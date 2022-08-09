ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

WOWT

Court documents reveal new info in Laurel quadruple homicide

LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of killing four people in the small town of Laurel, Nebraska, last week remains in the hospital. Investigators say the severe burn injuries happened when he allegedly set two homes on fire. The suspect, Jason Jones, 42, remains in a burn unit in...
LAUREL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'It was shock and disbelief': Community members speak out on Laurel tragedy

LAUREL, Neb. -- It’s been almost a week since tragedy struck the small town of Laurel in northeast Nebraska. Early Friday morning after four people were killed, police arrested 42-year-old Jason Jones at his home directly across the street from one of the two houses where the victims were shot and killed before the homes were set on fire, according to police.
LAUREL, NE
Norfolk, NE
Norfolk, NE
Omaha, NE
kscj.com

TRUCK BURNS IN LAUREL NEBRASKA AT SCENE OF ELM STREET TRAGEDY

THE SUSPECT ACCUSED IN THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA LAST WEEK REMAINS HOSPITALIZED WITH SEVERE BURNS IN A LINCOLN MEDICAL CENTER. THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THERE ARE NO UPDATES IN THE CONDITION OF 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES. JONES IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES INCLUDING FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE...
LAUREL, NE
WOWT

Cyberattacks targeting ag co-ops, Nebraska hospital thwarted by FBI

DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - In an announcement made at the FBI’s Omaha field office, FBI Director Christoper Wray said Wednesday that the feds had stopped a cyberattack in Nebraska. The bad actors had targeted six different co-ops within the Omaha FBI jurisdiction, which includes Iowa, a number of...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Facebook data used to prosecute Nebraska mother, daughter after alleged abortion

OMAHA — Evidence against a Norfolk, Nebraska, mother and her teen in a case alleging an illegal abortion is opening a new digital front in the national battle over abortion. Police allege in court documents that Celeste Burgess, then 17 years old, told police in April that she had suffered a miscarriage in a bathtub […] The post Facebook data used to prosecute Nebraska mother, daughter after alleged abortion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NORFOLK, NE
doniphanherald.com

Hogs spill into ditch at Norfolk roundabout after livestock trailer tips over

NORFOLK -- Dozens of hogs fell out of a livestock trailer on Thursday morning after a semi tipped over at the roundabout located at 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The semi tractor-trailer tipped over at the south side of the intersection and was facing east at the time of the accident.
NORFOLK, NE
kynt1450.com

Bomb Threat Reported at University of South Dakota

Vermillion Police Department says that a bomb threat was reported today regarding a suspicious device in the Lee Medical building on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion. The University Police Department, Vermillion Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Vermillion Fire EMS Department quickly began an evacuation and...
VERMILLION, SD
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk Police arrest Stanton resident for DUI

Norfolk Police arrested a woman Monday morning suspected of driving under the influence. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the Nebraska State Probation Office after a client drove there without a required vehicle ignition interlock device. Police made contact with Katherine Hansen, 31 of Station, and detected alcohol...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Northeast Board of Governors OKs potential purchase of downtown Norfolk building

A building in downtown Norfolk is being envisioned for a new innovative venture through Northeast Community College, in partnership with the Nebraska Innovation Studio on the University of Nebraska’s Innovation campus in Lincoln, Invest Nebraska, area manufacturers and school districts. Members of the Northeast Board of Governors approved the...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Two men arrested for possession near historic school

Two men were arrested Thursday morning for trespassing and drug possession. Stanton County Sheriffs responded to a report of a suspicious pickup near the historic Bega School around 7 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the occupants to be trespassing and were in possession of drugs. Sheriffs arrested Zachary Price, age...
NORFOLK, NE
doniphanherald.com

'Heart of gold' — Remembering 4 killed in small Nebraska town of Laurel

LAUREL — As residents of Laurel trudge forward after losing four of their neighbors in a quadruple homicide last week, friends and loved ones of the victims are remembering them for the positive impact they had on the town of 1,000 people in southeastern Cedar County. Gene Twiford, 86;...
LAUREL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Norfolk teens found over weekend

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two Norfolk teens have been found after going missing at the beginning of the month. According to the Norfolk PD, brothers Shay Janis and Sky Eden were found on Aug. 7. Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman said that Janis and Eden were reported missing on Aug. 3.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle collides with train in Columbus, no injuries

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A stranded car was destroyed after being hit by a train east of Columbus on Wednesday. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they dispatched officers to a railroad crossing at E 29th Avenue for a reported car-train accident at 10:46 p.m. Officers said they determined that the...
COLUMBUS, NE
kynt1450.com

Car Accident in South Yankton

The Yankton Fire Department, EMS, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle accident this afternoon by the South Yankton Shop E-Z convenience store and Riverside Auto Body. Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickels says that the driver of a Camaro broadsided a Ford Taurus....
YANKTON, SD

