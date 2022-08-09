Read full article on original website
WOWT
Court documents reveal new info in Laurel quadruple homicide
LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of killing four people in the small town of Laurel, Nebraska, last week remains in the hospital. Investigators say the severe burn injuries happened when he allegedly set two homes on fire. The suspect, Jason Jones, 42, remains in a burn unit in...
klkntv.com
Two men found with meth while trespassing at historic school in rural Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two men were found with meth while trespassing at a historic school in rural Nebraska, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 7:05 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were sent to the historic Bega school, which is east of Norfolk, after a caller reported a suspicious pickup parked outside.
News Channel Nebraska
'It was shock and disbelief': Community members speak out on Laurel tragedy
LAUREL, Neb. -- It’s been almost a week since tragedy struck the small town of Laurel in northeast Nebraska. Early Friday morning after four people were killed, police arrested 42-year-old Jason Jones at his home directly across the street from one of the two houses where the victims were shot and killed before the homes were set on fire, according to police.
1011now.com
Norfolk woman, teenager charged with improper disposal of human remains after at home abortion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Madison County woman is facing a number of felony charges after police claim she communicated with a minor through Facebook to help her to have an illegal abortion and then bury the remains. 41-year-old Jessica Burgess of Norfolk has been charged with improperly disposing of...
kscj.com
TRUCK BURNS IN LAUREL NEBRASKA AT SCENE OF ELM STREET TRAGEDY
THE SUSPECT ACCUSED IN THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA LAST WEEK REMAINS HOSPITALIZED WITH SEVERE BURNS IN A LINCOLN MEDICAL CENTER. THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THERE ARE NO UPDATES IN THE CONDITION OF 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES. JONES IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES INCLUDING FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE...
WOWT
Cyberattacks targeting ag co-ops, Nebraska hospital thwarted by FBI
DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - In an announcement made at the FBI’s Omaha field office, FBI Director Christoper Wray said Wednesday that the feds had stopped a cyberattack in Nebraska. The bad actors had targeted six different co-ops within the Omaha FBI jurisdiction, which includes Iowa, a number of...
Facebook data used to prosecute Nebraska mother, daughter after alleged abortion
OMAHA — Evidence against a Norfolk, Nebraska, mother and her teen in a case alleging an illegal abortion is opening a new digital front in the national battle over abortion. Police allege in court documents that Celeste Burgess, then 17 years old, told police in April that she had suffered a miscarriage in a bathtub […] The post Facebook data used to prosecute Nebraska mother, daughter after alleged abortion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Hogs spill into ditch at Norfolk roundabout after livestock trailer tips over
NORFOLK -- Dozens of hogs fell out of a livestock trailer on Thursday morning after a semi tipped over at the roundabout located at 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The semi tractor-trailer tipped over at the south side of the intersection and was facing east at the time of the accident.
Timeline of events for Siouxland quadruple homicide
A man allegedly killed 4 people on Thursday, and based on the timeline of events, he may have been planning the crime for several days before the incident.
kynt1450.com
Bomb Threat Reported at University of South Dakota
Vermillion Police Department says that a bomb threat was reported today regarding a suspicious device in the Lee Medical building on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion. The University Police Department, Vermillion Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Vermillion Fire EMS Department quickly began an evacuation and...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Police arrest Stanton resident for DUI
Norfolk Police arrested a woman Monday morning suspected of driving under the influence. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the Nebraska State Probation Office after a client drove there without a required vehicle ignition interlock device. Police made contact with Katherine Hansen, 31 of Station, and detected alcohol...
KETV.com
'A tremendous burden': Cedar County taxpayers may foot bill for murder suspect's medical costs
LAUREL, Neb. — The man accused of murdering four people in Laurel, Nebraska, is still in the hospital and the cost of his care is on the county's dime. Jason Jones, 42, was taken into custody Friday. The state patrol said he shot Michele Ebeling, Gene and Janet Twiford...
13 rabbits removed from abandoned Sergeant Bluff home
More than a dozen rabbits were removed from an abandoned home, and some of them received injuries resulting from the neglect.
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast Board of Governors OKs potential purchase of downtown Norfolk building
A building in downtown Norfolk is being envisioned for a new innovative venture through Northeast Community College, in partnership with the Nebraska Innovation Studio on the University of Nebraska’s Innovation campus in Lincoln, Invest Nebraska, area manufacturers and school districts. Members of the Northeast Board of Governors approved the...
norfolkneradio.com
Two men arrested for possession near historic school
Two men were arrested Thursday morning for trespassing and drug possession. Stanton County Sheriffs responded to a report of a suspicious pickup near the historic Bega School around 7 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the occupants to be trespassing and were in possession of drugs. Sheriffs arrested Zachary Price, age...
doniphanherald.com
'Heart of gold' — Remembering 4 killed in small Nebraska town of Laurel
LAUREL — As residents of Laurel trudge forward after losing four of their neighbors in a quadruple homicide last week, friends and loved ones of the victims are remembering them for the positive impact they had on the town of 1,000 people in southeastern Cedar County. Gene Twiford, 86;...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk teens found over weekend
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two Norfolk teens have been found after going missing at the beginning of the month. According to the Norfolk PD, brothers Shay Janis and Sky Eden were found on Aug. 7. Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman said that Janis and Eden were reported missing on Aug. 3.
Laurel family of three’s memorial services set
A memorial service has been set for the family of three that were killed in Laurel, Nebraska last week.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle collides with train in Columbus, no injuries
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A stranded car was destroyed after being hit by a train east of Columbus on Wednesday. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they dispatched officers to a railroad crossing at E 29th Avenue for a reported car-train accident at 10:46 p.m. Officers said they determined that the...
kynt1450.com
Car Accident in South Yankton
The Yankton Fire Department, EMS, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle accident this afternoon by the South Yankton Shop E-Z convenience store and Riverside Auto Body. Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickels says that the driver of a Camaro broadsided a Ford Taurus....
