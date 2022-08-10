ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Conway man writes book to share his impactful life story

By Rylie Birdwell
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oIuSh_0hBFgK6U00

CONWAY, Ark. – Ronnie Williams served the University of Central Arkansas for 40 years.

“To be able to affect the lives of young men and women in ways that will really and truly help them find their rightful place in our world, there’s nothing more rewarding than that,” said Williams.

During his time at the university, he marked his place in history as UCA’s first African American to serve at the executive level.

To address retention and graduation rates of students of color, “we developed a mentoring program utilizing professional mentors,” said Williams.

For his service on campus and in the community, his legacy was cemented with the student success center being named after him.

“To feel that you played a significant role in helping to further this institution in ways that would assign your name to a building is just unbelievable,” said Williams.

Family not giving up on Pine Bluff cold case

His success as an adult is grounded in what he learned working on the farm with his family.

“Literally chopping cotton and picking cotton, so it was very difficult,” stated Williams.

When Ronnie was seven-years-old, his brother Marvin Williams died in police custody.

It wasn’t until almost 20 years later that he found out the details… that story is now in his book called Markham Street.

“I wanted to humanize Marvin and to honor him,” said Williams.

A tribute to his brother’s life that turned into a story for the world to read.

“I feel like I took his place and because he wasn’t able to realize his full potential in this world, and so, I feel like we are together,” stated Williams.

To find out more about the story of his brother Marvin, visit BookBaby.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Conway, AR
Entertainment
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
AdWeek

Faith Woodard to Join KTHV in Little Rock as Evening Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Faith Woodard has joined Little Rock, Ark. CBS affiliate KTHV as an evening anchor. Woodard will start this month, and will co-anchor...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Williams
Person
Marvin Williams
kuaf.com

Shocked! Shocked to Discover Gambling in Hot Springs

This week we use archives from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History to examine illegal gambling in Hots Springs in the 1960s. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uca#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
whiterivernow.com

Mountains Music and Motorcycles begins in Mountain View Aug. 19

Riding enthusiasts agree that some of the best motorcycling in America is in the Ozarks. In fact, Roadrunner Magazine has named the Ozark Mountain region around Mountain View as one of the top 10 riding destinations in America. Built on that simple premise, a festival was organized 18 years ago...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy