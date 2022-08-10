ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta approves ordnance requiring special licenses for adult businesses

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta City Council voted unanimously to overhaul the city's sex-shop law. It would mandate adult-entertainment businesses apply for special licenses. The council approved the ordinance on Wednesday. The new regulation creates a new, special license for adult establishments. Employees would also have to get a special license from the city to work at the business.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Powdery substance' found in letter at Cobb County courthouse

Fire officials say an employee at the Cobb County courthouse complex opening a letter spotted a 'powdery substance' fall out of the envelop. Officials were able to determine the substance was not a threat. The incident did cause a disruption only some of the service as well as traffic.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA - Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for her campaign. Abrams will isolate until she tests negative. Abrams, on Monday night, delivered an economic address in Atlanta for a crowd of entrepreneurs and political leaders. She tested negative for COVID-19 before...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Government
Fulton County, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Fulton County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Woodstock pauses new tobacco, CBD specialty shops

The Woodstock City Council voted unanimously to suspend issuing business licenses on new tobacco specialty stores and CBD businesses in the city for the next 120 days. The city will be conducting an impact student of those businesses.
WOODSTOCK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family dog perishes in Cherokee County house fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters worked to put out a blaze that engulfed a home Tuesday afternoon in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services was called to a residential structure fire on Breedlove Road just before 1 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a home with significant fire and...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#County Government#Cdc#Diseases#General Health#Fox
fox5atlanta.com

Father asked to leave flight for holding toddler on his lap, airline responds

ATLANTA - A man said an incident on a Frontier Airlines flight ruined what was supposed to be a carefree weekend trip. Chrisean Rose said his flight to Atlanta was fine, but his toddler was nervous on a flight from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Orlando. It was her second time on an airplane, Rose said.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Dispute over fries leads to arrest of man out on bond for murder

KENNESAW, Ga - It started with a disagreement over fries at a fast food restaurant. It turned into a police chase and the same customer who called 911 being arrested. Police say that customer was out on bond on murder charges. The disagreement happened at the McDonald's in Kennesaw. Police...
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Alleged driver in Coweta County off-road pursuit arrested

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement announced the arrest of a man suspected of leading deputies on a car chase through yards in a Coweta County neighborhood. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said Brandon Almond Daniel was taken into custody on Wednesday night. Daniel allegedly had his 16-year-old stepson and a 14-year-old in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Public Health
fox5atlanta.com

Funeral held for Brianna Grier

The woman who died after falling out of a deputy's patrol car in Hancock County was laid to rest. The funeral for 28-year-old Brianna Grier was held on Thursday in Atlanta.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Loved ones mourn woman who died after falling out of Georgia deputy's patrol car

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who died after falling out of a Georgia deputy's patrol car was laid to rest on Thursday. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died from those injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Violent encounter with traveler at Atlanta's airport leads to officer's dismissal

A police officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been relieved of duty after an encounter with a traveler. The would-be passenger was not allowed to board his flight. An officer came over, led him from the gate and things went downhill from there. The city has now taken action against the officer after investigators reviewed the body cam video.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Morrow police chief dies at 47

Former Morrow Police Chief James "Jimmy" Callaway passed away unexpectedly Monday while in Savannah for a GGIA conference. He was 47.
MORROW, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy