Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

White Sox offensive woes continue in 5-3 loss to Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke worked out of trouble to hold Chicago scoreless into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox 5-3 on Thursday.Greinke allowed nine hits but didn't walk a batter, striking out five while throwing 95 pitches in 6 1/3 innings.Vinnie Pasquantino homered and Nicky Lopez had a two-run single for the Royals, who on back-to-back four-game series for the first time since Aug. 11-18, 2014. Kansas City took three of four from visiting Boston before doing the same to Chicago.Cease (12-5) allowed three hits and one run...
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox Farm Report: August 10, 2022

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 10, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Michael Suareo of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
FOX Sports

Royals host the White Sox to open 4-game series

Chicago White Sox (55-53, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0); Royals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox to open a four-game series. Kansas City has a 25-31 record...
FOX Sports

DeJong leads Cardinals against the Rockies following 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (61-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 12...
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A

Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
FOX Sports

Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday

Chicago White Sox (56-54, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (45-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Royals +118;...
TVLine

Harry Caray Hologram at Field of Dreams Game: Was It the 'Greatest,' or Destined to 'Haunt Your Dreams'?

Harry Caray, the legendary broadcaster who passed away in February of 1998, made an appearance at Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs — by way of a singing hologram that was either “awesome” or “odd,” depending on who you ask. This year’s “Field of Dreams” game was again held at its movie namesake location, in Dyersville, Iowa, and aired on Fox. In keeping with the theme and in the wake of Ray Liotta’s recent passing, the proceedings included a brief tribute to Shoeless Joe Jackson’s late portrayer, by film star Kevin Costner. A bit later,...
numberfire.com

White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
FOX Sports

Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
Yardbarker

White Sox look to keep going without Tim Anderson

The Chicago White Sox are just two games above .500, but they're very much in the race for the American League Central Division and the playoff spot that comes with it. The road got harder when they had to place All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a torn ligament in his left hand. He is expected to be out four to six weeks.
FOX Sports

Royals bring 2-1 series advantage over White Sox into game 4

Chicago White Sox (56-55, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (46-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-4, 1.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 166 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (3-7, 4.58 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -186, Royals +156;...
