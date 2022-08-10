ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

Man drowns in Germantown drainage ditch

By Autumn Scott
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFy0H_0hBFfeWh00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– A man is dead after police say he drowned in a drainage ditch in Germantown Tuesday evening.

Germantown Police responded to a possible drowning in the area of Riverdale Park around 6:17 p.m.

According to police, officers and fire officials found a 37-year-old man in a nearby drainage ditch. The victim was transported to Germantown Methodist where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the initial cause of the man’s death was an accidental drowning.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.

