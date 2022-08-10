Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Explore a Trolley Graveyard Hidden Inside the Pennsylvania ForestTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen WaltersGreensburg, PA
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Somerset Area Ambulance becomes new servicer of Boswell Borough
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As of Monday, elected officials unanimously voted to make the Somerset Area Ambulance Association the Emergency Ambulance Service Provider of Boswell Borough. The Boswell Borough, Somerset County, Council adopted this Resolution on Aug. 8. This comes shortly after the announcement that Boswell Volunteer Fire Department would be ceasing its EMS […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny Township homeowners plead for help with dilapidated neighboring properties
Several Allegheny Township residents want to know what township officials can do about ongoing problems associated with rundown, neglected and vacant properties next to their homes. Three people attended this week’s supervisors meeting, all voicing their frustrations about living next to what they said are unsightly and unsafe structures and...
Family facing significant damage to home following flooding in Munhall
PITTSBURGH — Nearly a week has passed since flooding caused significant damage to homes in Munhall. Along Shady Avenue, one theme has been constant: insurance isn’t helping. “When floods happen, there’s no help. Red Cross, they help, but there’s so much they’re limited to do,” Heather Grove said....
uncoveringpa.com
How to Get to the Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument in Bedford County, PA
I’ve come across many sad spots in my travels around Pennsylvania, but, as a parent, I’m not sure there are any quite like the story of the Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument. The Lost Children of the Alleghenies Monument (also known as the Cox Monument) is located...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police investigating after pickup found submerged near Bridgeport Dam in Mt. Pleasant Township
Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating after an abandoned mid-1990s Chevy truck was found submerged at the Bridgeport Dam in Mt. Pleasant Township Thursday afternoon. The truck was found around 9 a.m. by two men magnet fishing, park police said. It was located in the reservoir of the dam —...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Slickville Community Days shines spotlight on former mining town
About 400 people live in the small Salem Township community of Slickville, but visitors will swell that number this weekend, for the town’s annual Community Days. Set for Friday and Saturday, the festival had its start as a remembrance of the town’s founding as a coal mining community a little more than a century ago.
wtae.com
Pickup pulled from water near Bridgeport Dam
Rescue crews were called to the Bridgeport Dam in Mount Pleasant Thursday on a report a vehicle had gone into a lake. Westmoreland County Park police say two men were magnet fishing and discovered a submerged vehicle in the water. A dive team arrived on scene. No one was inside...
Local man dies in motorcycle accident in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Burgettstown man died in a motorcycle accident late Wednesday night in Robinson Township, Washington County. The accident happened just before midnight along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 Interchange. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old James C. Jancart died after he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility, brought to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — In a historic operation, the Humane Society of the United Statesrescued 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. Now, five local organizations have teamed up to bring 21 of those dogs to the Pittsburgh area. Rescued beagles arrive in Pittsburgh: Watch the report in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor plans Roaring 20s anniversary gala
Lincoln Highway enthusiasts can celebrate the country’s first coast-to-coast highway — and those who promote it — during a Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Latrobe Country Club. Hosted by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, the night will include cocktails, buffet...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials
PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
wtae.com
Parking lot caves in at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden is a sight to see for visitors all year round, but one sight was unexpected this past weekend when the parking lot collapsed. “We had some staff that got in about between seven and 8:30, and another staff member or two came in between 8:30 and 9. 8:30 there was nothing, 9 o’clock we had this,” said Keith Kaiser, the executive director of the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Derry Township residents still cleaning up after flooding
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Residents in parts of Westmoreland County continue to clean up after Friday night's devastating storms.Damage isn't widespread, but where the floodwaters hit, the destruction is significant.The curbs along Forest Avenue in Dorothy are piled with what the flash floods destroyed. The small Derry Township community saw more than 4 feet of water spill out of Monastery Run, flooding nearly every home. Those affected say the torrent swept through in just a few minutes, leaving behind what's been hours and hours of work for those who've come back to mud-caked and water-soaked homes."Pretty much everybody here is...
wtae.com
Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
Five accused of hiding whereabouts of runaway teens in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people are facing charges for their alleged involvement in hiding two runaway teens from state police. Troopers began their investigation in February when two teens were reported missing. One was reported to have run away from a children’s aid home in Somerset and the other was reported to have […]
explore venango
Motorcyclist Flown to AGH Following Crash on Route 58
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A St. Petersburg man was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital after crashing his motorcycle on State Route 58 last Tuesday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:56 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, on State Route 58 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
cranberryeagle.com
Pipeline company convicted, must restore water sources
Two subsidiaries of the pipeline company Energy Transfer were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines, one of which starts in Butler County. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said ETC Northeast Pipeline pleaded no contest to nine counts of Clean Streams Law...
wtae.com
Mechanics charged, accused of damaging brake pads during inspection
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Police said two mechanics admitted to state police that they damaged brake pads during an inspection in Monroeville. Watch the report in the video player above. State police said Aaron Eager and Jacob Ciarkowski admitted to using a screwdriver to damage brake pads and are now...
Western Pennsylvania pop-up farmers market help serve WIC clients
Families enrolled in the federal Women, Infants, and Children program can access pop-up farmers markets at Adagio Health’s five western Pennsylvania WIC offices this summer. The health and social services provider runs the stations daily in partnership with farms throughout the region. WIC serves low-income pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Nursing home fraud crimes aren't just about money
When looking for a nursing home, there are a number of things to consider. You can look to online reviews. You can consider recommendations from hospitals or doctors. You can visit websites that specifically help you find the right facility to treat medical, mental or emotional needs. But the one...
Comments / 0