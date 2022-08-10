Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Zooey Deschanel has inked with Entertainment 360. She recently finished production on Carlos Saldanha’s Harold and the Purple Crayon as well as Bill Pohlad’s Dreamin’ Wild. Deschanel is best known for her sitcom New Girl, which ran eight seasons and continues to be a big hit in syndication and streamer circuits. On the film side, her other popular credits include 500 Days of Summer, Yes Man and Elf. She is also an accomplished musician and songwriter, releasing music and touring with musical partner M. Ward as duo She and Him. She also is repped by CAA and attorney Steve Warren. More from DeadlineJenna Sarkin Joins Range Media Partners As Literary ManagerAfter 20 Years In The Biz, Management 360 Rebrands To Entertainment 360Ralph Ahn Dies: 'New Girl' Actor Whose Credits Date To Early 1950s Was 95Best of DeadlineOlivia Newton-John's Daughter And Peers Remember The Actress, Singer And Humanitarian: "Heartbroken Doesn't Even Begin To Cover It"2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set

