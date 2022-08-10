RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – College students are heading back to campus for the fall semester. For the hundreds of students affected by the floods. Eastern Kentucky University is extending help to their own to make sure their back on their feet in time for school. At least 100 EKU students were impacted in some way by the floods. In 2020, the university set up the “Student Assistance Fund for Eastern” to help students with immediate emergency needs.

