All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Julianne Hough ate her breakfast on the go as she strutted through the streets of New York City on Tuesday, August 2. The dancing diva was on her way to a matinee performance of the Broadway show POTUS, which is the Dancing With the Stars alum's first acting role in the Broadway musical industry.Hough was seen wearing a neutral-toned summer style as she walked through Manhattan sipping an iced coffee and eating an...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO