Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Idris Elba has BDE (big dad energy) and we can’t get enough
Idris Ebla is the definition of BDE, and you’re only partially on the right track if your mind immediately went somewhere rather risqué. One of PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Men of the Year, Elba clearly exudes confidence that can instantly make a person weak at the knees, but his Big Dad Energy is even more appealing.
People
Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Joins Him on the Red Carpet for 'Beast' Premiere in New York City
Idris Elba brought his 20-year-old daughter Isan as well as his wife Sabrina Dhowre to Monday's premiere of his new film Beast at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. The actor, 49, posed alongside his daughter on the red carpet, both dressed to the nines for the exciting night out.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Will Smith’s Ex Sheree Zampino Gets Honest About Co-Parenting With Him And Jada Pinkett
Sheree Zampino recently made her debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tom Cruise Is Buff In Tight T-Shirt After 60th Birthday As He Prepares To Fly A Helicopter: Photos
Tom Cruise was spotted boarding his helicopter and flying through Southwest London on July 15, and he looked dapper while doing so. The 60-year-old Mission: Impossible actor donned a tight light blue tee that accentuated his biceps and a fitted pair of dark blue jeans as he waved to onlookers before hopping into his helicopter. He completed his casual outfit with black work boots and held a black backpack in his right hand. He looked excited to be on board of his helicopter and gave another wave to fans as he prepared for take off.
Sydney Sweeney Wears Nothing But An Off-The-Shoulder Robe In Gorgeous Photo
Euphoria star Syndey Sweeney is heating up her Instagram page! The 24-year-old actress took to her feed on August 1 to share a jaw-dropping photo of herself posing in nothing but a white robe, which she let hang around her chest and kept closed with just her hand. She leaned against distressed blue wallpaper that featured a floral design and looked away from the camera. Syndey’s gorgeous blonde hair was blown out and she wore simple makeup matched with a nude lip. She simply captioned the stunning snapshot with flower, bird, and butterfly emojis and a yellow heart.
In Style
Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night
Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY.com
'Cosby Show' star Geoffrey Owens is 'speechless' about son Jordyn's acting debut
Jordyn Owens is following in his dad's footsteps. "The Cosby Show" star Geoffrey Owens, 61, accompanied his son on the red carpet last week for the Netflix show "Uncoupled," which features Jordyn Owens as the character Trey. “I’m beyond words proud,” he told Page Six. “I’m speechless.”...
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Charlie Hunnam Admits He Once Went Full Frontal — But Fans Never Saw It
‘Sons of Anarchy’ star Charlie Hunnam went full frontal on the UK version of ‘Queer as Folk’ when he was 18 — but fans never saw it.
Everything Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Have Said About Their Marriage
Built to make it! Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s 20-plus years of marriage have outlasted many Hollywood relationships. The couple seem as though they have figured out the magic formula to keeping the spark alive — even if they had to address rumors throughout their decades together. The actor met the Red Table Talk cohost when […]
‘We were humiliated’: Audrina Patridge recalls Justin Timberlake’s ‘rude, diva behaviour’ at 2007 VMAs
Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jennifer Lawrence Twins With Husband Cooke Maroney In White T-Shirt As They Head For Flight Out Of NYC
Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and her husband Cooke Maroney, 38, were on the move on Sunday, August 7. They were pictured at JFK Airport in New York City, possibly flying somewhere fun to start celebrating Jennifer’s birthday that’s coming up. The actress and the art gallerist wore matching white T-shirts and black face masks as they made their way through the airport. Such a cute couple!
Reese Witherspoon Is A Vision In Ivory As Her Bead-Embellished Minidress Steals The Show On The 'Surface' Red Carpet
Reese Witherspoon graced the red carpet premiere of her new show Surface in New York City this week and stunned in an ivory minidress with gold and silver beading detail. The Where The Crawdads Sing producer, 46, donned an exquisite custom Schiaparelli frock for the evening, and paired the piece with classic pointed-toe, white Christian Louboutin heels.
In Style
Dua Lipa's Sweetheart Bustier Is the Date-Night Inspiration We Need
Sometimes — well, honestly, most of the time — Dua Lipa's outfits aren't something that many people can recreate (unless they've got access to Blumarine's latest and greatest or a direct line to Donatella Versace, that is). But the superstar singer's latest Instagram photo dump offers up a few fashion tips that just about anyone can incorporate into their daily lives and it doesn't take an entire popstar-approved wardrobe.
After Will Smith Apologized For The Slap, Oscars Producer Will Packer Has A Message For The Actor
The fallout from Will Smith slapping Chris Rock continues.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon to make acting debut in season three of Netflix's Never Have I Ever
The son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is following in his parents' footsteps. Deacon Phillippe, 18, will make his acting debut in season three of Netflix's comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever. A Netflix press release revealed that Deacon will appear as a guest star. He nabbed the role...
Jennifer Lopez Rocks Out in Zebra-Print at First Performance Since Ben Affleck Wedding
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Goes NUDE on 53rd Birthday for JLo Body. It's the stage debut of Jennifer Affleck. Jennifer Lopez wowed the crowd at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on the Italian island of Capri on July 30, marking her first performance since marrying Ben Affleck earlier this month.
Hunkier Then Ever: Ben Affleck Shows Off Buff Arms — See The Photos
Ben Affleck has that newlywed glow! The actor arrived on set of his untitled Nike film in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 2, looking renewed following his whirlwind European honeymoon with wife Jennifer Lopez. As seen in photos, Affleck showcased his buff arms in a grey t-shirt representing his hometown of Boston while rocking a laid back pair of jeans and a black backpack. While arriving to the movie shoot, the handsome hunk puffed on a cigarette and clutched a can of Dr. Pepper.PHOTOS: 'EXHAUSTED' BEN AFFLECK'S 'FULL-ON MELTDOWN' BEFORE WEDDING WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ CAUGHT ON CAMERAThe Argo star's Parisian...
People
Heidi Klum Proves She's Still the Halloween Queen in Intense Game of 'Password' Against Jimmy Fallon
In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of NBC's upcoming game show reboot, Password, Klum goes up against late night talk show host — and game show aficionado — Jimmy Fallon. The rebooted game show, which first aired in the 1960s, will premiere in a two-night event beginning on Tuesday. In...
Comments / 0