fox5atlanta.com
Marietta approves ordnance requiring special licenses for adult businesses
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta City Council voted unanimously to overhaul the city's sex-shop law. It would mandate adult-entertainment businesses apply for special licenses. The council approved the ordinance on Wednesday. The new regulation creates a new, special license for adult establishments. Employees would also have to get a special license from the city to work at the business.
fox5atlanta.com
'Powdery substance' found in letter at Cobb County courthouse
Fire officials say an employee at the Cobb County courthouse complex opening a letter spotted a 'powdery substance' fall out of the envelop. Officials were able to determine the substance was not a threat. The incident did cause a disruption only some of the service as well as traffic.
fox5atlanta.com
Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19
ATLANTA - Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for her campaign. Abrams will isolate until she tests negative. Abrams, on Monday night, delivered an economic address in Atlanta for a crowd of entrepreneurs and political leaders. She tested negative for COVID-19 before...
fox5atlanta.com
Former Morrow police chief dies unexpectedly, community honors career of service
MORROW, Ga. - Flags fly at half-staff outside the Morrow Police Department in honor of former Chief James "Jimmy" Callaway. "I think one of the things that makes Chief Callaway unique is that his legacy's going to live on far, far past just his time in the city," said Interim Morrow Police Chief David Snively.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man saved by letter carrier, neighbor: ‘I’m very thankful’
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - In a matter of moments, a United States Postal Service Letter Carrier went from delivering the mail in a Stockbridge neighborhood Monday to delivering emergency medical attention with the help of another person. "He was sitting in a chair with his head back and I said Mr....
fox5atlanta.com
Woodstock pauses new tobacco, CBD specialty shops
The Woodstock City Council voted unanimously to suspend issuing business licenses on new tobacco specialty stores and CBD businesses in the city for the next 120 days. The city will be conducting an impact student of those businesses.
fox5atlanta.com
Family dog perishes in Cherokee County house fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters worked to put out a blaze that engulfed a home Tuesday afternoon in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services was called to a residential structure fire on Breedlove Road just before 1 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a home with significant fire and...
fox5atlanta.com
Student brought 2 guns to McDonough school, 1 accidentally discharges, officials say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County Schools officials said Wednesday a student is facing disciplinary actions and possible criminal charges after bringing two loaded guns to school on Wednesday. Police said one of those guns accidentally went off. Officials said reports of what sounded like a "possible gunshot" at McDonough High...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia horse track faces accusations of animal cruelty
Allegations of gambling and animal cruelty have surfaced at a Georgia horse track. The owner of the facility in Lamar County says the complaints are not true.
fox5atlanta.com
Father asked to leave flight for holding toddler on his lap, airline responds
ATLANTA - A man said an incident on a Frontier Airlines flight ruined what was supposed to be a carefree weekend trip. Chrisean Rose said his flight to Atlanta was fine, but his toddler was nervous on a flight from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Orlando. It was her second time on an airplane, Rose said.
fox5atlanta.com
Dispute over fries leads to arrest of man out on bond for murder
KENNESAW, Ga - It started with a disagreement over fries at a fast food restaurant. It turned into a police chase and the same customer who called 911 being arrested. Police say that customer was out on bond on murder charges. The disagreement happened at the McDonald's in Kennesaw. Police...
fox5atlanta.com
Alleged driver in Coweta County off-road pursuit arrested
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement announced the arrest of a man suspected of leading deputies on a car chase through yards in a Coweta County neighborhood. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said Brandon Almond Daniel was taken into custody on Wednesday night. Daniel allegedly had his 16-year-old stepson and a 14-year-old in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.
fox5atlanta.com
Thomaston-Upson County Schools: 'Massager' was mistaken as firearm, prompting lockdown
THOMASTON, Ga. - Upson County Sheriff's deputies said a hand-held massager that resembled a gun prompted a lockdown at all schools in Upson County. Deputies reported that the incident occurred on Tuesday around 11:50 a.m. when a parent dialed 911 stating their child saw another student with a handgun while in the boy's restroom at school.
fox5atlanta.com
Children of 82-year-old woman missing from Coweta County thankful for help, prayers
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The family of an 82-year-old woman reported missing from Senoia on Tuesday morning said they're overwhelmed by the community's effort in searching for the last two days. Nina Lipscomb was last seen on Al Roberts Road around 2 a.m., according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office....
fox5atlanta.com
Funeral held for Brianna Grier
The woman who died after falling out of a deputy's patrol car in Hancock County was laid to rest. The funeral for 28-year-old Brianna Grier was held on Thursday in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Loved ones mourn woman who died after falling out of Georgia deputy's patrol car
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who died after falling out of a Georgia deputy's patrol car was laid to rest on Thursday. Brianna Grier, 28, suffered significant injuries as she was being driven to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 and died from those injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on July 21, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
fox5atlanta.com
Berkmar High School placed on lockdown after weapon reported on campus, officials say
LILBURN, Ga. - A Gwinnett County high school was placed on lockdown after officials say a gun was reported on campus Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Gwinnett County Public Schools say Berkmar High School was under a hard lockdown most of the afternoon. Officials say no gun was found. "I...
fox5atlanta.com
Violent encounter with traveler at Atlanta's airport leads to officer's dismissal
A police officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been relieved of duty after an encounter with a traveler. The would-be passenger was not allowed to board his flight. An officer came over, led him from the gate and things went downhill from there. The city has now taken action against the officer after investigators reviewed the body cam video.
fox5atlanta.com
Morrow police chief dies at 47
Former Morrow Police Chief James "Jimmy" Callaway passed away unexpectedly Monday while in Savannah for a GGIA conference. He was 47.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County high school locked down over report of gun on campus
Berkmar High School was placed on a hard lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a report of a weapon on campus. Students were eventually dismissed for the day. Police say no gun was found and there were no injuries.
