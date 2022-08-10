ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BET

Chris Rock Finally Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap

After Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith in front of the 2022 Oscars audience, the comedian is finally speaking out about the viral and jaw-dropping event. According to Entertainment Tonight, Rock took the stage at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (July 23) where he co-headlined the Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour with Kevin Hart. During Rock’s set, he reportedly “made a joke about Will during a bit about 'cancel culture,' joking that 'anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” a source confirmed.
Us Weekly

Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’

Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
Us Weekly

Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline

Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
People

Woody Harrelson Spotted Boating in Croatia with Wife amid Talks to Star in Jukebox Musical 'Sailing'

Woody Harrelson is enjoying a day out on the water with his wife. The three-time Oscar nominee, 60, was spotted boating with his wife, Laura Louie, in Croatia on Saturday. The couple, who has been married since 2008, was captured with wide smiles as Harrelson waved to passengers on a nearby ship. The Hunger Games star also was also seen raising his fist into the air at another moment.
Us Weekly

Olivia Wilde Claims Ex-Fiance Jason Sudeikis Wanted to ‘Embarrass’ Her by Publicly Serving Custody Docs, Slams ‘Outrageous Legal Tactics’

Getting messy. Olivia Wilde is firing back after she was served custody papers from ex Jason Sudeikis while on stage at CinemaCon. The 38-year-old director filed court docs of her own in Los Angeles, alleging the 46-year-old Saturday Night Live alum tried to "embarrass" and "threaten" her by publicly delivering the custody paperwork, according to […]
Parade

Lisa Kudrow Said Jerry Seinfeld Once Tried to Take Credit for 'Friends' Success

Lisa Kudrow shared a lot about her past (and future) in a new interview, including the bold thing Jerry Seinfeld once said to her at a party. Speaking exclusively with Daily Beast, Kudrow discussed the longevity of her hit sitcom, Friends, in which she played the character Phoebe Buffay, mainly attributing it to the close and "really respectful" relationship the main cast had.
Deadline

Zooey Deschanel Signs With Entertainment 360

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Zooey Deschanel has inked with Entertainment 360. She recently finished production on Carlos Saldanha’s Harold and the Purple Crayon as well as Bill Pohlad’s Dreamin’ Wild. Deschanel is best known for her sitcom New Girl, which ran eight seasons and continues to be a big hit in syndication and streamer circuits. On the film side, her other popular credits include 500 Days of Summer, Yes Man and Elf.  She is also an accomplished musician and songwriter, releasing music and touring with musical partner M. Ward as duo She and Him. She also is repped by CAA and attorney Steve Warren. More from DeadlineJenna Sarkin Joins Range Media Partners As Literary ManagerAfter 20 Years In The Biz, Management 360 Rebrands To Entertainment 360Ralph Ahn Dies: 'New Girl' Actor Whose Credits Date To Early 1950s Was 95Best of DeadlineOlivia Newton-John's Daughter And Peers Remember The Actress, Singer And Humanitarian: "Heartbroken Doesn't Even Begin To Cover It"2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set
