EW.com
Rosario Dawson may have accidentally let slip that The Punisher is returning with Jon Bernthal
You just can't kill Frank Castle. With Disney+ reviving at least one of Netflix's canceled Marvel shows, fans got to thinking it was only a matter of time before The Punisher got his due — though that time may have come a little earlier than expected if Rosario Dawson has her facts right.
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
Russo Bros. Rejected Kevin Feige’s Pitch to Kill Off the Six Original Avengers: ‘Way Too Aggressive’
Click here to read the full article. “Avengers: Endgame” killed off Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige originally wanted an even bigger bloodbath. Filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo recently confirmed on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that Feige pitched them on killing off all the original Avengers, meaning Chris Evans (Captain America), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) would’ve also met their demise. “There were lots of rumors swirling about who was gonna die,” Joe Russo said. “Kevin did actually pitch, at one point, taking...
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister
MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts
Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
Daredevil, Wong And More Marvel Characters Keep Appearing On Disney+ And She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Has Strong Opinions On Their Parts
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Tatiana Maslany discusses the roles that Daredevil, Wong and more play on the Disney+ show.
John Wick Chapter 4's Hiroyuki Sanada Teases A History With Keanu Reeves' Hero In The Upcoming Sequel
John Wick Chapter 4's Hiroyuki Sanada is teasing a history with Keanu Reeves' hero in the upcoming sequel.
thedigitalfix.com
Ironheart set photos reveal worst Marvel villain is about to join MCU
The MCU has been going for more than ten years now. Along the way, the Marvel movies have introduced us to some of the most reprehensible villains in cinematic history. We’re thinking of the genocidal Thanos, the murderous Hela, and the devious Loki. The new Marvel series Ironheart, though,...
Giancarlo Esposito confirms Marvel talks, says he wants to play Professor X
Marvel announced the entire MCU Phase 5 at Comic-Con a few weeks ago and unveiled three major titles from Phase 6. But we still don’t have an announcement for the rumored The Mutants movie that will bring Marvel’s X-Men to the MCU. And rumors say it might be years before the mutants join the Avengers. But some actors are already excited about the prospect, with Giancarlo Esposito having just confirmed that he wants to play the X-Men’s iconic Professor X.
Marvel has just revealed its biggest ‘crossover’ project since Avengers: Endgame
Marvel Studios seems to have revealed which forthcoming title will be its biggest since Avengers: Endgame.Interestingly, the identity of the project is a TV series. Since 2021, the film studio has released several shows that have tracked the journey of certain characters in between films, while also introducing brand new arrivals that aren’t likely to appear on the big screen.For example, WandaVision was a vital watch ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to the inclusion of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, while the forthcoming Captain America film, led by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, might not make...
The Villain of 'Black Panther 2' Is a Brand New Character to the MCU
Ever since the passing of Chadwick Boseman in Aug. 2020, the future of the Black Panther film series seems to have had one issue after another. Fans have wondered if and how the movies could go on without a T'Challa. Not to mention there have been a number of delays in filming the upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law EPs Reveal How Her Fourth-Wall Breaking Evolved
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is finally about to arrive, and its set to bring a specific new flavor into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series' titular protagonist, Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has had a unique and self-aware tenure in the MCU, with her being one of the first comic characters to break the fourth wall and talk directly to the audience. ComicBook.com recently got to attend the virtual press conference for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where head writer Jessica Gao and director and executive producer Kat Coiro revealed how her fourth-wall-breaking in the series evolved over time, with the show briefly considering including text boxes of "editor's notes" onscreen, that Jen could interact with like she does in the comics.
12 Great Marvel Heroes Introduced In Phase 4 Who Should be In The Next Avengers Movies, Ranked By Their Power Levels
With two Avengers films now dated for 2025, it's time to imagine which new characters will team up for the fight.
disneydining.com
Marvel Confirms Worst Kept Secret in MCU
The hole left in the MCU by Chadwick Boseman can ot be understated. When Black Panther hit theaters in February of 2018, it immediately became one of the most impactful and important comic book movies of all time. It opened new doors for comic book movies through its representation, not as side characters or replacements for other characters, but as original heros. The film’s prominence, originality, and impact are in part why the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa (aka the Black Panther) almost 2 years ago was such a great loss for the MCU, Marvel fans, and the world.
The Mandalorian’s Giancarlo Esposito Confirms Talks With Marvel, Reveals The Famous Superhero He Hopes To Play
Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito has his sights set on a classic Marvel hero, and we really want this to happen.
Plot of canceled Batgirl movie leaked by someone who saw a test screening
Batgirl has been the talk of the town lately after Warner Bros. Discovery’s abrupt cancellation. Reports that followed the surprising news revealed that David Zaslav & Co. were reorganizing the DCEU, and Batgirl did not make fiscal sense for the studio. Batgirl’s low-stakes plot did not yield the expected reactions in early screenings. As a result, Zaslav decided to opt for a tax write-off rather than put Batgirl in theaters or on HBO Max.
‘Game Of Thrones’ Team Kept George R.R. Martin Out Of The Loop In Later Seasons, He Claims
In yet another bit of distancing from the Game of Thrones final seasons that disappointed many fans, author George R.R. Martin told the New York Times he wasn’t in the loop on its creative decisions. During an interview with the Times, the 73-year-old Martin, the author of the fantasy novel collection upon which the television series was based, claimed he wasn’t that involved in the series’ final seasons. Seasons 1 and 2 of Game of Thrones mostly covered the first two books in his “A Song of Ice and Fire” series, Game of Thrones and A Clash of Kings. The third and...
Collider
Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, and Jason Alexander Join Russo Brothers 'The Electric State'
Fresh off of the successful release of The Gray Man, the Russo Brothers are gearing up for their next project, The Electric State, with the announcement of several prominent actors joining the film, according to an exclusive from Deadline. Filming for the upcoming movie is expected to begin later this fall.
