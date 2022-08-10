ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 63

Kelly Hill
4d ago

This judge needs to be voted out. The ringleader was on parole from prison. His parole should have been revoked and he should be sent back to prison.

Reply(1)
29
Ms. RatherUnique
4d ago

Who is surprised? These judges gave habitual murderers multiple bonds at one time.

Reply(1)
31
mrgypsyblues
4d ago

Their ought to be State and city ANTI-THEFT CAMPAIGN with SEVERE CONSEQUENCES and FINES!WHY NOT?

Reply(5)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Already Free#Murder#Catalytic Converters#Theft#Hcso#District Court#Issac C
fox26houston.com

HCSO investigating suspicious item at Walmart parking lot on FM 1960

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a suspicious item that was found on Saturday afternoon. Details are very limited, but according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the item is located in the parking lot at 3450 FM 1960 West. We've learned that a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kingwood.com

Citizen report leads to arrest of suspected thieves

Citizen report leads to arrest of suspected thieves. An observant citizen witnessed two pieces of equipment being stolen from a vehicle in the Academy parking lot in New Caney on 8/11/22. The citizen called dispatch to report the theft. An officer located the vehicle and detained 3 people that were in the truck. The person who had the equipment stolen from him happened to drive by the scene and recognized the truck and his equipment. Both males were placed into custody for Felony Theft and one of the subjects was in possession of Methamphetamine.
NEW CANEY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONSTABLES SEEK THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN INDENTIFYING THESE SUSPECTS WHO USED OVER $14,000.00 WITH A STOLEN CREDIT CARD AND CHECK BOOK!!

On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver’s License, debit and credit cards, her checkbook and house keys.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Wharton County officials search for subjects involved in two thefts

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – On July 18 and July 28, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office responded to theft reports. Both addresses are located on the Pierce Ranch Property. On July 28, surveillance footage shows a white pickup truck at the location. The video shows a possibly unknown subject wearing a ball cap driving the truck. It also shows two other unidentified males walking around the property on foot.
WHARTON COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County jury sentenced convicted drug dealer to 99 years in prison

A Liberty County jury found Curtis Leon Tarver, Jr., 50, guilty of Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine and sentenced him to 99 years in prison on July 26, 2022. The Honorable Judge Mark Morefield, 75th Judicial District Court, presided over the two-day trial. Prosecutors Kevin Barnes and Kayla Herrington presented...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy