Read full article on original website
Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Council Bird Scooter Update
Decision expected soon on Wyoming’s trigger bill pause extension-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Wyoming abortion trigger bill debate continued Tuesday. A judge listened to the second round of arguments about whether to continue the restraining order on Wyoming’s abortion ban. Almost two weeks after granting a temporary restraining order (TRO) to block Wyoming’s abortion ban, a Teton County District Judge heard arguments for and against continuing the pause.
cowboystatedaily.com
Shooting the Breeze With Rod Miller And Cat Urbigkit: Pre-Election Pondering
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Miller and Urbigkit are opinion columnists for Cowboy State Daily. Cat Urbigkit: Hey Rod, our experiment of shooting the breeze in a column was popular enough that Editor Jimmy wants us to do more. While I generally like the guy’s taste in music, I must say he’s a bit of a glutton for punishment in asking for more of our political opinions.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bikers Boost State’s Economy As They Ride Through Wyoming To Sturgis Rally
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When bikers come through Wyoming on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, they’re bringing more than freedom on two wheels. They’re also bringing an economic boost for the Cowboy State. Just think how much money 400,000 motorcyclists can...
Teton County Judge Prevents Implementation of Wyoming’s Abortion Ban
On Wednesday, Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens issued a ruling granting a motion for a preliminary injunction, blocking the implementation of Wyoming's abortion ban for the second time. The case, Danielle Johnson et al. vs. State of Wyoming et al, follows a previous hearing where Owens blocked the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
svinews.com
In a first for Wyoming, national endorsements shape down-ballot races
JACKSON — Dan Dockstader has been around Wyoming’s political block between his 36 years at the Star Valley Independent, which he publishes, and his 16 years in the Wyoming Legislature, where he currently serves as Senate president. But this primary isn’t like other elections he’s seen.
cowboystatedaily.com
Nethercott, Gray Mix It Up In High-Spirited Secretary Of State Debate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. What started as a comedy of errors as technical problems plagued the Wyoming PBS crew for the first 15 minutes, ended up being the most high-spirited Wyoming debate so far during this primary season. [VIDEO AT BOTTOM OF STORY]. Three secretary...
Fairfield Sun Times
Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters
Underground coal seams can burn unnoticed for years. They can also spark raging wildfires. Funding to extinguish them is limited, but a mapping effort is underway to plot the smoldering coordinates. Rosebud CountyLast summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke,...
FOX 13 Investigates: Utah's top cash crop is consuming most of our water
BERYL, Utah — Craig Laub’s father started growing alfalfa hay here after he came home from the Army. “He came home after World War II,” Laub said, “come out here and developed the farm from sagebrush.”. Now the Laub family grows 10,000 tons of alfalfa a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Map Depicts Wyoming’s Precambrian Basement
The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) published a new map depicting the structural configuration of the Precambrian basement in Wyoming. "Basement" refers to very old crystalline rocks that comprise the core of most mountain ranges and define the structure of the adjacent basins. In Wyoming, basement rocks are Precambrian-age (more...
WATCH: Young Wildlife Photographer Shares Wyoming’s Beauty With The World
Those of us that live in Wyoming know all about the beauty that surrounds us. Though, admittedly there are times when we get so used to it that we forget how inspiring it can be to the rest of the world. Thankfully we have people like Isaac Spotts who are...
wrrnetwork.com
Late Newcastle Pilot to Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame
NEWCASTLE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame (WAHF) and the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission have named John B. Cooksey the 2022 inductee into the Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame. Awarded posthumously, Cooksey is recognized for his stellar and lengthy career as a flight instructor and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) designated flight examiner in Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Firewood Dealers Say High Fuel Costs Have Forced Them To Raise Prices
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Higher prices at the gas pump will lead to higher prices at the wood stove, some firewood sellers said. “Yeah, I did actually have to put (firewood) prices up, because of the cost of gas and everything else,” Guy Johnson of Cheyenne told Cowboy State Daily. “It went up from about $130 per pickup load to about $140, then $150. And that’s about seven tenths of a cord.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Cause of Laramie Power Outage Unknown, Was Not Exploding Animal
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Damage to a substation caused a power outage that hit Laramie at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday and left some of the roughly 9,800 affected Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity until nearly 10:30 p.m. that night. An exact cause for the damage...
cowboystatedaily.com
Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
cowboystatedaily.com
Abortion In Wyoming Will Continue; Judge Calls Abortion “Healthcare”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After pausing Wyoming’s abortion ban in late July for two weeks, Judge Melissa Owens now has placed a preliminary injunction on the law that could last months or years while the case against it wages on. “A decision to have...
Read This Before You Vote In Wyoming
We all have a right to vote. But as voters we also have a responsibility to be informed on who and what we are voting for. Political ads are not a good way to decide who to and who not to vote for. Nor does that junk mail that has...
Amphibious Water Bombers Stage At Wyoming Airport
This photo was taken by the folks of the Casper/Natrona County International Airport in Wyoming. It's one of several fire-fighting planes of this type that landed there during their regional firefighting excursions. Welcome to the dry season. Fires are popping up here and there and lucky for us very few...
cowboystatedaily.com
Worst Of Mountain Pine Beetle Epidemic In Wyoming Over, Experts Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Drive along Wyoming’s highways or back roads through forested regions, and the view will likely include vast spreads of dead trees – many of them still standing. The mountain pine beetle epidemic that struck the hardest during the early...
coloradopols.com
KBB Fails Again: Last Thing Republicans Need Is “Party Unity”
As Colorado Newsline’s Sara Wilson reports, yesterday most of the upper slate of Colorado Republican candidates up for election this November came together for a rally to showcase their united front going into the 2022 midterm elections–a redux of the original much-maligned “Commitment to Colorado” rally one year ago organized by Colorado Republican Party chair Kristi Burton Brown at a Denver gas station.
county17.com
Two new toxin advisories issued in Wyoming; harmful bloom advisories in effect at 21 waterbodies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two new toxin advisories have been issued in Wyoming this week due to toxin concentrations associated with harmful cyanobacterial blooms exceeding recreational thresholds, according to an online advisories map of harmful blooms in the state. Toxin advisories were issued Tuesday at Eden Reservoir and at Leazenby...
Comments / 0