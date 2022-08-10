ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

The Independent

Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont

Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
VERMONT STATE
Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote

PBS NewsHour

2022 Vermont Primary Election Results

In Tuesday’s primary in Vermont, voters will be choosing a replacement for U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy as the chamber’s longest-serving member retires. Leahy’s retirement has opened up two seats in Vermont’s three-person congressional delegation — and the opportunity for the state to send a woman to represent it in Washington for the first time.
VERMONT STATE
HuffPost

Progressive Becca Balint Wins Vermont House Primary

State Sen. Becca Balint won the Democratic primary for Vermont’s lone seat in the House on Tuesday night, making her all but certain to be the Green Mountain State’s first female member of Congress. Balint, a progressive who ran with the backing of ultra-popular Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.),...
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Republicans to pick Senate candidate to challenge Blumenthal

Connecticut Republicans were poised to choose their candidate for U.S. Senate in a primary election Tuesday that could signal where the state party is headed politically after years of backing moderates.The Senate race pits former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun control measures, against two conservatives: attorney Peter Lumaj and Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement last week from former President Donald Trump.Levy, a first-time candidate who loaned her campaign more than $1 million, touted her backing from Trump as proof she is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
960 The Ref

Vermonters Democratic House member will seek Senate seat

MONTPELIER, Vt. — (AP) — Vermont voters have chosen U.S. Rep. Peter Welch in the Democratic Party primary Tuesday to replace retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, who has held the seat since 1975 and was the last of Congress’s so-called Watergate babies. Welch, the state’s lone...
VERMONT STATE

