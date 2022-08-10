ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Billeb apparent heir as Marathon County Sheriff

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago

Chief Deputy Chad Billeb will likely succeed Scott Parks as the sheriff of Marathon County, after winning Tuesday’s primary unopposed.

Parks, in July 2021, announced he would not seek another term and firmly supported his chief deputy in a Facebook post.

“I did this because it is only fair if someone is interested in seeking this office they will need a year to develop a campaign before the August 2022 primary,” Parks later told Wausau Pilot & Review.

Parks was appointed sheriff of Marathon County in 2013 following the resignation of Randy Hoenisch, who left the office under scrutiny. Parks began his law enforcement career in 1976 as a U.S. Army Military Police officer.

“It is a career that I love, but all things have an ending date,” Parks said last year.

Billeb formally announced his candidacy last year.

Parks, who formally endorsed Billeb last year, said his chief deputy is an “informed, knowledgeable” leader and was “not afraid to professionally advise me when he felt a decision I was making should be reconsidered.”

Billeb, who ran as a Republican, was not challenged by candidates in either party. Parks’ term ends in December.

WausauPilot

Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges

A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

Incumbents Fath, Schneider survive challenges in Northwoods sheriff races

Two incumbent Northwoods sheriffs will hold onto their offices, fending off challenges from within their own departments. Vilas County Sheriff Joe Fath was elected to serve a third term. He beat Capt. Gerard Ritter in Tuesday’s Republican primary, winning 52 percent of the vote. No Democrat is running for the job, meaning Fath will keep the office.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Aug. 1-7

Disorderly conduct, battery by a prisoner and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Aug. 1 through Aug. 7. On Aug. 2, a deputy responded to a report of a yelling, 25-year-old Merrill man with a hammer at a residence on Taylor Street in the town of Merrill. The man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and 2 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail and a report with a request for charges was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wxpr.org

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
onfocus.news

Missing Child in Hewitt

HEWITT, WI (OnFocus) – UPDATE: He has been found. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Masyn and needs your help. Masyn was last seen in the area of W 1st Street and Yellowstone Drive in the village of Hewitt. He was last seen wearing a blue...
HEWITT, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

