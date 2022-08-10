ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradohometownweekly.com

Superior Board of Trustees continues sales tax discussion

With unresolved concerns over its specific language, the Superior Board of Trustees sent a resolution to put a continuation of the town’s current sales use tax rate of 0.16% on the November ballot back to town attorney Ruthie Goff for further revision with continued discussion at the next meeting.
SUPERIOR, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County residents may see smoke from Arvada grass fire

Boulder County residents may see smoke from a grass fire in Arvada just outside Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge. According to Arvada officials, the fire is burning in grass near train tracks west of Indiana Street and Colo. 72. Officials estimate it is about 15 acres in size with a low rate of growth as winds in the area remain calm.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy