Harry Caray, the legendary broadcaster who passed away in February of 1998, made an appearance at Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs — by way of a singing hologram that was either “awesome” or “odd,” depending on who you ask. This year’s “Field of Dreams” game was again held at its movie namesake location, in Dyersville, Iowa, and aired on Fox. In keeping with the theme and in the wake of Ray Liotta’s recent passing, the proceedings included a brief tribute to Shoeless Joe Jackson’s late portrayer, by film star Kevin Costner. A bit later,...

DYERSVILLE, IA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO