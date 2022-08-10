ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

wegotthiscovered.com

Idris Elba has BDE (big dad energy) and we can’t get enough

Idris Ebla is the definition of BDE, and you’re only partially on the right track if your mind immediately went somewhere rather risqué. One of PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Men of the Year, Elba clearly exudes confidence that can instantly make a person weak at the knees, but his Big Dad Energy is even more appealing.
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Is Buff In Tight T-Shirt After 60th Birthday As He Prepares To Fly A Helicopter: Photos

Tom Cruise was spotted boarding his helicopter and flying through Southwest London on July 15, and he looked dapper while doing so. The 60-year-old Mission: Impossible actor donned a tight light blue tee that accentuated his biceps and a fitted pair of dark blue jeans as he waved to onlookers before hopping into his helicopter. He completed his casual outfit with black work boots and held a black backpack in his right hand. He looked excited to be on board of his helicopter and gave another wave to fans as he prepared for take off.
HollywoodLife

Sydney Sweeney Wears Nothing But An Off-The-Shoulder Robe In Gorgeous Photo

Euphoria star Syndey Sweeney is heating up her Instagram page! The 24-year-old actress took to her feed on August 1 to share a jaw-dropping photo of herself posing in nothing but a white robe, which she let hang around her chest and kept closed with just her hand. She leaned against distressed blue wallpaper that featured a floral design and looked away from the camera. Syndey’s gorgeous blonde hair was blown out and she wore simple makeup matched with a nude lip. She simply captioned the stunning snapshot with flower, bird, and butterfly emojis and a yellow heart.
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
Idris Elba
Trevor Noah
The Independent

‘We were humiliated’: Audrina Patridge recalls Justin Timberlake’s ‘rude, diva behaviour’ at 2007 VMAs

Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lawrence Twins With Husband Cooke Maroney In White T-Shirt As They Head For Flight Out Of NYC

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and her husband Cooke Maroney, 38, were on the move on Sunday, August 7. They were pictured at JFK Airport in New York City, possibly flying somewhere fun to start celebrating Jennifer’s birthday that’s coming up. The actress and the art gallerist wore matching white T-shirts and black face masks as they made their way through the airport. Such a cute couple!
shefinds

Reese Witherspoon Is A Vision In Ivory As Her Bead-Embellished Minidress Steals The Show On The 'Surface' Red Carpet

Reese Witherspoon graced the red carpet premiere of her new show Surface in New York City this week and stunned in an ivory minidress with gold and silver beading detail. The Where The Crawdads Sing producer, 46, donned an exquisite custom Schiaparelli frock for the evening, and paired the piece with classic pointed-toe, white Christian Louboutin heels.
In Style

Dua Lipa's Sweetheart Bustier Is the Date-Night Inspiration We Need

Sometimes — well, honestly, most of the time — Dua Lipa's outfits aren't something that many people can recreate (unless they've got access to Blumarine's latest and greatest or a direct line to Donatella Versace, that is). But the superstar singer's latest Instagram photo dump offers up a few fashion tips that just about anyone can incorporate into their daily lives and it doesn't take an entire popstar-approved wardrobe.
OK! Magazine

Hunkier Then Ever: Ben Affleck Shows Off Buff Arms — See The Photos

Ben Affleck has that newlywed glow! The actor arrived on set of his untitled Nike film in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 2, looking renewed following his whirlwind European honeymoon with wife Jennifer Lopez. As seen in photos, Affleck showcased his buff arms in a grey t-shirt representing his hometown of Boston while rocking a laid back pair of jeans and a black backpack. While arriving to the movie shoot, the handsome hunk puffed on a cigarette and clutched a can of Dr. Pepper.PHOTOS: 'EXHAUSTED' BEN AFFLECK'S 'FULL-ON MELTDOWN' BEFORE WEDDING WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ CAUGHT ON CAMERAThe Argo star's Parisian...
