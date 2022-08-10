Read full article on original website
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Jennifer Lawrence runs into woman wearing the same dress in NYC
Don’t look up — because you might spot a stranger wearing your outfit. In a hilarious case of dressing déjà vu, Jennifer Lawrence bumped into another woman in her exact La Garçonne frock ($625) while out for a stroll in NYC Sunday. The “Hunger Games” actress, 31, paired the strappy sand-colored style with sold-out sandals from The Row and a Trademark bucket bag ($498), while her trendy twin looked equally chic with her Bottega Veneta bag and chunky clogs. Lawrence was first spotted in the sundress on July 29, when she styled it with a gingham bucket hat and a Dior saddle bag. While the...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Melanie Griffith Is All Smiles In Little Black Dress On Her 65th Birthday: Photo
Melanie Griffith always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she celebrated her 65th birthday party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. Melanie’s birthday was on August 9 and she looked stunning when she wore a long-sleeve, high-neck black mini dress.
Lady Gaga Takes London in a Red Sculpted Dress and Sleek Thigh-High Combat Boots
Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga continues her Chromatica Ball Tour, donning more show-stopping styles. The musician is touring the globe for her sixth studio album. The “Bad Romance” songstress performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday, the fifth stop on her 18 stop world tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Gaga donned a dark red maxi dress with intense geometric shoulder detailing. The look was flourished with sparkles. The gown featured a mock-neck style with a sculpted bodice...
Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Affleck Shows Her Colorful Skater Style in Mismatched Rainbow Socks, Vans Sneakers & Queen Rock Band Tribute Shirt on Honeymoon in Paris
Click here to read the full article. Seraphina Affleck pulled out a fun outfit for a family day out in Paris. The daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping in Paris with her dad and Jennifer Lopez. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, were also by their side. Lopez and Affleck, who tied the married in Las Vegas earlier this month in a simple wedding ceremony, have continued to celebrate their nuptials and explore the French capital with their children. For the outing, Seraphina wore an oversized shirt that was decorated...
Gwen Stefani Looks Wild With Off-Center Pigtails, Cowboy Boots & Mismatched Flannel Outfit
Gwen Stefani is always rocking some unique outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The 52-year-old had her platinum blonde hair up in a bunch of different pigtails as she wore a mismatched red and blue flannel ensemble. Gwen’s...
Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Abs As She Struts Through NYC In Casual Couture — Get The Look
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Julianne Hough ate her breakfast on the go as she strutted through the streets of New York City on Tuesday, August 2. The dancing diva was on her way to a matinee performance of the Broadway show POTUS, which is the Dancing With the Stars alum's first acting role in the Broadway musical industry.Hough was seen wearing a neutral-toned summer style as she walked through Manhattan sipping an iced coffee and eating an...
Britney Spears Dances & Dips In Y2K Micro Shorts & Electric Blue Sneakers to Rihanna’s Music
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears dipped and swayed to Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain” song in an Instagram video shared yesterday. The pop star sported a casual outfit...
The 25 Best Wide-Leg Pants to Wear This Summer and Beyond, From Denim to Luxe Trousers
Whether you call them puddle pants, culottes or palazzo pants, baggier bottoms are shaping up to be one of the most popular pandemic-influenced fashion trends. Roomy sweatpants and loungewear have left us wanting to stay comfy beyond working from home, which is why wide-leg pants are likely to be mainstays on the red carpet, in offices and on the stylish streets for some time. Winona Ryder wore an oversized three-piece suit that included wide-leg black trousers at the premiere for Stranger Things season four, while Jennifer Lawrence recently stepped out in New York’s West Village wearing baggy denim by The Row. Bridgerton...
Hilary Duff Goes Barefoot in Sweats With Meghan Trainor & Ashley Tisdale for Girls’ Trip
Click here to read the full article. Hilary Duff joined several women over the weekend for a girls’ trip. The “How I Met Your Father” actress posted to her Instagram on Sunday with an array of photos and videos from her weekend. She joined several other women, including Ashley Tisdale and Meghan Trainor for a mom’s weekend away spent north of San Diego, Calif. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) In a group shot, the women all dressed comfortably and most wore matching white sweatpants and hoodies. Duff opted for the white sweats, but she added...
Jennifer Lopez Gets Pretty in Pink Pussybow Top & 6-Inch Birthday Heels With Ben Affleck & Kids on Honeymoon Trip
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving. The “Halftime” star continued her chic summer style streak while out in Paris with her husband Ben Affleck today. The newlywed couple have been enjoying an eventful honeymoon in the City of Lights with their children. Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz and her son Maximillian Muñiz from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck also came along for some fun. The group was spotted leaving the Micromania store in Paris. The world renowned pop icon was fashionably dressed for the...
Zendaya Shocks in Barbiecore Pink Look and Matching Sky-High Platforms in New Valentino Campaign
Click here to read the full article. Zendaya wore a full Valentino pink ensemble with their coveted platforms for the Italian luxury brand’s newest ad campaign. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli conceived a new campaign, entitled PINK PP, centered around the trademark Barbiecore color for the brand. The designer brand described its version of pink as a different emotional and mental space, a collateral dimension to the real that can be accessed. For the pink-filled campaign, Zendaya was one of two central stars, along with Sir Lewis Hamilton, shot by Micheal Bailey Gates. The actress was styled in an all Pink PP monochrome...
Elle
Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Attend UNICEF Benefit In Sexy Spaghetti Strap Dress
On Saturday, the UNICEF ball in Capri, Italy, saw a lot of celebrity guests and that included model Leni Klum, daughter to the famous super model Heidi Klum. A sense of style seems to run in the family, because Leni showed up wearing an absolutely stunning spaghetti strap dress with a sexy plunging neckline that showcased her décolletage.
Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Child Emme Muniz in Baggy Jeans & Converse Sneakers on Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued their Paris family tour with their children. On Tuesday, the newlywed couple explored the Louvre museum in the French capital. Lopez’s child from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme Muñiz, came along for the private visit as well as Affleck’s daughter from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck.
Jennifer Lawrence's $790 Wide-Leg Jeans Are the Harbinger of Between-Season Dressing
It's August, everybody, so it's time to start updating your closet with pieces that are breathable but still offer a bit of coverage for those cooler, windy nights. And Jennifer Lawrence is showing us how. Over the weekend, the Don't Look Up actress, 31, stepped out in ultra wide-legged jeans...
Keke Palmer Sees Green in Lace Gown and Satin Platforms at ‘Nope’ London Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer packed a punch at the London premiere for her latest film, Jordan Peele’s horror thriller “Nope.” While hitting the red carpet with co-star Daniel Kaluuya at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the Emmy Award-winning star posed in a green lace gown. The long-sleeved number featured a swirling floral pattern, as well as a dramatically feathered midsection. Completing Palmer’s ensemble were delicate sparkling huggie earrings, allowing her statement dress to take center stage. Palmer’s footwear of choice consisted of an equally bold pair of platform sandals. The “True Jackson, V.P.” actress’ style included stiletto...
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Goes Grunge in Vest, Short Shorts and Leather Cut-Out Boots at Louis Vuitton Party
Click here to read the full article. Ava Phillippe took a walk on the edgy side for Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibit opening party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Thursday night. The social media influencer — and daughter of Reese Witherspoon — arrived at the event in a pair of high-waisted black short shorts and a white tank top. Giving her outfit an edge was a black vest with a pointed hemline, as well as ornate gold and black embroidery and swirling loop closures. However, Phillippe wasn’t the first star to wear the vest; “Squid Game” actress HoYeon Jung also...
wmagazine.com
Bella Hadid Brings Back The Pencil Skirt On Date With Marc Kalman
On Tuesday, August 9, Bella Hadid stepped out with her boyfriend Marc Kalman for an intimate dinner date. The 25-year-old model has been bringing back a few fashion trends the past few months and her current favorite looks were in full display. Hadid has been enjoying her knee-high socks a...
Lady Gaga Wears Mom Jeans and Sleek Stiletto Boots While in New York City
Lady Gaga was spotted hitting the streets of New York in an all-black ensemble on Thursday. Last we saw the “House Of Gucci” star, on stage for her Chromatica Ball tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage that day in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Today, Gaga paid a quick visit to her friend and fellow singer Tony Bennett while in New York. For her outing, the “Bad Romance” songstress wore a long black trench coat that covered most of Gaga’s body. The outerwear was fitted with long sleeves and...
Jennifer Lopez Shows How to Take the Plunging Crop Top Into Fall
Crop tops are a summer staple, but when the temps drop and the wind gets more brisk, it can be tricky knowing how to get the most mileage out of them. When in doubt, take a cue from the one and only Jennifer Lopez, an undisputed queen of crop tops who knows that a head-to-toe black outfit works for just about any season. On Tuesday, for instance, she made her way to a Los Angeles dance studio, where the 53-year-old superstar showed off some midriff skin with a cropped long-sleeve top by sportswear brand Kith.
