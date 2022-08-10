Read full article on original website
1 man shot in Lexington, injury not life-threatening
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police responded to shots fired on Saturday. At around 10:42 p.m., officials told FOX 56 that they found an adult male suffering from what they have been told is a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. There are currently no suspects as this incident remains under...
Eastern Kentucky University supporting flood-affected students
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – College students are heading back to campus for the fall semester. For the hundreds of students affected by the floods. Eastern Kentucky University is extending help to their own to make sure their back on their feet in time for school. At least 100 EKU students were impacted in some way by the floods. In 2020, the university set up the “Student Assistance Fund for Eastern” to help students with immediate emergency needs.
19-year-old shot, killed in Lexington; investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. At around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Upon arriving at the scene, 19-year-old Demetrius Shelton was located with a gunshot wound....
Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
6th car collision plows into Lexington barbershop
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington barber is sweeping up more than hair Friday night. He’s cleaning up glass and debris after a car crashed into the shop; a situation he’s all too familiar with. Fades Barbershop is located at the corner of West Third Street...
Suspect arrested after downtown Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A suspect is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Short Street in Lexington. Lexington police said at around 2:40 p.m. they received a call claiming an occupant of a white Chrysler 300 fired multiple shots causing property damage to a vehicle. Police...
West Jessamine, Scott Co. hold final football scrimmages
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – On the last Friday night until December without high school football games, a number of teams across the Commonwealth held their final scrimmages to get ready for the season. West Jessamine went 5-6 last year and is looking to take a step forward this...
Bar raised at Woodford Co. after state semifinal trip
VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Woodford County High School football team has entered a new era since head coach Dennis Johnson arrived seven years ago. His experience playing in the NFL and at Kentucky brought a change of culture, evident in the Yellow Jackets’ run to the state semifinals last year.
Kentucky gas prices continue to drop, national average below $4
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – According to AAA, at the beginning of July, the average price for a gallon of gas in the United States was $4.84. In Kentucky, it was $4.55 and in Lexington, it was just above the state average at $4.63. Fast forward to this weekend,...
EKU football holds scrimmage as fall camp continues
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Eastern Kentucky University football team entered fall camp with high expectations to compete in the ASUN conference and the FBS as a whole. The team has only built on those expectations as camp has continued. The Colonels held a scrimmage at Roy Kidd...
Justin Logan’s forecast: A Fall preview
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The cold front has pushed south and lower humidity continues to push into the state. Add in temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon and it’s a fall preview. We’ll have a few high clouds drifting into the state this afternoon, but still a beauty. Make some outdoor plans!
