes into effect.
The Daily 08-10-22: Want to get into the Bay Area housing market? Buy somewhere else
If buyers can't afford a home in the Bay Area real estate market, they're trying a new strategy: buying a vacation home as an investment property. Read more. • 'Monster' home divides Hawaii residents amid housing crisis • Casket gets knocked over at Bay Area funeral where massive family brawl breaks out
thecentersquare.com
In San Francisco, some cops and firefighters make nearly half a million a year
(The Center Square) – An assistant chief of the fire department for the city of San Francisco made $458,223 in 2021, thanks in part to $193,883 in overtime as he led a group of 11 employees of the fire department who made more than $400,000 that year. One firefighter...
The Almanac Online
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
