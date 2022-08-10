Billeb apparent heir as Marathon County Sheriff

Chief Deputy Chad Billeb will likely succeed Scott Parks as the sheriff of Marathon County, after winning Tuesday’s primary unopposed.

Parks, in July 2021, announced he would not seek another term and firmly supported his chief deputy in a Facebook post.

“I did this because it is only fair if someone is interested in seeking this office they will need a year to develop a campaign before the August 2022 primary,” Parks later told Wausau Pilot & Review.

Parks was appointed sheriff of Marathon County in 2013 following the resignation of Randy Hoenisch, who left the office under scrutiny. Parks began his law enforcement career in 1976 as a U.S. Army Military Police officer.

“It is a career that I love, but all things have an ending date,” Parks said last year.

Billeb formally announced his candidacy last year.

Parks, who formally endorsed Billeb last year, said his chief deputy is an “informed, knowledgeable” leader and was “not afraid to professionally advise me when he felt a decision I was making should be reconsidered.”

Billeb, who ran as a Republican, was not challenged by candidates in either party. Parks’ term ends in December.