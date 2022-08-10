Read full article on original website
White Sox offensive woes continue in 5-3 loss to Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke worked out of trouble to hold Chicago scoreless into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox 5-3 on Thursday.Greinke allowed nine hits but didn't walk a batter, striking out five while throwing 95 pitches in 6 1/3 innings.Vinnie Pasquantino homered and Nicky Lopez had a two-run single for the Royals, who on back-to-back four-game series for the first time since Aug. 11-18, 2014. Kansas City took three of four from visiting Boston before doing the same to Chicago.Cease (12-5) allowed three hits and one run...
White Sox Farm Report: August 10, 2022
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 10, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Michael Suareo of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke worked out of trouble to hold Chicago scoreless into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox 5-3 on Thursday. Greinke allowed nine hits but didn’t walk a batter, striking out five while throwing 95...
Royals host the White Sox to open 4-game series
Chicago White Sox (55-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Royals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox to open a four-game series. Kansas City has a 25-31 record...
DeJong leads Cardinals against the Rockies following 4-hit game
St. Louis Cardinals (61-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 12...
Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A
Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
Watch: Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr., Sr. open Field of Dreams Game with a catch
The MLB returned to Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday night for the second Field of Dreams Game. Before the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds took the diamond, Hall of Fame father and son, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr., emerged from the mystical cornfields. As they made their way into...
Watch: White Sox' Lenyn Sosa hits first career home run
It's safe to say Lenyn Sosa's second stint with the White Sox is already going much better than the first. The Sox' infielder hit his first career home run in the top of the third inning against the Kansas City Royals in the second game of a doubleheader. Sosa was...
Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday
Chicago White Sox (56-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Royals +118;...
Harry Caray Hologram at Field of Dreams Game: Was It the 'Greatest,' or Destined to 'Haunt Your Dreams'?
Harry Caray, the legendary broadcaster who passed away in February of 1998, made an appearance at Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs — by way of a singing hologram that was either “awesome” or “odd,” depending on who you ask. This year’s “Field of Dreams” game was again held at its movie namesake location, in Dyersville, Iowa, and aired on Fox. In keeping with the theme and in the wake of Ray Liotta’s recent passing, the proceedings included a brief tribute to Shoeless Joe Jackson’s late portrayer, by film star Kevin Costner. A bit later,...
White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 8/11/2022
The Chicago White Sox will finish their four-game series with the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our White Sox-Royals prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Chicago White Sox are...
White Sox look to keep going without Tim Anderson
The Chicago White Sox are just two games above .500, but they're very much in the race for the American League Central Division and the playoff spot that comes with it. The road got harder when they had to place All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a torn ligament in his left hand. He is expected to be out four to six weeks.
Royals bring 2-1 series advantage over White Sox into game 4
Chicago White Sox (56-55, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-4, 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 166 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (3-7, 4.58 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -186, Royals +156;...
