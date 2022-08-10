ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Somerset Area Ambulance becomes new servicer of Boswell Borough

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As of Monday, elected officials unanimously voted to make the Somerset Area Ambulance Association the Emergency Ambulance Service Provider of Boswell Borough. The Boswell Borough, Somerset County, Council adopted this Resolution on Aug. 8. This comes shortly after the announcement that Boswell Volunteer Fire Department would be ceasing its EMS […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Latrobe, PA
City
Unity Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Pleasant Unity, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Slickville Community Days shines spotlight on former mining town

About 400 people live in the small Salem Township community of Slickville, but visitors will swell that number this weekend, for the town’s annual Community Days. Set for Friday and Saturday, the festival had its start as a remembrance of the town’s founding as a coal mining community a little more than a century ago.
SLICKVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Pickup pulled from water near Bridgeport Dam

Rescue crews were called to the Bridgeport Dam in Mount Pleasant Thursday on a report a vehicle had gone into a lake. Westmoreland County Park police say two men were magnet fishing and discovered a submerged vehicle in the water. A dive team arrived on scene. No one was inside...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Charity
wtae.com

Beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility, brought to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — In a historic operation, the Humane Society of the United Statesrescued 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. Now, five local organizations have teamed up to bring 21 of those dogs to the Pittsburgh area. Rescued beagles arrive in Pittsburgh: Watch the report in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor plans Roaring 20s anniversary gala

Lincoln Highway enthusiasts can celebrate the country’s first coast-to-coast highway — and those who promote it — during a Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Latrobe Country Club. Hosted by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, the night will include cocktails, buffet...
LATROBE, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials

PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Parking lot caves in at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden is a sight to see for visitors all year round, but one sight was unexpected this past weekend when the parking lot collapsed. “We had some staff that got in about between seven and 8:30, and another staff member or two came in between 8:30 and 9. 8:30 there was nothing, 9 o’clock we had this,” said Keith Kaiser, the executive director of the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Pittsburgh

Derry Township residents still cleaning up after flooding

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Residents in parts of Westmoreland County continue to clean up after Friday night's devastating storms.Damage isn't widespread, but where the floodwaters hit, the destruction is significant.The curbs along Forest Avenue in Dorothy are piled with what the flash floods destroyed. The small Derry Township community saw more than 4 feet of water spill out of Monastery Run, flooding nearly every home. Those affected say the torrent swept through in just a few minutes, leaving behind what's been hours and hours of work for those who've come back to mud-caked and water-soaked homes."Pretty much everybody here is...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Motorcyclist Flown to AGH Following Crash on Route 58

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A St. Petersburg man was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital after crashing his motorcycle on State Route 58 last Tuesday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:56 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, on State Route 58 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
SAINT PETERSBURG, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Pipeline company convicted, must restore water sources

Two subsidiaries of the pipeline company Energy Transfer were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines, one of which starts in Butler County. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said ETC Northeast Pipeline pleaded no contest to nine counts of Clean Streams Law...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Mechanics charged, accused of damaging brake pads during inspection

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Police said two mechanics admitted to state police that they damaged brake pads during an inspection in Monroeville. Watch the report in the video player above. State police said Aaron Eager and Jacob Ciarkowski admitted to using a screwdriver to damage brake pads and are now...
MONROEVILLE, PA
WITF

Western Pennsylvania pop-up farmers market help serve WIC clients

Families enrolled in the federal Women, Infants, and Children program can access pop-up farmers markets at Adagio Health’s five western Pennsylvania WIC offices this summer. The health and social services provider runs the stations daily in partnership with farms throughout the region. WIC serves low-income pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Nursing home fraud crimes aren't just about money

When looking for a nursing home, there are a number of things to consider. You can look to online reviews. You can consider recommendations from hospitals or doctors. You can visit websites that specifically help you find the right facility to treat medical, mental or emotional needs. But the one...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy